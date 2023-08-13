Assembled for One Billion though !! That was the first match of a new season with a vital player missing, I have said enough times on here that we should have this elusive player already here but we haven't for whatever reason. I noticed Danny Murphy say that Newcastle have bought the type of player we are looking for, we need another Geoff Twentyman who found Rushy, Neal and Hansen to name just three.
We didn't play against a side assembled for a billion though. Colwill, Silva, Gallagher and James cost nothing. Chukwuemeka cost £15m, Sanchez cost £20m, Jackson cost £33m, Disasi £40m, Chilwell £45m, Sterling £50m and Enzo was £105m.
So we faced an 11 that cost £300m to assemble. We actually spent much more money on our starting 11.
Badiashile, Fofana, Nkunku, Caicedo need to be added to the team plus any other signings before it becomes a billion-pound side. That is a scary thought for me.