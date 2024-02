Re: cup competition

I've been reading how Barneylfc set his previous ones up, so, we have 36 active posters, the final head to head cup comp will begin on week 34.



Wk 34 = rd of 32

Wk 35 = rd of 16

Wk 36 = qtr final

Wk 37 = semis

Wk 38 = final.



This is just a heads up that the 32 posters with the highest points in the overall league after week 33 will take part in the knock out comp.



Good luck all.