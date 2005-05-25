« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 10:26:29 pm
Excellent again today. You can see his confidence is growing with every game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 10:26:43 pm
My MotM tonight.

Also, put in some very tasty tackles.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 10:31:06 pm
Really good again tonight. He'll be missed
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 10:33:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  1, 2024, 10:31:06 pm
Really good again tonight. He'll be missed

Well, it is good that Mac Allister is back. On a side note, Endo is much more than a £16 million player ...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 10:53:46 pm
He was very good.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 11:00:49 pm
Little terrier.

Couple of good runs forward to break the lines too.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 11:16:13 pm
His effort and personal performance levels have been outstanding these last few weeks, exactly when it's been needed. really commendable, nobody could fault his attitude and desire - it's exactly as was promised and expected when he was signed.

thanks to national rail being tin pot, had to miss most of the game to make a train - but it looks like another game where his best defensive work has taken place with play in front on him (in their half). luckily caught that first half tackle live, and knew immediately it was about to lead to something big (penalty) - it was one of those atmosphere inducing great tackles. i've seen on the highlights he makes another good one just outside their box late on.

I don't share some of the views here (love the enthusiasm but i just dont think that he's been elite, that he's our best reader of the game, that he's like mascherano etc.), but that doesn't mean i don't appreciate him. he's been stretched physically probably more than any player over this last few weeks, which makes high level performance even harder to achieve/maintain. at a stage of the season where we're playing 'win by any means', he's fit the bill and performed close to the best of his ability.

he doesn't cover himself with glory for the disallowed goal around 36 minutes in (doesn't take responsibility covering either VVD's position or tracking the extra man into the box, just passively watches a zone), and could have given away a penalty and got a second yellow when he was treading water slowly chasing back on the counter 73 minutes in without much control - again, to reiterate, you cant really hold it against him - that's game management from the sidelines. he's slow at the best of times, and just been run through these last few weeks, of course he's going to look slow when he's caught up the pitch late in the game.

you can see in two of our later goals (well, one goal and one the run up to the penalty) the benefit of having Mac back, so that the player in that deepest role can read play and opt speed things up and create chances (with a range of passes) directly rather than almost always simply passing the ball off to someone who can or being bypassed entirely in the buildup - so we should be grateful for the timing of his return. but just because Endo's not at the same level as his teammates technically and physically, doesn't mean he hasn't made a huge contribtuion. and you absolutely cannot fault the effort levels, he's performed brilliantly with everything that he's got during this spell.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
January 1, 2024, 11:22:46 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on January  1, 2024, 10:26:43 pm
My MotM tonight.

Also, put in some very tasty tackles.
that immense block tackle sparked the move for the Diaz pen.  wonderful from Endo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:30:59 am
Hes been outstanding in recent weeks, the stats show we concede way less goals when he starts as the 6, his anticipation to win the ball back on the counter press mean we have had a way more controlled domination of teams, I feel he is gonna be a massive miss and that we'll see a return to a more end to end kamikaze style of football when Mac Allister comes back in for him as 6, no slight on Mac Allister btw, I just feel he is much more suited to playing as an 8.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:39:45 am
Quote from: blamski on January  1, 2024, 09:38:55 pm
fucking warrior. love him.
This. The lad is as hard as nails and decent on the ball. Runs his heart out and leaves it all on the pitch. Quality again tonight.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:43:30 am
I think all those of ours who shat on him at the start  can just take a step back and maybe accept that they were a bit wrong to judge him too harshly from a couple of cameos. He's done very well and his been instrumental when we've pressed well, arguably the press works because of his reading of the game.

 
Quote from: classycarra on January  1, 2024, 11:16:13 pm
His effort and personal performance levels have been outstanding these last few weeks, exactly when it's been needed. really commendable, nobody could fault his attitude and desire - it's exactly as was promised and expected when he was signed.

thanks to national rail being tin pot, had to miss most of the game to make a train - but it looks like another game where his best defensive work has taken place with play in front on him (in their half). luckily caught that first half tackle live, and knew immediately it was about to lead to something big (penalty) - it was one of those atmosphere inducing great tackles. i've seen on the highlights he makes another good one just outside their box late on.

I don't share some of the views here (love the enthusiasm but i just dont think that he's been elite, that he's our best reader of the game, that he's like mascherano etc.), but that doesn't mean i don't appreciate him. he's been stretched physically probably more than any player over this last few weeks, which makes high level performance even harder to achieve/maintain. at a stage of the season where we're playing 'win by any means', he's fit the bill and performed close to the best of his ability.

he doesn't cover himself with glory for the disallowed goal around 36 minutes in (doesn't take responsibility covering either VVD's position or tracking the extra man into the box, just passively watches a zone), and could have given away a penalty and got a second yellow when he was treading water slowly chasing back on the counter 73 minutes in without much control - again, to reiterate, you cant really hold it against him - that's game management from the sidelines. he's slow at the best of times, and just been run through these last few weeks, of course he's going to look slow when he's caught up the pitch late in the game.

you can see in two of our later goals (well, one goal and one the run up to the penalty) the benefit of having Mac back, so that the player in that deepest role can read play and opt speed things up and create chances (with a range of passes) directly rather than almost always simply passing the ball off to someone who can or being bypassed entirely in the buildup - so we should be grateful for the timing of his return. but just because Endo's not at the same level as his teammates technically and physically, doesn't mean he hasn't made a huge contribtuion. and you absolutely cannot fault the effort levels, he's performed brilliantly with everything that he's got during this spell.

Every team struggles once the press gets broken, we're no different, to suddenly expect to develop a robot of a player that never tires and can gallop back when a team manages to break the press would be ridiculous. His positioning and tenacity helps us keep the pressure on. Newcastle were suffocated in large parts due to him.

Is Macca going to be the better option? Who knows, but having watched Endo for the last couple of weeks he's got some boots to fill from a reading of the game standpoint.

Is he elite? I think the numbers would suggests that he's had an elite run of form.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:38:50 am
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:43:30 am
Is he elite? I think the numbers would suggests that he's had an elite run of form.
i think he's been on a good run of form, relative to his quality (giving a really great account of himself). but elite means being great relative to others. which numbers suggest he's elite?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 03:56:49 am
 Hope hope hes  lifting the cup in 6 weeks - good luck Endo
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 04:08:25 am
Superb again. He'll be missed. Regardless of any stats (which do have their place in analysis) he is great at those hefty challenges as a team is beginning a transition against us, to change the momentum and get us flooding forwards.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:37:24 am
Fucking outstanding

Think we've conceded something silly like 7 shots on target in the last 5 games. We've looked a lot more solid defensively and a lot less vulnerable. Amazing what a bit of time and patience can do for a player, this should be another one to learn from and hopefully we'll hold him up as an example with future signings, hitting the ground running is a luxury not every signing will provide
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:45:18 am
I don't think anyone's suggesting he's the second coming of Lothar Matthäus, but his form has been just what we needed of late.

He should be very proud of himself and Klopp deservedly a little smug.

Conversely some of our fans ought to be a little embarassed.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:54:04 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:37:24 am
Fucking outstanding

Think we've conceded something silly like 7 shots on target in the last 5 games. We've looked a lot more solid defensively and a lot less vulnerable. Amazing what a bit of time and patience can do for a player, this should be another one to learn from and hopefully we'll hold him up as an example with future signings, hitting the ground running is a luxury not every signing will provide
agree - Klopp and his team are really good at giving a player the time needed and also (I expect) the coaching, drills, understanding etc to play our system(s).
Rather than always buying the fully finished article, they seem to sometimes just go for raw or known specific talents and then mould the player with the system. This an exceptional advantage for us to have. Can think of multiple examples - Bobby, Hendo, Fab, Robbo, Diogo, Endo, Joel. Gomez, Could argue for these moulds and remoulds and many others. Think they are working on their magic just now with Darwin, Cody, Quansah, Harvey, Lucho -  Its great.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:02:44 am
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:43:30 am
I think all those of ours who shat on him at the start  can just take a step back and maybe accept that they were a bit wrong to judge him too harshly from a couple of cameos. He's done very well and his been instrumental when we've pressed well, arguably the press works because of his reading of the game.

 
Every team struggles once the press gets broken, we're no different, to suddenly expect to develop a robot of a player that never tires and can gallop back when a team manages to break the press would be ridiculous. His positioning and tenacity helps us keep the pressure on. Newcastle were suffocated in large parts due to him.

Is Macca going to be the better option? Who knows, but having watched Endo for the last couple of weeks he's got some boots to fill from a reading of the game standpoint.

Is he elite? I think the numbers would suggests that he's had an elite run of form.
Yes, Endo keeps being the best or one of the best CMs on the pitch in game after game, and that could be one defintion of elite.
You can really see Endo's experience come to use. He doesnt need to be the fastest, because he reads the game so well (very Lucas like).

I think many fans confuse "good" with "talented". Szobo has more talent, but Endo is better at the moment.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:04:56 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:56:49 am
Hope hope hes  lifting the cup in 6 weeks - good luck Endo
i hope Philippines or Laos kick them out in the early rounds
 ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:24:00 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:02:44 am
Yes, Endo keeps being the best or one of the best CMs on the pitch in game after game, and that could be one defintion of elite.
You can really see Endo's experience come to use. He doesnt need to be the fastest, because he reads the game so well (very Lucas like).

I think many fans confuse "good" with "talented". Szobo has more talent, but Endo is better at the moment.

Yup, we have managed to replace the influence of Henderson and Milner to our play. To be honest, I am delighted that Jurgen has identified the right player for the job ...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:30:08 am
Took a while to get up to the speed and physicality. Ok he's not Rodri level but he's been a clever signing. Happy we have Mac back but he's a clever player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:32:52 am
What a player to have in the squad for next few years though. He's proven many of us wrong. He could well be good enough until Bajcetic stops growing
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:35:32 am
Going to be missed this next month.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:20:22 am
The fact we're all gutted that he's going away on international duty says it all.

Macallister coming back in is nice timing and when Endo comes back with the Asia games cup then he is going to be much needed for that run in to the end of the season. And if we do get Thiago back for a handful of games, then the depth there looks very good indeed.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:22:02 am
reminds me now of a slower prime Lucas,
Playing very very well
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:25:00 am
OK I'm on board the Endo train. Love the mouth guard makes him look like a ufc fighter. Far better buy than casemiro at 60m god knows what wages too
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:18:42 pm
This guy is the second coming of Lothar Mathus!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:48:27 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:56:49 am
Hope hope hes  lifting the cup in 6 weeks - good luck Endo
I don't. I hope Japan (and Egypt) get knocked out asap.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:48:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:18:42 pm
This guy is the second coming of Lothar Mathus!
Lotharu Mathazushi?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 01:59:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:48:54 pm
Lotharu Mathazushi?

Dude. That's so racist.








Plus - it would be Lotharu Mathasuki-san, more likely. :D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 02:40:20 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:04:56 am
i hope Philippines or Laos kick them out in the early rounds
 ;D

JK said pretty much the same in his interview with Sam Matterface on TalkShite after the game.

I was quite shocked, to be honest. But also admired his honesty :)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 02:58:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:32:52 am
What a player to have in the squad for next few years though. He's proven many of us wrong. He could well be good enough until Bajcetic stops growing


At 30 he should be enough until Bajcetic gets to 7' 11"
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:24:40 am
So glad he proved so many people wrong.  8)

Gonna miss him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:22:04 am
Endo has really grown into the team over the last few games.  A great solid squad option for the next couple of years, who can be relied upon whenever required. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 04:10:23 am
His tackles would make Souness and McMahon proud.
