Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #40 on: September 26, 2023, 02:48:47 pm »
Is this suitable for a 13 year old who enjoys a bit of "whodunnit"? Sick of him re-watching old Morse and Death in Paradise episodes with the wife.

He's ok with sweary, sweary stuff - we were watching Evil Dead Rise last night.  Just gratuitous shagging that might be the issue (and no he's not walked in on me and the wife / cats)
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #41 on: September 26, 2023, 03:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 26, 2023, 02:48:47 pm
Is this suitable for a 13 year old who enjoys a bit of "whodunnit"? Sick of him re-watching old Morse and Death in Paradise episodes with the wife.

He's ok with sweary, sweary stuff - we were watching Evil Dead Rise last night.  Just gratuitous shagging that might be the issue (and no he's not walked in on me and the wife / cats)

Can't think of anything that would make it unsuitable. It's pretty PG stuff.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #42 on: September 27, 2023, 02:41:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 26, 2023, 01:58:00 pm
One episode to go..

Spoiler
Too early for the producers mum to be the actual killer, I guess? One or two more twists to come I'm sure.

Oooor maybe she did do the poisoning, but someone else did the pushing.

I've also seen a theory that Ben is actually Lauretta's son, which I think I can get behind
[close]

Spoiler
Definitely too early for the mum to be the killer. We are probably her and one other being accused before the eel killer is revealed. Ill randomly guess its the producer.

Great shout that there are two different people.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #43 on: September 27, 2023, 08:44:21 am »
This season has been great again. Pickwick episode the best of the lot. It's last season now?
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #44 on: September 27, 2023, 10:43:43 am »
Spoilers for episode 9 and finale predictions:

Spoiler
I think it'll be Tobert who killed Ben. Just by process of elimination really, he's one of the only remaining main characters where suspicion hasn't fallen yet. The other is Donna's producer son, so think it has to be one of them.

If they're really playing into the Pickwick Triplets thing, then it may end up being three people responsible for Ben's demise. Maybe Donna and Cliff were responsible for the poisoning, or it wasn't a real poisoning and Ben was in on it... a ploy to boost ticket sales by having him 'return from the dead'. But I do think it'll be Tobert who pushed him down the elevator shaft. My main thing is they won't have the main culprit be female, considering season 1 was Jan and season 2 was Becky/Poppy (with the male detective as her accomplice).
[close]

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 27, 2023, 08:44:21 am
This season has been great again. Pickwick episode the best of the lot. It's last season now?

They've not said it's the last season... I reckon they'll do another.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #45 on: September 28, 2023, 06:04:02 am »
Spoiler
I had a feeling that they wanted us to eventually start suspecting the producer's mother but I'm no longer sure that the motive makes sense. I need to rewatch some episodes to remind myself of the chronology with regard to the review but wasn't the review written post a dress rehearsal and Oliver finds out about it post-opening night?
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #46 on: September 28, 2023, 09:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 26, 2023, 02:48:47 pm
Is this suitable for a 13 year old who enjoys a bit of "whodunnit"? Sick of him re-watching old Morse and Death in Paradise episodes with the wife.

He's ok with sweary, sweary stuff - we were watching Evil Dead Rise last night.  Just gratuitous shagging that might be the issue (and no he's not walked in on me and the wife / cats)

Should be fine!
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #47 on: September 28, 2023, 09:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 26, 2023, 02:48:47 pm
Is this suitable for a 13 year old who enjoys a bit of "whodunnit"? Sick of him re-watching old Morse and Death in Paradise episodes with the wife.

He's ok with sweary, sweary stuff - we were watching Evil Dead Rise last night.  Just gratuitous shagging that might be the issue (and no he's not walked in on me and the wife / cats)

Its adult humour...not sex or swearing...but adult relationship stuff..especially generational....its a hoot! your lad may enjoy but its more than a 'who dunnit'
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #48 on: September 28, 2023, 10:09:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 28, 2023, 09:18:56 pm
Its adult humour...not sex or swearing...but adult relationship stuff..especially generational....its a hoot! your lad may enjoy but its more than a 'who dunnit'

There's plenty of F-bombs to be fair. In fact I'm rewatching a Season 2 episode and Tina Fey's just called someone a c*nt  ;D
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #49 on: October 3, 2023, 10:04:26 am »
Spoiler
All felt a little straight forward in the end? Compared to S1 and S2 anyway!

Ending was great to set up S4 though.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #50 on: October 3, 2023, 10:09:12 am »
Forgot it was Tuesday and very nearly clicked that spoiler! Will watch tonight, looking forward to it.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #51 on: October 3, 2023, 01:58:10 pm »
Spoiler

Hmm. A bit disappointed by the end. I guess, mainly because I had guessed it a couple of episodes ago, and thought to myself, that can't be it, it is too obvious. Maybe I lucked out?

[/spoiler}
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #52 on: October 3, 2023, 07:29:25 pm »
Spoiler

I suppose it was quite straightforward, compared to the first two seasons, as theyve been pushing the mother/son thing with two sets of them for the whole season.

But, it didnt bother me. And a fantastic ending that whets the appetite.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #53 on: October 3, 2023, 09:15:51 pm »
Spoiler
Was sure it would end up being Tobert but Cliff was the obvious other option, and I suppose fits best with the theme of the season, the love between parent and child.

Great setup for Season 4, poor Sazz. Had a feeling as soon as she showed up that she might get bumped in a case of mistaken identity, since they always end the season with a murder to set up the next one. Thought they were initially setting up an LA-set fourth season but glad its likely to be more Arconia focused.[\spoiler]
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #54 on: October 4, 2023, 05:56:23 am »
Oh and Id absolutely buy tickets to see Death Rattle Dazzle. Its so mental, how can you not want to watch?
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #55 on: October 5, 2023, 07:59:02 am »
I enjoyed last episode if a little predictable. Roll on season 4!
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #56 on: October 5, 2023, 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  3, 2023, 09:15:51 pm
Spoiler
Was sure it would end up being Tobert but Cliff was the obvious other option, and I suppose fits best with the theme of the season, the love between parent and child.

Great setup for Season 4, poor Sazz. Had a feeling as soon as she showed up that she might get bumped in a case of mistaken identity, since they always end the season with a murder to set up the next one. Thought they were initially setting up an LA-set fourth season but glad its likely to be more Arconia focused.[\spoiler]
[close]
I think they've set the next one up nicely. The Arconia/NYC is definitely pivotal.

3rd season was decent if not quite as good as the previous two, some decent stuff overall.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #57 on: October 5, 2023, 01:03:44 pm »
"I got wasted, put on Ben's CoBro suit, and went looking for drugs and whores."

"Well, who wouldn't?"

 :lmao :lmao

Steve Martin is the absolute heart of the series
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #58 on: October 6, 2023, 10:20:39 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  5, 2023, 01:03:44 pm
"I got wasted, put on Ben's CoBro suit, and went looking for drugs and whores."

"Well, who wouldn't?"

 :lmao :lmao

Steve Martin is the absolute heart of the series

I'm not so sure, I think Short was the heart of this season anyway. I think some of his subtle facial expressions and reactions are incredible. There was one line from Savage (Martin) about his childhood dog effectively still being alive or something which was clearly ridiculous and Short's expression was fantastic.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #59 on: October 6, 2023, 10:48:15 am »
I started this after reading a bit of this thread and am hooked, am on Season 2 now, it started off slow and the acting seemed a bit "meh" but really grown into the characters now and stuff! I think it's great, just go to the bit where
Spoiler
episode ends with Oliver's son telling him the DNA test came back half greek and he just looked at Dimas' dips and remembered him and his wife acting weird during that card game... oh no! Need to finish work and get home to the next episode lol!
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #60 on: October 6, 2023, 11:15:18 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October  6, 2023, 10:20:39 am
I'm not so sure, I think Short was the heart of this season anyway. I think some of his subtle facial expressions and reactions are incredible. There was one line from Savage (Martin) about his childhood dog effectively still being alive or something which was clearly ridiculous and Short's expression was fantastic.
;D he mentioned
Spoiler
Joys parents both still being alive and the dad wanting to walk her down  the aisle and also that they wanted Joys childhood dog to be the ring bearer. As fucking if like shes aboot 80 ;D
 
[close]

Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #61 on: October 6, 2023, 01:29:29 pm »
Spoiler
Think Season 3 suffered a little bit from not having an ongoing threat. In Season 1, you had a devious killer at large in Jan and the threat of Teddy, Season 2 you had the crooked cop stalking them in the hidden corridors of the Arconia, but Season 3 the killing was an just an accident. At least the murder that will be at the heart of Season 4 was clearly intentional, so we'll have a lot of fun with the trio being in danger more often.

On balance, think Season 1 is still best. Season 2 was a slow start, and pretty convoluted with all the stuff about the painting, but once it got going it was great. And it had the best finale, with the killer reveal party including everyone moving in slow motion to freak out Cinda ;D Although the Season 1 finale did have the incredible bit with a drugged Charles trying to get from his apartment into the lift...

Season 3 lacked something like that by comparison, although the Pickwick Triplets scene from episode 8 may be the best thing the show's ever done.
[close]
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #62 on: October 7, 2023, 09:00:42 pm »
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #63 on: October 7, 2023, 10:01:21 pm »
Enjoyed Season 3. But hope Season 4 takes place more in the Arconia.
« Reply #64 on: August 27, 2024, 11:23:47 pm »
Season 4 back today.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #65 on: August 27, 2024, 11:24:35 pm »
Nice. Cheese Chuffer
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #66 on: August 27, 2024, 11:30:22 pm »
I watched the first season  when it started  and I thought it was good but for some reason i;ve not watched it ever since.  ;D
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #67 on: August 27, 2024, 11:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 27, 2024, 11:30:22 pm
I watched the first season  when it started  and I thought it was good but for some reason i;ve not watched it ever since.  ;D
To be honest mate dont blame ya. Youre the Jimmy Olsen of Rawk.  Doubt youd be able to find the time with all ya scoops
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #68 on: August 28, 2024, 11:11:28 am »
Still love this show. Just a fun way to spend 30/40 minutes. Not sure about the movie/LA angle in Season 4, I just want to see them running about the Arcadia, but I'm happy enough watching Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez riff off each other.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #69 on: August 28, 2024, 11:17:12 am »
really easy fun watch tv.  God Rawk has all the good threads.  Glad im a liverpool fan,  must be awful to be a Man Utd Everton Chelsea fan
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #70 on: September 5, 2024, 01:46:29 pm »
Episode 2 much more like it. Good emotional stuff, a focus on the Arconia and enjoyed meeting residents from the other side of the building.

Also been renewed for a fifth season.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #71 on: September 6, 2024, 10:42:23 am »
Episode 2 was proper OMITB vibes, I liked that a lot!
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #72 on: September 7, 2024, 11:39:46 am »
Ah yes 2nd episode definitely more like S1/S2.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #73 on: September 8, 2024, 03:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 28, 2024, 11:11:28 am
Still love this show. Just a fun way to spend 30/40 minutes. Not sure about the movie/LA angle in Season 4, I just want to see them running about the Arcadia, but I'm happy enough watching Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez riff off each other.

Love how the actors/celebs who play themselves through out the series have been fine with taking the piss out of themselves. Good sports I guess.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #74 on: September 11, 2024, 09:25:25 am »
Episode 3 of season 4 is the worst episode they've done. I know the celebrities are meant to be annoying but they were annoying without adding anything. Celebrities being awful versions of themselves needs to be done right and this was horrific. I'm a bit worried for the rest of the season after a fairly weak start.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #75 on: September 12, 2024, 03:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Learpholl on September 11, 2024, 09:25:25 am
Episode 3 of season 4 is the worst episode they've done. I know the celebrities are meant to be annoying but they were annoying without adding anything. Celebrities being awful versions of themselves needs to be done right and this was horrific. I'm a bit worried for the rest of the season after a fairly weak start.

Thought it was perfectly fine myself!
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #76 on: September 12, 2024, 04:30:31 pm »
Been the most consistent entertaining series over past four(?) years...just fun,a rare commodity.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #77 on: September 12, 2024, 07:26:13 pm »
Yes, its a joy to watch.  Im sure I go in watching with a more forgiving eye than things like HotD or LotR, but Im fine with that.
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #78 on: September 14, 2024, 06:26:03 pm »
Anyone got any theories for this season?
Re: OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding w/ Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez(Disney+/Hulu)
« Reply #79 on: Today at 10:01:49 am »
Spoiler
Paul Rudd returning was top tier stuff
[close]
