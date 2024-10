It's been okay IMO but nowhere near as good as the first two seasons. In fact I think season three which was a bit of a step down was better too. It's still enjoyable but not as strong by a long shot.



Too many annoying side characters this season. In fact, character work for the three mains has been weaker. It feels like things just happen now and they just react, there's less depth involved.



Hoping this season ends well. Interesting to see if they can go beyond a 5th season.