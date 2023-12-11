But surely every player will be learning on the job in a new country, new style of play, new teammates, (potentially) new language.
Yes, we would all hope he would adapt faster due to his experience, but it's unfair to expect that more than a younger player.
As for your first line, I thought Mac Allister struggled the first few weeks in the role and has adapted to fit, but still has times where he still looks vulnerable. Endo has played a handful in that specific 6 role (I've thought he's either come in as an 8 replacement or double-6 on a few occasions) and is still adapting too.
Not saying he's a great player or will make it, just thing he should be given time to adapt, the same as others, regardless of age.