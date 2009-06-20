« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
October 6, 2023, 07:01:39 pm
We're definitely not used to this much availability in midfielders that come to us from Germany.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
October 7, 2023, 12:25:31 pm
It's quite possible that JK has no preconceived idea about positions for his new midfield.  Learning their strengths and weaknesses and adapting them for maximum efficiency will be part of the fun and the ride.

Endo must be chuffed to doll rags over his new prospects.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
October 8, 2023, 08:36:11 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on October  4, 2023, 02:22:05 pm
Yep I think in the circus created by the officials this is slightly forgotten. I haven't actually watched the goal all the way back from that point but at the time I was on my feet and screaming at Endo to take out Hojbjerg out on the edge of his own box. Bread and butter stuff for a DM. We were down to 9 men and got caught upfield in injury time while hanging onto a point so I think you do whatever it takes to stop the move developing. Pretty standard move and part of why you sub off players on a yellow.
Yeah, absolutely. Hopefully this side of the game is being instilled in the new lads, just being game savvy.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:29:49 am
I like the lad but not quite sure why we bought him when hes clearly not trusted to play. Mac Allister isnt a 6 and yet we keep shoehorning him in there.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:45:52 am
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 12:29:49 am
I like the lad but not quite sure why we bought him when hes clearly not trusted to play. Mac Allister isnt a 6 and yet we keep shoehorning him in there.

Klopp does this with some players.

He doesnt throw them straight in.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:08:39 am
Scandalous he didn't play yesterday. MacA just can't handle the 6 role.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:26:46 am
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 09:08:39 am
Scandalous he didn't play yesterday. MacA just can't handle the 6 role.

Its certainly not scandalous.

Mac improved as the game went on. The goal is VVD fault and Ali should have saved it.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:46:24 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:26:46 am
Its certainly not scandalous.

Mac improved as the game went on. The goal is VVD fault and Ali should have saved it.
MacA far too lightweight and slow for the 6 role hence the number of fouls he gave away. Not his fault but Endo would have given a more solid base for the other two to build from.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:44:45 am
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 10:46:24 am
MacA far too lightweight and slow for the 6 role hence the number of fouls he gave away. Not his fault but Endo would have given a more solid base for the other two to build from.

And Endo is a strongman and a speed merchant?

If Klopp doesn't' think Endo is currently the best option there then fine. You'd hope with more Europa League and League Cup games Endo will further adapt to our tactical setup and be the preferred option for the league in the short/medium term whilst we look for a long term 6. But he isn't going to much of a step up on Mac in terms of pace and physicality.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:44:45 am
And Endo is a strongman and a speed merchant?

If Klopp doesn't' think Endo is currently the best option there then fine. You'd hope with more Europa League and League Cup games Endo will further adapt to our tactical setup and be the preferred option for the league in the short/medium term whilst we look for a long term 6. But he isn't going to much of a step up on Mac in terms of pace and physicality.
I didn't say that. Endo is more suited and disciplined to play that role. It's his natural position after all. Anyone with eyes can see MacA is struggling as a 6 this season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
I think Endo and Gravenberch's minutes being limited is largely down to the fact that neither had a pre season with us. Natural position or not, Jurgen always waits for new signings to bed in before they get a run of starts, especially midfielders. Endo not starting ahead of Macca only means that Endo needs more time to adapt tactically of the demands of his position. Playing a 6 for stuttgart and for us are entirely different jobs because right of the bat, your average position will be significantly higher up the pitch. You are defending a much larger space behind you and you have a lot more of the ball. Endo will not get his run of games until next year because he'll be out in january for asia cup. Until then, he'll get midweek games and be a finisher sub and that is perfectly fine. You need someone with his experience to do that.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
I think Endo and Gravenberch's minutes being limited is largely down to the fact that neither had a pre season with us. Natural position or not, Jurgen always waits for new signings to bed in before they get a run of starts, especially midfielders. Endo not starting ahead of Macca only means that Endo needs more time to adapt tactically of the demands of his position. Playing a 6 for stuttgart and for us are entirely different jobs because right of the bat, your average position will be significantly higher up the pitch. You are defending a much larger space behind you and you have a lot more of the ball. Endo will not get his run of games until next year because he'll be out in january for asia cup. Until then, he'll get midweek games and be a finisher sub and that is perfectly fine. You need someone with his experience to do that.
This is a very accurate assessment in my view. Although considering that the lack of preseason and the Asia Cup commitment was known ahead of time, there is still a little lingering question why we targeted him? We are lightweight in midfield, especially on players with defensive mentality with Thiago and Baicetic injured, so expecting Endo to play the Milner role probably explains our interest. I think Bajcetic will be molded into our No6 when he recovers with Thiago and Endo filling in as needed, but maybe there was more in the plans for Endo?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 04:57:27 pm
Yes, Endo and Gravenberch need settling time, Europa and LC has allowed this where more risks can be taken b


Endo has two international breaks with significant travel to Japan (Oct and Nov)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 05:29:05 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm
I didn't say that. Endo is more suited and disciplined to play that role. It's his natural position after all. Anyone with eyes can see MacA is struggling as a 6 this season.

We have a pretty decent points tally
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 03:14:07 am
We won't be top of the pops this year.  But 4th looks good.

Give the lad a shot.

No one expected Gary Mac to be the genius he was for us.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 03:21:40 am
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm
I didn't say that. Endo is more suited and disciplined to play that role. It's his natural position after all. Anyone with eyes can see MacA is struggling as a 6 this season.

I think it's a different position for Macallister. He hasnt done badly. He has had some difficult moments which you expect as he learns the position for us and understands his teammates. When you overhaul the whole midfield, it doesnt click into place immediately. So far, every single signing has had their moment and done well if not perfectly. The more they get on the pitch, the better we'll get with time. They all need time and they can have it.
