Tbf thatís probably 95% of the forum ☺️



Not really sure what the relevance of that is. Most of the commentators on TV and radio (Shearer, Richards, Neville etc) played football to a much higher level than I ever did but it doesnít make their opinion any better or any more right.Edit - regarding the clip posted above (Iím not getting involved in the whole hiding thing). Endoís movement, body shape, positioning and lack of any scanning or looking around is quite concerning and reminiscent of what happened all game. Because of all those factors, if Konate did pass him the ball it would have gone straight back to him as heís not aware of his surroundings.