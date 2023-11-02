« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1280 on: November 2, 2023, 12:57:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  2, 2023, 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

Not sure what that's got to do with me saying I thought he wasn't at his best for ONE game?  It's not like I laid into him or anything.

And it goes both ways, you're obviously blinded by the idea that he's actually amazing because you watched him very closely and thought he only misplaced one pass, but the stats say otherwise.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1281 on: November 2, 2023, 12:59:42 pm »
I've found out today that Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are Japanese. This thread got super weird!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1282 on: November 2, 2023, 01:03:50 pm »
I think it's fair to say after seeing him now for a number of matches is that he is good, not great.  He does some things really well, but has some limitations.  He's capable of having an outstanding match from time to time just as he's capable of having a match where he's not really at it.   Last night certainly wasn't a good indicator of anything just considering the conditions. 

Ultimately, he seems he'll be a valuable contributor but not someone who has a regular spot in the first XI.  Nothing at all wrong with that. 

For me, I like watching him play because he's got a little edge to him but it seems he's still not fully comfortable yet with the speed and physicality of the PL. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1283 on: November 2, 2023, 01:10:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  2, 2023, 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

The problem is that there is no middle ground or shades of grey.

There were people who thought Endo was a poor signing and there were people who watched YouTube videos of his time at Stuttgart and convinced themselves that he would be our starting six.

The reality is that if you are looking at purely whether he was ever likely to be good enough to be a fixture at 6 then he has been a poor signing. We are playing Mac out of position and we are reportedly looking to bring in Andre in January.

That isn't the whole picture though. Not every signing has to be a player for the starting 11. Endo has already shown his worth. He has come in and done a very decent job of replacing Milner as an experienced pro. A player who adds depth, can come on to close games out and start games in the Cups and Europa League.

Like Minamino he has shown he is more than capable of being a valuable addition to the squad. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1284 on: November 2, 2023, 01:13:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  2, 2023, 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.
Their scenarios are very different though.  Minamino was a moneyball signing - a £20m forward signed for £8m because Edwards had built a good relationship with Salzburg - but he was trying to displace three of the best forwards in the world.  It was sadly inevitable that no matter how well he did he was never going to quite measure up to Bobby, Mane and Salah.

Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders.  I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely.  He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.

I like Endo and, like all our players, I hope he does well.  He's made a good start and I'm sure done everything Klopp hoped for.  He's not an elite #6 but there wasn't one on the market in August and probably won't be one on the market in January either (admittedly I don't know much about Andre that we keep being linked with).

Minamino is well remembered by the vast majority of Liverpool fans and I'm sure Endo will similarly be in the future.  If people are bemoaning that he's not prime Fabinho - a player we'd not seen for 18 months anyway - or Rodri then that's on them not Endo.  I've not really seen much, if any, of that sort of moaning on here though.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1285 on: November 2, 2023, 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  2, 2023, 01:13:09 pm

Endo is a signing of necessity because we had unexpectedly started August without any holding midfielders.  I'm quite certain the club had expected to start the season with Fabinho and Hendo and work around their limitations rather than replace them completely.  He will get more opportunities than Minamino had.


Personally think Endo has been far better than Fab or Hendo from last year.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1286 on: November 2, 2023, 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  2, 2023, 01:15:32 pm
Personally think Endo has been far better than Fab or Hendo from last year.

Pretty impossible to judge.

I think Endo would have struggled last season in a midfield with no legs. Plus I think Fabinho or Henderson would have been much better in a team with the likes of Szob, Mac, Jones and Gravenberch around them this season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1287 on: November 2, 2023, 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  2, 2023, 01:20:05 pm
Pretty impossible to judge.

I think Endo would have struggled last season in a midfield with no legs. Plus I think Fabinho or Henderson would have been much better in a team with the likes of Szob, Mac, Jones and Gravenberch around them this season.

Tracks runners - Check
Doesn't use the football like a hot potato and hoof it - Check

:D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1288 on: November 2, 2023, 01:21:41 pm »
Mini-me won us the league cup almost on his own.

One thing though: Endo's tough as nails. Hes not huge but hes not small either and hes fearless and gets happily stuck in. Relishes it in fact. Trying to buy a couple of fouls that dont get given in the prem is not the same thing as not being strong enough to make it.

you show me the next not tough enough guy who wears a mouthguard so he can use his face better in the tackle and the next rounds on me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1289 on: November 2, 2023, 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on November  2, 2023, 01:21:41 pm
Mini-me won us the league cup almost on his own.

One thing though: Endo's tough as nails. Hes not huge but hes not small either and hes fearless and gets happily stuck in. Relishes it in fact. Trying to buy a couple of fouls that dont get given in the prem is not the same thing as not being strong enough to make it.

you show me the next not tough enough guy who wears a mouthguard so he can use his face better in the tackle and the next rounds on me.

It is fine being tough. For me what will limit Endo in the Premier League is a lack of athleticism. He is calm in possession, a very good vertical passer, excellent for his size in aerial duels, and very committed.

The issue is how fast and powerful opposition centre mids tend to be. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1290 on: November 2, 2023, 01:47:48 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1291 on: November 2, 2023, 06:26:33 pm »
With the caveat that I was only able to watch the first half, I do think Endo struggled a bit but it felt more down to the midfield structure rather than his individual play. With Szobo and Elliot seeming to interchange between the right midfield and right forward position and Jones (at least) not providing much cover or passing options as we built out from the back, Endo really struggled especially when we were out of possession. This led to some decent Bournemouth counter attacks.

I think Klopp saw it in a similar way because he was giving Jones quite a lot of instructions mid-way through the first half or earlier, after which his positional play was better when we were on the ball. But our midfield still struggled a bit off the ball because positionally, it felt like we were all over the place.

Think this is a general issue with our midfield. Without a traditional 6, it seems like we'd be more solid if we played a double pivot. But we kind of already do this on the ball when Trent comes into midfield. But it goes back to a lone 6 off the ball most of the times. So we do struggle in transition.

Again this is not a major issue as it is obvious that we've gone for this because the benefits outweight the costs at this stage. And if the midfield remains compact and positionally disciplined, counter attacks are nullified. Wasn't the case as much yesterday for the reasons highlighted above.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1292 on: November 2, 2023, 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  2, 2023, 12:53:46 pm
overly sensitive?  no.

only allowed to say everything is brilliant?  no.

Endo was dismissed as a poor signing by a lot of ppl before they'd seen him in a red shirt.  they were pissed at us signing him, pure and simple and in their eyes he's never been forgiven. but it get trotted out repeatedly.

he gets criticism that is simply not justified.  as someone said, it's often almost word-for-word the same as the flak Minamimo got.

I like Endo but our glaring weakness is not having a starting-XI level number 6. Endo, at least for now, is purely a back up.

We needed to replace Fabinho in the summer and we didn't really do that. Endo is more a Milner replacement.

Given we still need a starting 6, we're heavily linked with Andre and we have limited non-HG spots then it does make the signing questionable, even if on his own merits he's a useful squad player (as was Minamino).

Minamino was also a fairly cheap buy and a 24 year old who we'd clearly get our money back on. Endo was decent money spent for a 30 year old back up (given how our resources are limited compared to some).
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1293 on: November 2, 2023, 06:37:45 pm »
He was fine. He didn't particularly 'struggle', given the conditions. Arguably one or two other players 'struggled' more but they are favourites so this kind of normal variance in a game won't be picked on
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1294 on: November 2, 2023, 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  2, 2023, 01:10:39 pm
The problem is that there is no middle ground or shades of grey.

There were people who thought Endo was a poor signing and there were people who watched YouTube videos of his time at Stuttgart and convinced themselves that he would be our starting six.

The reality is that if you are looking at purely whether he was ever likely to be good enough to be a fixture at 6 then he has been a poor signing. We are playing Mac out of position and we are reportedly looking to bring in Andre in January.

That isn't the whole picture though. Not every signing has to be a player for the starting 11. Endo has already shown his worth. He has come in and done a very decent job of replacing Milner as an experienced pro. A player who adds depth, can come on to close games out and start games in the Cups and Europa League.

Like Minamino he has shown he is more than capable of being a valuable addition to the squad.

I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1295 on: November 2, 2023, 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Avens on November  2, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.
well said.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1296 on: November 3, 2023, 12:03:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on November  2, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.
I think it takes a little time to settle in the PL, this is more true for central defenders and defensive midfielders because they are the ones most shown up by the pace of the game and their mistakes are always amplified because of the consequences. Can people think of a defensive midfielder who straight away was regarded as great, including Rodri.
Given that, Endo is doing fine, he will get better with experience I would say and how much better determines where he will end up, bench or starting XI. The only thing working against him is time. We are a big club in contention for major prizes so we will undoubtably look to fill any cracks twice a year, including this winter, if there are viable and affordable options
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1297 on: November 3, 2023, 05:25:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on November  2, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.
The "problem" with endo was that hes not that top DM that many were hoping for, and which the club was clearly trying to get. It would have been worse if we had paid massive money for a player of his caliber though
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1298 on: November 3, 2023, 05:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Avens on November  2, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
I just don't think this is true though. I think the majority of posters were fully on board with him being a good squad option. I agree with your broader point though  not every signing has to be a first choice player and it's actually important to have a mix of players in terms of their mindsets and expectations. I'd guess that he's been told he's a squad player who'll get plenty of minutes in the cups, and that's great. In my opinion he's been at least 'quite good' in every game he's played and I'm not sure you can ask for much more than that from a squad player.

That's pretty much bang on. He also gives us calm in the transfer market, knowing we've got a solid DM option in thew squad. Stops us making knee jerk garbage expensive bids for likes of Caicedo and Lavia.

Much prefer we sign a good value south american mongoose.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1299 on: November 9, 2023, 11:57:25 pm »
He was struggling today. And badly.

I don't believe we are going to get much out of him at this rate - and there will be points where we need 15-20 mins to help close out a game. I hope he can do that.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 08:10:06 am »
Dont think he is a single pivot midfielder at all. On his own he doesnt have the play making skills and off the ball his pace and physicality is non existant.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 08:37:21 am »
From the transfer thread.

Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:00:15 am
I checked at Half time Mac Allister won 0 out 5 in ground duels, Endo was won 0 out of 4. Elliott won 3 out 5.
For full game
Gakpo ended 1 out of 10 ground duels
Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2.
This all ground duels so basically loose ball 50/50.
That pretty bad by multiple player


So far he just isn't very good. Last night he was 2nd to everything and could easily have been sent off.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 08:59:59 am »
Too early to judge Endo but the truth is, he is a stopgap given his age.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 am »
To be honest it didn't help with Jimbo saying Endo has been brought in as the starting no.6 which many believed and defended (I have no idea why as just brought on unrealistic expectations). However, as a Milner replacement he's perfect imo. I just wish he was a bit faster.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 09:06:13 am »
Really struggled again and was lucky not to get sent off, just seemed second to everything throughout that first half.  Think he's a decent back up option but even then he just doesn't have much in the way of speed or power and I'm not sure he gets much better with his age.

Odd signing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:00:39 am
To be honest it didn't help with Jimbo saying Endo has been brought in as the starting no.6 which many believed and defended (I have no idea why as just brought on unrealistic expectations). However, as a Milner replacement he's perfect imo. I just wish he was a bit faster.
Did we need to replace Milner?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 09:25:40 am »
We certainly didn't for £18 million or whatever it was.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at
Did we need to replace Milner?

Definitely not for ~£18m and a non homegrown spot.
Looking off the pace and being hooked at HT in the type of game we seemingly bought him for isn't great.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 am »
Looks like someone who'll take a while to settle, I do think he'll improve but not significantly, but hopefully enough to make a good back up option.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 09:54:30 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 09:37:02 am
Looks like someone who'll take a while to settle, I do think he'll improve but not significantly, but hopefully enough to make a good back up option.
He's a squad player at best. Bit part player at worst. When Baj recovers and we sign another 6, he'd barely get a kick at this rate.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 10:13:54 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:07:08 am
Did we need to replace Milner?

We have an incredibly young midfield.

Bajcetic 18, Elliott 20, Gravenberch 21, Jones 22, Szobozslai 22 and Mac Allister 24. Plus we are heavily linked with 22-year-old Andre.

We lost Milner, Henderson and Fabinho with Thiago almost certainly out the door. For me we needed an experienced head in there. We also needed a specialist 6 capable as playing as a single pivot. For me the issue was a lack of planning that resulted in us panicking towards the end of the window.

I think we simply had to bring in someone as a six. If we hadn't imagine what the midfield against Brentford would look like. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 10:17:34 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:13:54 am
We have an incredibly young midfield.

Bajcetic 18, Elliott 20, Gravenberch 21, Jones 22, Szobozslai 22 and Mac Allister 24. Plus we are heavily linked with 22-year-old Andre.

We lost Milner, Henderson and Fabinho with Thiago almost certainly out the door. For me we needed an experienced head in there. We also needed a specialist 6 capable as playing as a single pivot. For me the issue was a lack of planning that resulted in us panicking towards the end of the window.

I think we simply had to bring in someone as a six. If we hadn't imagine what the midfield against Brentford would look like.
Last year all that experience was useless for the midfield performance. I don't agree it needed replacing, needed purging if anything. Also if it was that important not sure why we'd have went for Caicedo and Lavia before Endo. I also would question whether he is a specialist 6, certainly for us anyway. I guess the midfield without him would be Trent, Szoboszlai, Elliott if Gravenberch also wasn't back. Wonder if it might be that anyway
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1312 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 am »
Expect he'll look much better on the weekend surrounded by some physical gods (if Grav is fit). Think he'll mostly be better for us at Anfield than away, it was a baffling signing, we didn't really need an ok 30 year old added to this midfield but that's what we've got for now so hopefully we can make the best of it (dont put him with other slow midfielders!).

Suspect this thread will be up and down all season with "hahaha detractor losers, Fabinho wasn't good until....." "poor tonight" "hahaha bedwetters wrote him off too soon" etc as that'll likely be his level, some good and some bad.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1313 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:17:34 am
Milner wasn't a six and last year all that experience was useless for the midfield

It wasn't just Milner we lost though. We lost both Fabinho and Henderson who were 6's.

The issue for me last season was a lack of legs. It is a balance between athleticism and experience. Just because we were at one end of the scale last season doesn't mean we should go completely the other way.

For me Endo has been brought in as the experienced closer who comes on and solidifies the midfield when seeing out a game whilst being a useful squad player who is versatile enough to fill in elsewhere. That is where the Milner comparisons come in.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1314 on: Yesterday at 03:03:38 pm »
Endo was the one summer signing i wasn't keen on. I know guys on here love to support players. I get that. The experience head thing I don't get. We still have Allison Robertson Trent Virgil Salah Thiago Matip. What I would have preferred is a young athletic physical player. Trent from deep and Mac at 8 can do the playmaking. Though I think i prefer to have Gravy or Jones ahead of Mac, but that's probably unfair as he hasn't been played in his best position this season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 02:37:29 am »
I don't think we signed him for his experience, because let's face it, what experience does he have that the vast majority of players in our squad don't. I think we signed him because the manager rates him.
