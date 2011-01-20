« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 46281 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,833
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #840 on: September 23, 2023, 04:14:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 23, 2023, 03:38:49 pm
Or, our strategy was just fine ..... but we got pissed about by 2 players/agents and a club who are trying to hoard players regardless of the cost.

Going with the car analogy we got a Great deal on a diesel automatic engine, a fantastic deal on a manual gearbox, a chassis for a hybrid and 4 wheels of differing sizes. We are now expecting the driver to compensate.

All of them were individually great value for money though. Unless you take into account that we probably overpaid for Endo because we didn't want to end up with another Melo signing.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #841 on: September 23, 2023, 04:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 23, 2023, 04:14:04 pm
Going with the car analogy we got a Great deal on a diesel automatic engine, a fantastic deal on a manual gearbox, a chassis for a hybrid and 4 wheels of differing sizes. We are now expecting the driver to compensate.

All of them were individually great value for money though. Unless you take into account that we probably overpaid for Endo because we didn't want to end up with another Melo signing.

I heard that Harrison Reed was available for £8 million.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,708
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #842 on: September 23, 2023, 05:22:54 pm »
It's
Way
Way
Way
Way
Way
Way
Too fucking early to judge him.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #843 on: September 23, 2023, 07:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 23, 2023, 04:14:04 pm
Going with the car analogy we got a Great deal on a diesel automatic engine, a fantastic deal on a manual gearbox, a chassis for a hybrid and 4 wheels of differing sizes. We are now expecting the driver to compensate.

All of them were individually great value for money though. Unless you take into account that we probably overpaid for Endo because we didn't want to end up with another Melo signing.

Going with the reality analogy thats crazy talk. We are building a top class Ferrari with all kinds of interchangeable parts for easy repair and tune-up. I suppose Gakpo's a lithium battery that catches fire since we didn't need another left winger? Just  happens the drivers top class as well.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #844 on: September 23, 2023, 08:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 23, 2023, 02:31:10 pm
Playing Devils advocate maybe a better analogy would that you should have a focused strategy that identifies the player you actually want. We have a tendency to always be looking for a bargain and have a scattergun approach involving looking to lowball a series of targets in the hope that someone says yes.
£111m is stingy as fuck.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,082
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #845 on: September 23, 2023, 08:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Avens on September 23, 2023, 11:36:57 am
Southampton demanding too much money and Chelsea overpaying for Lavia doesn't equate to us fucking up anything. But hey, don't let me stop you from blaming everything you can on the club you support, it's clearly innate.

Regardless, he was the player we wanted and we messed about for weeks and weeks putting bids in which were never getting accepted. After all the time wasted and then missing out on the player altogether (after the Caicedo fiasco) we rushed into the Endo deal as we needed someone in quickly, in a market Jorge can work in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #846 on: September 23, 2023, 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on September 21, 2023, 07:43:32 pm
Miles off being a Liverpool player , i'm throwing him under bus I know and I know he only at club 5 mins but I can't see any green shoots . Even if his passing was limited and he was winning tackles , headers and blocks like it says on tin but he isn't even coming close to it . Suppose another game next week to adapt to us .

Is this a piss take?
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 05:43:08 pm »
Interesting comments by Klopp in the post match presser.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,152
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:43:08 pm
Interesting comments by Klopp in the post match presser.

come on. you have to at least allude to what he actually said. haha.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASQZzTv050o?si=OXW86c63dVzcVEWR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASQZzTv050o?si=OXW86c63dVzcVEWR</a>

Around 8:40.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
  • Meh sd f
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm »
Great option for the endo f games
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm
Great option for the endo f games

 Oh no you didn't :fishslap
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #852 on: Today at 03:19:27 am »
I am not sure what Klopp meant about Endo being too nice to get a place. I am sure that the issue is not his  individual quality as a defensive midfielder because hehas helped Japan wint he midfield battle against such international teams like Germany.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 