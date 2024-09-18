« previous next »
Author Topic: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)  (Read 7184 times)

Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #80 on: September 18, 2024, 09:30:50 am »
I'm loving the new season. The show is a real gem. It's just fun, mostly family friendly entertainment, and who doesn't love a murder mystery at the end of the day.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #81 on: September 18, 2024, 12:28:54 pm »
I really enjoy it and you can tell that all 3 actors really enjoy making it.

It has already been renewed for season 5
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #82 on: September 18, 2024, 01:51:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 17, 2024, 10:01:49 am
Spoiler
Paul Rudd returning was top tier stuff
[close]

Spoiler
Accent much lower tier, but yes
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #83 on: September 19, 2024, 10:37:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September 18, 2024, 01:51:54 pm
Spoiler
Accent much lower tier, but yes
[close]

to be honest I thought his accent was way, way better than most actors doing an "Oirish" accent.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #84 on: October 2, 2024, 03:35:38 pm »
Ha this latest episode was pretty clever in its execution.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #85 on: October 3, 2024, 11:22:51 am »
It's been okay IMO but nowhere near as good as the first two seasons. In fact I think season three which was a bit of a step down was better too. It's still enjoyable but not as strong by a long shot.

Too many annoying side characters this season. In fact, character work for the three mains has been weaker. It feels like things just happen now and they just react, there's less depth involved.

Hoping this season ends well. Interesting to see if they can go beyond a 5th season.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #86 on: October 9, 2024, 01:45:59 am »
Honestly I've thought this Season 4 has been great so far.

Spoiler
Funny how they're calling back to some of the plot holes from Season 1, regarding who poisoned Winnie the dog, the note on Jan's door etc.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #87 on: October 9, 2024, 10:17:11 am »
Theories ahead...

Spoiler
The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.

With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.

Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.

Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer  :D
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #88 on: October 9, 2024, 12:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  9, 2024, 10:17:11 am
Theories ahead...

Spoiler
The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.

With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.

Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.

Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer  :D
[close]

Spoiler
The doorman is a great shout. Presumably he has access to keys, so could have poisoned the dog and such. Whos his partner in crime? The Arconia?
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #89 on: October 10, 2024, 01:18:54 pm »
Enjoyed the newest episode, quite fun
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #90 on: October 10, 2024, 02:05:37 pm »
Enjoying the new season too. I like the chemistry between the 3. Nice to have mix of young with old
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #91 on: October 10, 2024, 02:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  9, 2024, 10:17:11 am
Theories ahead...

Spoiler
The Westies who are cashing in Dudenoff's checks are obviously not the killers. Definite red herring.

With the idea that the killer has been watching them since Season 1, it kind of has to be someone who's been on the show since that first season. The one that jumped to mind was Lester the Doorman, who has been in each season and would make sense as an 'invisible' person at the Arconia who knows plenty about the residents.

Howard would be another contender given he's been around for ages, but that would be a hard one to pull off.

Or maybe the Arconia has gained sentience and it's the killer  :D
[close]

Spoiler
Other candidates I've seen mentioned are:

The policewoman
Sting(!)
Tina Fey's character
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #92 on: October 11, 2024, 12:30:58 pm »
it has to be

Spoiler
sting too good looking and moody bastard
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #93 on: October 14, 2024, 10:15:47 am »
I really am enjoying this season, the sisters are soooo weird haha
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #94 on: October 18, 2024, 03:25:42 pm »
I'm so glad Richard Kind was added to this season.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #95 on: October 18, 2024, 07:14:16 pm »
Yeah he's great. Think Griffin Dunne, who plays Dudenoff, has been brilliant too - has brought a lot of pathos to that role.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #96 on: October 18, 2024, 07:39:25 pm »
Think I'd be happy for a season were there isn't a murder and it's just Steve Martin and Martin Shorts characters dealing with the rest of the Arconias residents.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #97 on: October 18, 2024, 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: John_P on October 18, 2024, 07:39:25 pm
Think I'd be happy for a season were there isn't a murder and it's just Steve Martin and Martin Shorts characters dealing with the rest of the Arconias residents.

Sounds like Selena Gomez has been murdered in that case!
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #98 on: October 19, 2024, 08:38:04 am »
This show is so enjoyable. It deserves ALL THE AWARDS.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #99 on: October 21, 2024, 09:27:19 am »
Gonna be awful when Loretta gets killed at the wedding.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #100 on: October 21, 2024, 10:56:32 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 10, 2024, 02:16:59 pm
Spoiler
Other candidates I've seen mentioned are:

The policewoman
Sting(!)
Tina Fey's character
[close]
Spoiler
The old Jewish lady who ranted at them for ruining the building
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #101 on: October 23, 2024, 01:33:03 pm »
Spoiler
Cant say the reveal did anything for me. A nothing character, even though he admittedly got some focus in a previous episode. Presume hes indeed Sazzs killer but that the Arconia mastermind is someone completely different and will be picked up in a future season?[\spoiler]
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #102 on: October 23, 2024, 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 23, 2024, 01:33:03 pm
Spoiler
Cant say the reveal did anything for me. A nothing character, even though he admittedly got some focus in a previous episode. Presume hes indeed Sazzs killer but that the Arconia mastermind is someone completely different and will be picked up in a future season?[\spoiler]
[close]
Spoiler
Yeah pretty whatever. I wonder if there's more to it, to be revealed in the final episode. Plus like you say the mastermind stuff.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #103 on: October 23, 2024, 07:31:11 pm »
There's obviously going to me more to it.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #104 on: October 23, 2024, 10:51:55 pm »
Spoiler
still think there is another killer cant be just him
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #105 on: October 24, 2024, 09:15:01 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 23, 2024, 10:51:55 pm
Spoiler
still think there is another killer cant be just him
[close]

Spoiler
has to be an Arconia insider as its already been established that no one could've shot Sazz and got to Charles apartment and removed the body. Someone who'd have left those notes and poisoned the dog as well.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #106 on: October 24, 2024, 09:55:32 am »
it cant be

Spoiler
Howard?
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #107 on: October 24, 2024, 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 24, 2024, 09:55:32 am
it cant be

Spoiler
Howard?
[close]

Spoiler
People think the dry cleaning thing on the news might be a reference to the doorman.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #108 on: October 26, 2024, 12:18:33 am »
https://decider.com/2024/10/24/meryl-streep-martin-short-only-murders-in-the-building-romance/?

Seems Loretta and Oliver have found each other in real life too!
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #109 on: October 26, 2024, 12:53:45 am »
Funny I never believed in them as a couple. He comes across as a camp short arse
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 am »
I enjoyed the season, but...

Spoiler
That was by far the most unsatisfying final episode. I was sure after the last episode there would be another reveal, but it just never came.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #111 on: Today at 04:05:08 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:31:55 am
I enjoyed the season, but...

Spoiler
That was by far the most unsatisfying final episode. I was sure after the last episode there would be another reveal, but it just never came.
[close]

Spoiler
The wedding scenes were very nice I thought. But the resolution to the mystery this season was pretty meh, interesting Lester is dead now. He's been someone people think is the person screwing them over at the Arconia.

The writers definitely knew people would suspect Loretta being dead too with all the nods to it throughout the episode.
[close]
