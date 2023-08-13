My 10 comments/observations on Chelsea vs Liverpool (in no particular importance/order of occurrence):



[01] NEGATIVE: Jota had a very poor game typified by two incidents - firstly crowding out Szoboszlai to prevent a possible wonder goal, and secondly squaring off to Enzo and boosting him up a level.

[02] POSITIVE: Our season opener has got to be the BEST opening team goal of a campaign in Premier League history - pure Poetry in Motion. It was AMAZING.

[03] NEGATIVE: Luis Diaz not helping Robbo defensively against James & Sterling should be unacceptable. Mane was a beast in defense. The pair need to establish a rapport ASAP.

[04] NEGATIVE: Our fragile mentality has not improved since last season. The turning point from my viewing was the disallowed goal at 29 minutes. We looked a different team after that setback. Unless we change this attitude, nothing will change.

[05] POSITIVE: The additions of Szoboszlai & Macca will be a HUGE boost to our midfield going forward. The pair in addition to Thiago will be a joy to watch against the bottom half teams.

[06] NEGATIVE: Gakpo's first trial in midfield this season was not a success. He was poor. However there are still 37 games to go - he can grow into this role!

[07] POSITIVE: The central defensive pair of VVD & Konate along with Allison looked very competent.

[08] NEGATIVE: Salah showed why Virgil & Trent are above him in the leadership ladder at LFC.

[09] POSITIVE: A point away to Chelsea is a good point. Chelsea under Poch is a very different proposition than the shambles under Lampard.

[10] NEGATIVE: Football is a game played with heart & mind as much as tactics & skills, and this transfer saga has had an impact on the fan base and the general mood around the game. This sort of debacle would not be possible under the previous leadership of Edwards. Stupidity/Incompetence like this should be rectified quickly and in this case I would not be surprised if Schmadtke was summarily dismissed upon the completion of his interim role.