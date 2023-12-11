« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1760 on: December 11, 2023, 10:54:17 am

  .......... top of the league?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1761 on: December 11, 2023, 11:01:16 am
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 11, 2023, 07:01:23 am
The entire midfield was terrible until about 65mins, so to single out Endo is just wrong. Gravenberch had something like 60% pass completion and won no duels.

Why are you making things up Gravenberch had a 72%  pass completion rate and won 2 duels.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1762 on: December 11, 2023, 11:01:45 am
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1763 on: December 11, 2023, 11:13:58 am
Quote from: classycarra on December 11, 2023, 01:14:46 am
It was a bad performance, there's no controversy in it - these things happen. Also can't agree at all "we went from bad to worse" after he went off. Watch the first five minutes of the half again - the midfield interchanged almost more in that spell than in the first half. The play before the the Diaz shot that glanced Nunez's head was particularly good. The penalty out of nothing is clouding the view I think.
Apologies for cherry picking part of your response to respond to.

Once Trent went into the #6 role we did have some nice passing interchanges as we always do when Trent is involved in the game.  We also had large passages of play where we had nobody in the middle of the pitch within 30 yards of our central defenders as Trent had roamed and neither of the #8s had taken responsibility to sit in for him (particularly so after the penalty as Gakpo replaced Gravenberch).  That was evident before the penalty, during the phases leading up to the penalty and after the penalty.  Jones coming on maybe helped but Palace losing a player was probably more responsible as we gained control of the midfield for the first time in the game after that.

I do agree that Mac Allister is more press resistant than Endo and some of our problems were due to that.  For me though it was more that we lost out on so many second/loose balls and ended up with Palace running at our defenders.  That was the point I was trying to make with the comment about other teams overloading their midfield with five players whilst we, in comparison, frequently look undermanned.  The flip side of that is when we do emerge with the ball we have lots of options up the pitch (and Palace had to resort to constant fouling which ultimately caught up with them).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1764 on: December 11, 2023, 11:14:41 am
Quote from: Eeyore on December 11, 2023, 11:01:16 am
Why are you making things up Gravenberch had a 72%  pass completion rate and won 2 duels.
"balance"

apparently it's right to criticise Gravenberch cos he's sexy, but sinister to criticise Endo because he's not a shiny new toy.

yeah, me neither..
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1765 on: December 11, 2023, 11:32:08 am
As fans we tend to punish mistakes and ignore passiveness, which is unfair (although I agree that he had a poor game).
I think Trent and Gravenberch should have helped him much more in buildup. Endo ended up with the ball looking for lacking options far too often.

Also, CP ran their socks off in first half. They pressed hard and often fouled. After 70 min or so they got tired and the pressing was much softer. This has happened in many games this season. It's no coincidence that players like Gakpo and Gravenberch look better off the bench. This goes for Endo as well of course
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1766 on: December 11, 2023, 12:00:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on December 11, 2023, 11:01:16 am
Why are you making things up Gravenberch had a 72%  pass completion rate and won 2 duels.

"something like" you miss that part, nothing made up.

Endos was 90%+

Gravenberch was hooked 13 minutes later.

Anyway I'm not going to defend Endo by slating Gravenberch like you agenda driven toxic posters want, so I'll bow out.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1767 on: December 11, 2023, 12:09:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on December 11, 2023, 10:49:13 am
You seem to be missing the glaringly obvious thing here. Endo is being singled out because he was a glaringly obvious weakness in the first half. He was clearly targeted by Palace with Hughes pressing him every time he dropped in to receive the ball.

It was such a problem that Klopp hooked Endo again at half time and we had to change things around again to get some control.

The harsh reality is that 8s who are in their early twenties and are almost certainly going to improve will get more leeway than a 6 who is 31 in a couple of months.

It is the second time Endo has had to be hooked at half time already this season. Add in Mac being hooked at Wolves and it demonstrates we clearly have an issue in the 6 position.

The 6 role is similar to the goalkeeper and centre backs you need consistency of performance and it isn't sustainable to have to change your 6 because he is being targeted and can't cope.

Game in game put we are having to switch Trent inside basically because the midfield isn't functioning properly and we have no control.

Why? Why is this fair on someone coming in to our language and culture and expecting them to fit and adapt straight away, but having allowances for younger players to have some leeway?

He had a bad day, it happens.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1768 on: December 11, 2023, 12:23:56 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on December 11, 2023, 11:13:58 am
Apologies for cherry picking part of your response to respond to.

Once Trent went into the #6 role we did have some nice passing interchanges as we always do when Trent is involved in the game.  We also had large passages of play where we had nobody in the middle of the pitch within 30 yards of our central defenders as Trent had roamed and neither of the #8s had taken responsibility to sit in for him (particularly so after the penalty as Gakpo replaced Gravenberch).  That was evident before the penalty, during the phases leading up to the penalty and after the penalty.  Jones coming on maybe helped but Palace losing a player was probably more responsible as we gained control of the midfield for the first time in the game after that.

I do agree that Mac Allister is more press resistant than Endo and some of our problems were due to that.  For me though it was more that we lost out on so many second/loose balls and ended up with Palace running at our defenders.  That was the point I was trying to make with the comment about other teams overloading their midfield with five players whilst we, in comparison, frequently look undermanned.  The flip side of that is when we do emerge with the ball we have lots of options up the pitch (and Palace had to resort to constant fouling which ultimately caught up with them).
Nothing to apologise for, I don't think you're cherry picking - just both of us picking up on that one discussion point (whether he improved when he went off).

Think you're spot on in your describing of how things changed at half time - including the time it made us susceptible. But do still think it had our front six connecting more frequently then they did in the entire first half.

Now I see what you mean, in terms of which was more responsible for our poor foothold in midfield first half. I definitely agree with you the midfield outnumbering it was a cntributing factor, but I personally still don't think it was the defining factor. I think we've faced other games against better proactive pressing teams (both attacking wise - city and a weakened villa - and destroying - west ham forest) and come out better off than we did against palace first half - for me i still think it was more personnel than system that was different on this occasion.

Quote from: jepovic on December 11, 2023, 11:32:08 am
As fans we tend to punish mistakes and ignore passiveness, which is unfair (although I agree that he had a poor game).
I think Trent and Gravenberch should have helped him much more in buildup. Endo ended up with the ball looking for lacking options far too often.

Also, CP ran their socks off in first half. They pressed hard and often fouled. After 70 min or so they got tired and the pressing was much softer. This has happened in many games this season. It's no coincidence that players like Gakpo and Gravenberch look better off the bench. This goes for Endo as well of course
yep lot of truth throughout this. think i probably said it yesterday, but i would be keen on endo being reserved for substitute appearances against tired legs for the upcoming run of non-cup games. think it gives him a better opportunity to impose himself on a game and show his qualities
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1769 on: December 11, 2023, 12:27:27 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on December 11, 2023, 12:09:42 pm
Why? Why is this fair on someone coming in to our language and culture and expecting them to fit and adapt straight away, but having allowances for younger players to have some leeway?

He had a bad day, it happens.

It is a combination of two things. As a 6 you cant shrug it off as having a bad day because it is an absolutely pivotal role in the team. As I said earlier it is similar to the goalkeeper or centre back positions. You make mistakes it leads to the opposition getting chances. An 8 has more leeway because their role is more about taking chances and looking to create.

As an 8 you can have periods of the game when things don't come off but you only need a couple of moments of magic to turn a game.

The other thing is with a player like Gravenberch he is still learning the game and if it takes him a year or two to bed in then he still has the potential to give years of great service. Endo is 30 if it takes him a year or two to settle in then he will be knocking on for 32 and his days of playing at the top level are likely to be done. He will be at the same stage of his career as the likes of Henderson and Fabinho who we offloaded.

When you bring in a 30 year old it is because you want to avoid the problems of a player learning on the job.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1770 on: December 11, 2023, 01:11:32 pm
But surely every player will be learning on the job in a new country, new style of play, new teammates, (potentially) new language.

Yes, we would all hope he would adapt faster due to his experience, but it's unfair to expect that more than a younger player.

As for your first line, I thought Mac Allister struggled the first few weeks in the role and has adapted to fit, but still has times where he still looks vulnerable. Endo has played a handful in that specific 6 role (I've thought he's either come in as an 8 replacement or double-6 on a few occasions) and is still adapting too.

Not saying he's a great player or will make it, just thing he should be given time to adapt, the same as others, regardless of age.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1771 on: December 11, 2023, 01:47:32 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on December 11, 2023, 01:11:32 pm
But surely every player will be learning on the job in a new country, new style of play, new teammates, (potentially) new language.

Yes, we would all hope he would adapt faster due to his experience, but it's unfair to expect that more than a younger player.

As for your first line, I thought Mac Allister struggled the first few weeks in the role and has adapted to fit, but still has times where he still looks vulnerable. Endo has played a handful in that specific 6 role (I've thought he's either come in as an 8 replacement or double-6 on a few occasions) and is still adapting too.

Not saying he's a great player or will make it, just thing he should be given time to adapt, the same as others, regardless of age.

The issue though is where is the payoff with Endo. You accept growing pains with new players because with a Gravenberch you have the potential to end up with an elite player in the peak years of his career.

We aren't going to get that trade off with Endo he is likely past his peak and at his peak he quite simply was never going to be elite. Casemiro is a good example he came in and was instantly really influential in United getting top 4. It was never going to last though because Father time was always going to catch up with him in this league.

For me a key part of the 6 role for a team who dominates possession is being able to receive the ball with your back to play.

You either need a dart of acceleration to get away from your marker and the technique to ping it off first time or you need the strength to hold off the pressing player. Endo has neither and never will have. He and Mac are reliant on refs not allowing contact from behind. The games he looks good in is when refs don't allow contact but he struggles massively when the ref lets things go like Madley did.

As Classycarra suggested we need to pick and choose when he plays. He can be a valuable squad player on the right scenarios but will be a liability at times against an intense press.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1772 on: December 11, 2023, 02:12:17 pm
Some players have money in the bank so we accept their errors, others (Nunez is another) have to prove themselves every week.


I thought he looked poor on saturday but sometimes this can be perception, everyone winced when he lost the ball to Hughes for their disallowed penalty but then you saw clearly he was fouled, by that time the perception that the penalty was his fault was set in the mind. Hughes fouled him from behind at least 3 times which gave the impression he was losing the ball but in reality he was being fouled. I also think people were giving him the ball when opposition players were already closing him down, it is the player who loses the ball that get blamed for this. When Trent plays in front of the defence he also gets caught sometimes or plays a poor pass but then he has so much in the bank he gets forgiven. He found it tough against Palace but, let's face it, until Elliot came on name me a player who did well (except Allison).


Not a great 45 minutes but then everyone knows he's a squad player, still think he will learn from that experience (and those around him too as well)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1773 on: December 11, 2023, 02:14:32 pm
For me he's been our most consistent player at 6 this season. Aside from Macca's game vs City I think he's been the best one too.

Shite 45 vs Palace though.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1774 on: December 14, 2023, 08:08:23 pm
Using the subs to guess, do we think Endo is starting Sunday with Szoboslai and Gravenberch again?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1775 on: December 14, 2023, 08:24:38 pm
Another option could be Szoboslai,Trent and Gravenberch with Gomez filling in at RB. Although id prefer to see Eliott with Szobo and Trent
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 03:05:20 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 14, 2023, 08:08:23 pm
Using the subs to guess, do we think Endo is starting Sunday

Hope not - can't see that he's good enough to play significant league games
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 05:38:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:05:20 pm
Hope not - can't see that he's good enough to play significant league games
Yep, even aside from views on his overall ability I don't think we should be rewarding the back to back poor performances (and poor effort, and lack of responsibility in the European game).

With united unable to play fernandes, it means they might play an ever uglier (not physically) but more hard working midfield than usual - which probably helps more than hinders them. it also probably means a bit more industry and running, and more pressure on our midfield early on. i wouldn't like to see Endo have to face that in a higher pressure/stakes environment, after his struggles with will hughes (et al) in his last league outing - especially as there's much more pace on the break this weekend if he's dispossessed/loses lose balls.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1778 on: Today at 08:24:04 am
Quote from: wige on December 11, 2023, 02:14:32 pm
For me he's been our most consistent player at 6 this season. Aside from Macca's game vs City I think he's been the best one too.

Shite 45 vs Palace though.
He hasnt Macca has been far better.
I really would be happy with Gomez at RB & Trent as a 6 rather than Endo
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1779 on: Today at 08:54:28 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 11, 2023, 02:12:17 pm
Some players have money in the bank so we accept their errors, others (Nunez is another) have to prove themselves every week.

Nunez and Endo are paid less than Salah so he has to prove himself every week ?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1780 on: Today at 09:08:52 am
I think he meant credit? IE proven quality over a longer period so dips can be accepted in form.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1781 on: Today at 10:18:03 am
Quote from: wige on December 11, 2023, 02:14:32 pm
For me he's been our most consistent player at 6 this season. Aside from Macca's game vs City I think he's been the best one too.

Shite 45 vs Palace though.

He has not been our most consistent player at 6, Macca has done a very good job there despite endless critics from a number of people. I'm not knocking Endo though to be sure.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1782 on: Today at 10:45:07 am
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:18:03 am
He has not been our most consistent player at 6, Macca has done a very good job there despite endless critics from a number of people. I'm not knocking Endo though to be sure.

To be blunt none of the players we have played at 6 this season have been good enough at stopping transitions. The player running off Endo for the first USG goal and MacAllister not even being quick enough to foul Doku against City are examples of that.

Both can do a job on the ball against a low block but struggle when teams transition against us. United are a team with real pace so there must be questions marks over whether Endo could cope against the likes of Rashford and Garnacho on the counter.

For me it may be a question of bringing Gomez into the side to give us more pace against the transitions.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1783 on: Today at 01:02:31 pm
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 08:54:28 am
Nunez and Endo are paid less than Salah so he has to prove himself every week ?
username still living up to expectations.
