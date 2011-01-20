Or, our strategy was just fine ..... but we got pissed about by 2 players/agents and a club who are trying to hoard players regardless of the cost.



Going with the car analogy we got a Great deal on a diesel automatic engine, a fantastic deal on a manual gearbox, a chassis for a hybrid and 4 wheels of differing sizes. We are now expecting the driver to compensate.All of them were individually great value for money though. Unless you take into account that we probably overpaid for Endo because we didn't want to end up with another Melo signing.