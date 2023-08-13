« previous next »
PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37

Baby Huey

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 10:00:17 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:39:56 am
I will never understand such things .
Remember going the game, supporting the team and going the pub after... ;D

Eddie

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 10:08:04 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Yesterday at 09:43:33 am
Alexander Arnold has issues with concentration and that is why he is not good defensively. He alsodoesnt havethe recovery pace to make up for it. These are a problem that hold him back from using his creativity in the RB position. But put him in the midfield and his defensive fragility as well as inability to withstand pressing pressure and to play on the turn facing his own goal prevent him from being a good midfielder sa well. So how do we deploy his undoubted world class passing ability? Everywhere we put him, we create a problem for the overall teaam.

 (Unpopular RAWK opinion here) but...

I think making him V-Captain isn't a good idea, Alisson for me. I don't know what the answer is with Trent. Obviously world class on his day and when he's on it - but such a liability in defence that the great teams will always target. Switches off at vital times, doesn't compete properly for defensive back post headers.The midfield solution might work great against lesser teams, but for me against top sides he'll always be targeted and more often than not found out. Not great when pressed in midfield and when things aren't going well displays an attitude and casualness. These are issues he's always had, it's just when we were in our pomp and dominating, his weaknesses were never exposed to the extent they are now.

 I don't know what the answer is, but hope Jurgen can come up with a workable solution.   
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:36 am by Eddie »
kaesarsosei

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 10:35:34 am
Post match discussion might get lost with the transfer madness but heres my take.

Positives
VVD and Konate were exceptional
Macallister looks like he has played for us for 10 years, despite being asked to do too much.
Dominik wasnt spectacular but a really solid debut, definitely eased my concerns over his adaptation to PL
Alisson underlining why hes the best in the world and IMO the best weve ever had

Negatives
Jota and Gakpo stank the place out. I hope we dont see this 4 attacker selection again, certainly not away to a big team
Salah was ok first half but deservedly hooked. Dont give a fuck about his strop coming off
Diaz also was poor but obviously scored
I love Robbo but we need to be looking at transition from him this season. It might be too late now though
Biggest thing for me is coming from the top. I just dont see how what we are trying to do is ever going to work even if they signed prime Busquets. Ive never seen a team as easy to play against as we were for around half an hour of that second half.
Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 11:01:20 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:08:40 am
......

Can't understand the mad c*nts that would want to watch the bullshit around the game.

I tolerate whichever commentators are doing whichever workable stream I can get (can rarely handle foreign ones though) BUT really agree about the studio and 'punditry' circus of shite. It's just gabble and dull as hell these days.
Always amazes me that people stick around and even give such nonsense the time of day, and then even comment on match threads about them.
LiverLuke

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 12:52:11 pm
It feels like we struggle for control in games with keeping the ball, we are far too gung ho and don't take 5 minutes just to knock the ball around or maybe we are incapable of it. Hopefully Mac and Dom will help with that being better footballers than our previous midfielders. Would like see Thiago back in the team when fit enough too.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 12:58:50 pm
People have gone too far the other way with our side. I get some level of pessimism, but the way the team is being written off completely is fucking odd. How many of our side do you wish were replaced by Chelseas players yesterday?
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:06:46 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 09:51:20 am
I agree with this.  The "inverted RB" role for Trent doesn't work and is a mistake.  The kid is now a midfielder, just play him there and get a solid RB in.  IMHO.
The post you replied to says that he doesn't work in midfield either.

I think the idea is slightly overblown but there is a nugget of something there. Trent is all attacking instinct and it sometimes seems like he can switch off too often to have too much responsibility  for defence or control on his card.

Maybe he needs to be played as a free attacker with no other responsibilities but I can't see how that works in a Klopp team.
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:08:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:51:44 am
Think they were there for the taking.  We just couldn't capitalise on our great start and they exploited our wide open tactics as the game wore on.
I agree, they were there to be beaten. We snaffled ourselves to a degree and gave them the encouragement they needed.
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:09:17 pm
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 09:58:47 am
Beautiful recreation of Hogarth's line of beauty with those shots on the edge of the area.
Well Stamford Bridge isn't far from the Serpentine...



(God that was shite)
Nick110581

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:15:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:58:50 pm
People have gone too far the other way with our side. I get some level of pessimism, but the way the team is being written off completely is fucking odd. How many of our side do you wish were replaced by Chelseas players yesterday?

Listening to Carragher and Neville drone on, its not surprising.
Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:30:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:15:09 pm
Listening to Carragher and Neville drone on, its not surprising.

Honestly, even if they are on my stream (as they were at one point yesterday) I just kind of blank them out, thankfully.
Cormack Snr

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm
Quote from: RK7 on August 13, 2023, 06:36:20 pm
We were completely dominated by a side that's only just been assembled.

Assembled for One Billion though !! That was the first match of a new season with a vital player missing, I have said enough times on here that we should have this elusive player already here but we haven't for whatever reason. I noticed Danny Murphy say that Newcastle have bought the type of player we are looking for, we need another Geoff Twentyman who found Rushy, Neal and Hansen to name just three.
Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:41:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:51:44 am
Think they were there for the taking.  We just couldn't capitalise on our great start and they exploited our wide open tactics as the game wore on.

Yeah. Thought we were far the better for what, half an hour and with a bit of luck could easily have been two up (close offside, hit the bar). We know all too well it doesnt mean wed have won had we gone two up but we could have been in a stronger position. They were better the 15 minutes before and after half time but I thought the last 20 or so were quite even and we looked just as likely to get a late winner as they did.

Maybe feels like a slight missed opportunity given their unsettled side. They should be tricky for other top 4 rivals to play against though so all in all a point isnt terrible. And I thought the new lads did well. The bench players looked lively.

The old problems were there still and might remain even if we do sign a specialist DM but all in all, Ive seen plenty of worse opening day performances. Newcastle away coming up looks tricky though and will need to probably do something differently in terms of personnel and/or formation by the time we go there.
RedForeverTT

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 01:58:52 pm
It was such a bizarre decision to start Gakpo in midfield :(

Mac for me was MOTM. Always looked to have so much time on the ball like Alonso did for us. Hope we sort out our DM soon to unleash his full potential.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 02:22:22 pm
Quote from: touchlineban on August 13, 2023, 11:22:57 pm
MOTM: Szoboszlai energetic throughout.  Honourable mention, Mac Allister (he's looking a baller already).

Mac Ballister
Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 02:36:28 pm
Dom, Mac, Virgil, Konate, and Alison were all great yesterday. Get players who fit what were trying to do and well go up a level.
markedasred

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 02:49:47 pm
It wasn't tactical perfection I suspect yesterday, but we more nearly got 2 than they did. When you consider the cost of their team and how they performed yesterday, I think it is safe to say they have more to come under Poch, and will be taking points off of our rivals, and they will be our rivals come the sharp end of things. I want to see a different shape and considerably more possession in the next game.
faisfais

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
My 10 comments/observations on Chelsea vs Liverpool (in no particular importance/order of occurrence):

[01] NEGATIVE: Jota had a very poor game typified by two incidents - firstly crowding out Szoboszlai to prevent a possible wonder goal, and secondly squaring off to Enzo and boosting him up a level.
[02] POSITIVE: Our season opener has got to be the BEST opening team goal of a campaign in Premier League history - pure Poetry in Motion. It was AMAZING.
[03] NEGATIVE: Luis Diaz not helping Robbo defensively against James & Sterling should be unacceptable. Mane was a beast in defense. The pair need to establish a rapport ASAP.
[04] NEGATIVE: Our fragile mentality has not improved since last season. The turning point from my viewing was the disallowed goal at 29 minutes. We looked a different team after that setback. Unless we change this attitude, nothing will change.
[05] POSITIVE: The additions of Szoboszlai & Macca will be a HUGE boost to our midfield going forward. The pair in addition to Thiago will be a joy to watch against the bottom half teams.
[06] NEGATIVE: Gakpo's first trial in midfield this season was not a success. He was poor. However there are still 37 games to go - he can grow into this role!
[07] POSITIVE: The central defensive pair of VVD & Konate along with Allison looked very competent.
[08] NEGATIVE: Salah showed why Virgil & Trent are above him in the leadership ladder at LFC.
[09] POSITIVE: A point away to Chelsea is a good point. Chelsea under Poch is a very different proposition than the shambles under Lampard.
[10] NEGATIVE: Football is a game played with heart & mind as much as tactics & skills, and this transfer saga has had an impact on the fan base and the general mood around the game. This sort of debacle would not be possible under the previous leadership of Edwards. Stupidity/Incompetence like this should be rectified quickly and in this case I would not be surprised if Schmadtke was summarily dismissed upon the completion of his interim role.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 01:58:52 pm
It was such a bizarre decision to start Gakpo in midfield :(

Mac for me was MOTM. Always looked to have so much time on the ball like Alonso did for us. Hope we sort out our DM soon to unleash his full potential.
So why do you think that decision was made then?
Decision makers either clueless by not seeing something that was obvious to you, or they were trying to get Gakpo to perform a particular role.
If the latter, was it that Gakpo couldnt either understand or carry out said role to a decent level?

I always thought Rafa was interesting when he refused to be a pundit if he couldnt ask the managers about how they were trying to play.

Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:08:40 am
I turned the commentary off after 30 minutes.

I don't know what I was thinking to be honest. I usually have it switched off and thought it might have been better since that fucking bellend has been fucked off.

I was so, so wrong. If you listen to the commentary on Sky then you have to be one bad shithouse to be fair.

Next time - as every game before, that button stays on mute. Watch the game when it kicks off. Switch it off at half time. Turn it on second half and then when it's finished, switch it off.

Can't understand the mad c*nts that would want to watch the bullshit around the game.

I can't understand why Sky or BT etc... don't offer a crowd only option during matches. Even microphones down by the dugouts but it completely ruins the experience having to listen to those fuckers. Luckily i get a very stable Spanish commentary through my Irish dodgy box and it makes it a whole lot better.
mattD

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 05:26:35 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
My 10 comments/observations on Chelsea vs Liverpool (in no particular importance/order of occurrence):

[01] NEGATIVE: Jota had a very poor game typified by two incidents - firstly crowding out Szoboszlai to prevent a possible wonder goal, and secondly squaring off to Enzo and boosting him up a level.
[02] POSITIVE: Our season opener has got to be the BEST opening team goal of a campaign in Premier League history - pure Poetry in Motion. It was AMAZING.
[03] NEGATIVE: Luis Diaz not helping Robbo defensively against James & Sterling should be unacceptable. Mane was a beast in defense. The pair need to establish a rapport ASAP.
[04] NEGATIVE: Our fragile mentality has not improved since last season. The turning point from my viewing was the disallowed goal at 29 minutes. We looked a different team after that setback. Unless we change this attitude, nothing will change.
[05] POSITIVE: The additions of Szoboszlai & Macca will be a HUGE boost to our midfield going forward. The pair in addition to Thiago will be a joy to watch against the bottom half teams.
[06] NEGATIVE: Gakpo's first trial in midfield this season was not a success. He was poor. However there are still 37 games to go - he can grow into this role!
[07] POSITIVE: The central defensive pair of VVD & Konate along with Allison looked very competent.
[08] NEGATIVE: Salah showed why Virgil & Trent are above him in the leadership ladder at LFC.
[09] POSITIVE: A point away to Chelsea is a good point. Chelsea under Poch is a very different proposition than the shambles under Lampard.
[10] NEGATIVE: Football is a game played with heart & mind as much as tactics & skills, and this transfer saga has had an impact on the fan base and the general mood around the game. This sort of debacle would not be possible under the previous leadership of Edwards. Stupidity/Incompetence like this should be rectified quickly and in this case I would not be surprised if Schmadtke was summarily dismissed upon the completion of his interim role.

The fact that Shmadtke is on an interim role says it all.

No long term plan at all. If there's no agreement between scouting/footballing operations and the coaching team then somethings gotta give.

Got to be honest, I wouldn't trust the likes of Lijnders having an influence over transfers so I'd much rather it be left to the scouts. Didn't do us harm in the first few years of Klopp  why change a successful model then?
Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 05:41:05 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm
Assembled for One Billion though !! That was the first match of a new season with a vital player missing, I have said enough times on here that we should have this elusive player already here but we haven't for whatever reason. I noticed Danny Murphy say that Newcastle have bought the type of player we are looking for, we need another Geoff Twentyman who found Rushy, Neal and Hansen to name just three.

We didn't play against a side assembled for a billion though. Colwill, Silva, Gallagher and James cost nothing. Chukwuemeka cost £15m, Sanchez cost £20m, Jackson cost £33m, Disasi £40m, Chilwell £45m, Sterling £50m and Enzo was £105m.

So we faced an 11 that cost £300m to assemble. We actually spent much more money on our starting 11.

Badiashile, Fofana, Nkunku, Caicedo need to be added to the team plus any other signings before it becomes a billion-pound side. That is a scary thought for me. 

neil4ad

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
My 10 comments/observations on Chelsea vs Liverpool (in no particular importance/order of occurrence):

[01] NEGATIVE: Jota had a very poor game typified by two incidents - firstly crowding out Szoboszlai to prevent a possible wonder goal, and secondly squaring off to Enzo and boosting him up a level.
[02] POSITIVE: Our season opener has got to be the BEST opening team goal of a campaign in Premier League history - pure Poetry in Motion. It was AMAZING.
[03] NEGATIVE: Luis Diaz not helping Robbo defensively against James & Sterling should be unacceptable. Mane was a beast in defense. The pair need to establish a rapport ASAP.
[04] NEGATIVE: Our fragile mentality has not improved since last season. The turning point from my viewing was the disallowed goal at 29 minutes. We looked a different team after that setback. Unless we change this attitude, nothing will change.
[05] POSITIVE: The additions of Szoboszlai & Macca will be a HUGE boost to our midfield going forward. The pair in addition to Thiago will be a joy to watch against the bottom half teams.
[06] NEGATIVE: Gakpo's first trial in midfield this season was not a success. He was poor. However there are still 37 games to go - he can grow into this role!
[07] POSITIVE: The central defensive pair of VVD & Konate along with Allison looked very competent.
[08] NEGATIVE: Salah showed why Virgil & Trent are above him in the leadership ladder at LFC.
[09] POSITIVE: A point away to Chelsea is a good point. Chelsea under Poch is a very different proposition than the shambles under Lampard.
[10] NEGATIVE: Football is a game played with heart & mind as much as tactics & skills, and this transfer saga has had an impact on the fan base and the general mood around the game. This sort of debacle would not be possible under the previous leadership of Edwards. Stupidity/Incompetence like this should be rectified quickly and in this case I would not be surprised if Schmadtke was summarily dismissed upon the completion of his interim role.

Agree with pretty much all of that. If you want a glimpse into player mentality look at the post match interviews with Chilwell followed immediately by Trent. Chilwell: it was a missed opportunity for Chelsea to take all 3 points. Trent: it's ok to play away at Stamford bridge and come away with a point.
Walshy nMe®

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 05:46:45 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:35:34 am

Jota and Gakpo stank the place out. I hope we dont see this 4 attacker selection again, certainly not away to a big team

One game and you never want to see it again?

Jeez
RedG13

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:04:51 am
Doesn't show the influence of the fucking Manc bent fucking c*nt though does it?
What decisions did the ref get wrong?
faisfais

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 05:26:35 pm
Got to be honest, I wouldn't trust the likes of Lijnders having an influence over transfers so I'd much rather it be left to the scouts. Didn't do us harm in the first few years of Klopp  why change a successful model then?

I am really curious to know why our scouting department (which I assume is more well funded & financially better compensated than the likes of Brighton, Rennes, Benfica, etc.) is unable to identify and maintain a log of 15-20 players that can be pursued for any given position to suit our playing style for a reasonable budget.

What we tried to do against Chelsea in the transfer market reminds me of the Moneyball scene where Billy Beane says: "If we try to play like the Yankees in here, we will lose to the Yankees out there." We tried to take on PIF in a bidding war. What did we expect the outcome to be. They have "F*** YOU" money - money we don't have (and I wish we NEVER do). Klopp made a world class midfield out of Gini, Hendo & Milner. I long for the day we revert back to type and build organically over 2-3 seasons, instead of wishing to be bought by a state and spend ludicrous amounts of money. I would not mind if we finished 8th this season as long as Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Gakpo and Doak become incredible players in 2 years time. But I feel like I would be in the minority on here.
BBS

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm
But I feel like I would be in the minority on here.

Spot on post, and if you're in minority here then you're a grain of sand in the sahara desert that is our global following. Not that I care for twitter fans but brains would melt if we finished 8th this season. I hate to be thinking "next season is where we kick off" after one game into this one but I'd rather have that then full panic mode because we couldn't win a game vs and a bidding war with one of the most financially fucked clubs in the game of football.

As for the game I thought we looked good considering that it was the first game, Mac and Doms debuts and away at Chelsea. Easier fixture, at home and Salah will be fired up for the weekend. Up the reds! :scarf
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 07:26:27 pm
RK7

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm
Assembled for One Billion though !! That was the first match of a new season with a vital player missing, I have said enough times on here that we should have this elusive player already here but we haven't for whatever reason. I noticed Danny Murphy say that Newcastle have bought the type of player we are looking for, we need another Geoff Twentyman who found Rushy, Neal and Hansen to name just three.

That team we faced wasn't 1 billion and only one of those players for Chelsea yesterday would get near our starting 11.  I'm not knocking us, it was just how it was yesterday.
God's Left Peg

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 07:38:25 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm
I am really curious to know why our scouting department (which I assume is more well funded & financially better compensated than the likes of Brighton, Rennes, Benfica, etc.) is unable to identify and maintain a log of 15-20 players that can be pursued for any given position to suit our playing style for a reasonable budget.

What we tried to do against Chelsea in the transfer market reminds me of the Moneyball scene where Billy Beane says: "If we try to play like the Yankees in here, we will lose to the Yankees out there." We tried to take on PIF in a bidding war. What did we expect the outcome to be. They have "F*** YOU" money - money we don't have (and I wish we NEVER do). Klopp made a world class midfield out of Gini, Hendo & Milner. I long for the day we revert back to type and build organically over 2-3 seasons, instead of wishing to be bought by a state and spend ludicrous amounts of money. I would not mind if we finished 8th this season as long as Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Gakpo and Doak become incredible players in 2 years time. But I feel like I would be in the minority on here.

Well put, really well put. Nice one. :wellin
mattD

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Yesterday at 11:42:51 pm
Quote from: faisfais on Yesterday at 06:21:54 pm
I am really curious to know why our scouting department (which I assume is more well funded & financially better compensated than the likes of Brighton, Rennes, Benfica, etc.) is unable to identify and maintain a log of 15-20 players that can be pursued for any given position to suit our playing style for a reasonable budget.

What we tried to do against Chelsea in the transfer market reminds me of the Moneyball scene where Billy Beane says: "If we try to play like the Yankees in here, we will lose to the Yankees out there." We tried to take on PIF in a bidding war. What did we expect the outcome to be. They have "F*** YOU" money - money we don't have (and I wish we NEVER do). Klopp made a world class midfield out of Gini, Hendo & Milner. I long for the day we revert back to type and build organically over 2-3 seasons, instead of wishing to be bought by a state and spend ludicrous amounts of money. I would not mind if we finished 8th this season as long as Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Gakpo and Doak become incredible players in 2 years time. But I feel like I would be in the minority on here.

Superb post, agree with every word.
Coolie High

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Today at 01:03:33 am
Quote from: BBS on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
Spot on post, and if you're in minority here then you're a grain of sand in the sahara desert that is our global following. Not that I care for twitter fans but brains would melt if we finished 8th this season. I hate to be thinking "next season is where we kick off" after one game into this one but I'd rather have that then full panic mode because we couldn't win a game vs and a bidding war with one of the most financially fucked clubs in the game of football.

As for the game I thought we looked good considering that it was the first game, Mac and Doms debuts and away at Chelsea. Easier fixture, at home and Salah will be fired up for the weekend. Up the reds! :scarf

Next year is our year, were back in the 90s.
ThePoolMan

Re: PL: Chelsea 1 v 1 Liverpool Diaz 19 Disasi 37
Today at 02:33:05 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 05:26:35 pm
The fact that Shmadtke is on an interim role says it all.

No long term plan at all. If there's no agreement between scouting/footballing operations and the coaching team then somethings gotta give.

Got to be honest, I wouldn't trust the likes of Lijnders having an influence over transfers so I'd much rather it be left to the scouts. Didn't do us harm in the first few years of Klopp  why change a successful model then?

The unspoken gorilla in the room is that ther eis now only one voice in the club and that is Klopp/Ljinders. The fact that Edwards etc all left means that the transfer operation that was th ebest in the business is now a shambles with a temporary head over them. City's recruitment is so slick now with them hoovering up top talent from Brazil and Europe and  assigning them to their network of feeder clubs that they own. Where are we with that? The owners walked back on buying feeder clubs and we are nowhere. On another note clubs like Brighton are able to spot top talent in Latin America etc and we arent. We are stuck in no mans land with us not being good enough to spot younttalent and not having deep enogh pockets to buy top talent when they have developed. The trajectory over time is not going to look good unless we reverse this but have the owners taken their eye off the ball and pulled back their focus on driivng the club forward?
