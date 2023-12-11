But surely every player will be learning on the job in a new country, new style of play, new teammates, (potentially) new language.



Yes, we would all hope he would adapt faster due to his experience, but it's unfair to expect that more than a younger player.



As for your first line, I thought Mac Allister struggled the first few weeks in the role and has adapted to fit, but still has times where he still looks vulnerable. Endo has played a handful in that specific 6 role (I've thought he's either come in as an 8 replacement or double-6 on a few occasions) and is still adapting too.



Not saying he's a great player or will make it, just thing he should be given time to adapt, the same as others, regardless of age.



The issue though is where is the payoff with Endo. You accept growing pains with new players because with a Gravenberch you have the potential to end up with an elite player in the peak years of his career.We aren't going to get that trade off with Endo he is likely past his peak and at his peak he quite simply was never going to be elite. Casemiro is a good example he came in and was instantly really influential in United getting top 4. It was never going to last though because Father time was always going to catch up with him in this league.For me a key part of the 6 role for a team who dominates possession is being able to receive the ball with your back to play.You either need a dart of acceleration to get away from your marker and the technique to ping it off first time or you need the strength to hold off the pressing player. Endo has neither and never will have. He and Mac are reliant on refs not allowing contact from behind. The games he looks good in is when refs don't allow contact but he struggles massively when the ref lets things go like Madley did.As Classycarra suggested we need to pick and choose when he plays. He can be a valuable squad player on the right scenarios but will be a liability at times against an intense press.