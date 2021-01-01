« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 27 now open  (Read 17001 times)

Online gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 684
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - WK 27 now open
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:04:19 pm »
Sat March 2nd

Brentford  - Chelsea
Everton - West Ham
Fulham - Brighton
Newcastle  - Wolves
Forest - Liverpool
Spurs - Palace
Luton - Villa

Sun March 3rd

Burnley  - Bournemouth
Man City - Man Utd

Mon March 4th

Sheff Utd  - Arsenal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 