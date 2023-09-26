Spoiler

Think Season 3 suffered a little bit from not having an ongoing threat. In Season 1, you had a devious killer at large in Jan and the threat of Teddy, Season 2 you had the crooked cop stalking them in the hidden corridors of the Arconia, but Season 3 the killing was an just an accident. At least the murder that will be at the heart of Season 4 was clearly intentional, so we'll have a lot of fun with the trio being in danger more often.On balance, think Season 1 is still best. Season 2 was a slow start, and pretty convoluted with all the stuff about the painting, but once it got going it was great. And it had the best finale, with the killer reveal party including everyone moving in slow motion to freak out CindaAlthough the Season 1 finale did have the incredible bit with a drugged Charles trying to get from his apartment into the lift...Season 3 lacked something like that by comparison, although the Pickwick Triplets scene from episode 8 may be the best thing the show's ever done.