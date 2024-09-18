Spoiler Did not care for the East side residents at all, some of the movie people (I thought something was going to happen with the weird director sisters, but they were completely forgotten about in the last couple of episodes), still don't care for the Howard character.

Thought the second half of the season was stronger than the first, but would still rank it as the weakest, personally. The writing is still mostly decent and I like the humour, but the mystery surrounding this year's dead character should really have had the potential to be quite strong, but it felt a bit of a let down in parts and just takes you to some outlandish places.I think a lot of the side characters they've wrote are a bit meh too. Potential spoilers below.To keep things fresh they obviously have to introduce new characters every season, so they all end up feeling a bit anthology based, like Fargo for example. The problem with adding rubbish ones (at least IMO) is that if you don't enjoy them it limits how much you enjoy the whole thing. The East Side people alongside the movie stuff just combined in the wrong way IMO and limited my enjoyment. I didn't mind the movie guest stars though and felt they could have made more out of having Eugene Levy there.I like that it's still ongoing and entertaining but from a quality perspective can't help but feel they should have planned to reign it in strongly a bit after the 2nd season. 3+4 not on the level of 1+2.