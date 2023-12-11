Week 18 Results
Sami 4
Mickitez 4
Bryanod 4
Bradders 4
KeegansPerm 7
Nayia2002 3
Thush 3
Rhino 10
Anthony 4
G in Gerrard 5
Vivabobbygraham 11
Carllfc 1
Ycuzz 3
Bobinhood 0
Redforlife 3
Ollyfrom.tv 6
Emerald Red 1
Cape_tear 2
Salger 7
Garrus 7
Sameold 6
Gary75 3
Barneylfc 2
Y.S.O.S 3
Port_vale_lad 9
RJH 2
Wabaloolah 2
Prof 6
TommyLfc 1
Keita Success 1
Crosby Nick 6
Vishwa Atma 0
EuRawka Lge Qtr Final
Port_vale_lad 9 - 2 RJH
KeegansPerm 7 - 2 Bradders
Keita Success 1 - 2 Barneylfc
Cape_tear 2 - 3 Redforlife
Semi Finals
Port_vale_lad v KeegansPerm
Barneylfc v Redforlife
Leagues are up to date until wk 17, I'll update them when I return home.
Good Luck! And Merry Christmas