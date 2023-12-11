« previous next »
Offline gary75

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #160 on: December 11, 2023, 10:42:32 pm »
Week 16 Results and Tables

Sami                    3
Will.lfc                 5
Carllfc                  5
Bradders1011     4
Bryanod                5
Vishwa Atma       4
Xabiart                  4
Mickitez               7
Thush                   2
Ollyfrom.tv          3
Keita Success     2
Vivabobbygraham       4
Rhino                             2
Wabaloolah                  3
Gary75                           4
Garrus                           2
Rjh                                 4
Ycuzz                            3
Cape_tear                    7
Nayia2002                   5
G in Gerrard                 5
BoRed                           4
Bobinhood                   7
Port_vale_lad                4
Anthony                         4
Sameold                       3
Prof                               2
Redforlife                     6
Keegansperm             3
TommyLfc                   6
Salger                          3
Emerald Red              4
Barneylfc                    6
Youngest son of Skittle       5

EuRawka Standings
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Maf5QkjNcdPNVR7EYciROB4rPPo8JH_gIz9B1GroCZ8/edit?usp=drivesdk

Prem
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17cQWikc3lnczauHlbcg_L1PYOaxIFfV72GUXBt5Q_5g/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aaP8_NTXycSX7s5MryzRmvd4t6r--vEWQ36y1aI1FlI/edit?usp=drivesdk

Overall
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11i10Zy5ZKW69Gp32gKSBp29udQFG8uSDyxgXDgjUd-M/edit?usp=drivesdk


EuRawka League Round of 16 Fixtures

Mickitez v Port_vale_lad
Rjh v Thush
Keegansperm v Bryanod
Gary75 v Bradders1011
Keita Success v Bobinhood
Barneylfc v G in Gerrard
Vivabobbygraham v Cape_tear
Youngest Son of Skittle v Redforlife

* reminder that in the event of a tie, the earlier post gets the win

Good luck!

Once this cup has been completed,  I'll do a straight forward knockout format (f.a cup style) around the end of Jan, but will let you know the start week etc nearer the time.

Cheers
« Last Edit: December 11, 2023, 11:07:36 pm by gary75 »
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #161 on: December 11, 2023, 11:21:43 pm »

EuRawka League Round of 16 Fixtures
Barneylfc v G in Gerrard
Great tie ;D

Consistent last 3 rounds with 5 scored. Stuff of legend that.
Offline BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #162 on: December 11, 2023, 11:44:22 pm »
With this being a Eurawkean competition, shouldn't ties be decided by head-to-head scores? ;)
Offline gary75

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #163 on: December 19, 2023, 09:24:43 pm »
Week 17 Scores

Sami              7
Bryanod         10
Wabaloolah    6
Bradders         4
Will.lfc              7
Carllfc               5
Mickitez            6
Crosby Nick     9
G in Gerrard     7
Nayia2002        8
BoRed                12
Gary75               4
Ycuzz                12
Rjh                      9
Salger                11
Cape_tear          13
Ollyfrom.tv          5
Redforlife           13
Vishwa Atma     6
Sameold              7
Vivabobbygraham      2
Tommy                  8
Keita Success      9
Anthony                12
Barneylfc              8
Port_vale_lad       13
Bobinhood            3
Emerald red          8
Y.s.o.s                    5
Rhino                     9
Xabiart                  7
Thush                     6
Prof                        9
KeegansPerm      11
Garrus                    6
Jackh                     6

EuRawka Round of 16 Results
Mickitez 6 - 13 Port_vale_lad
Rjh 9 - 6 Thush
KeegansPerm 11 - 10 Bryanod
Gary75 4 - 4* Bradders1011
Keita Success 9 - 3 Bobinhood
Barneylfc 8 - 7 G in Gerrard
Vivabobbygraham 2 - 13 Cape_tear
Youngest Son of Skittle 5 - 13 Redforlife

Qtr Finals
Port_vale_lad v Rjh
Keegansperm v Bradders1011
Keita Success v Barneylfc
Cape_tear v Redforlife
*Earliest post wins the tie in the event of a draw
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 08:14:55 pm by gary75 »
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #164 on: December 20, 2023, 10:40:28 am »

Great tie ;D

Consistent last 3 rounds with 5 scored. Stuff of legend that.

 8)

Little known fact...

My name isn't Barney. It's Gerrard. So every time I face you in a H2H I think to myself it's the battle of the Gerrards  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #165 on: December 20, 2023, 12:43:34 pm »


EuRawka Round of 16 Results
Mickitez 6 - 13 Port_vale_lad
Rjh 9 - 6 Thush


Qtr Finals
Port_vale_lad v Thush



Assume there's been a mistake here, or have I been chucked out the comp on technical grounds?
Offline Thush

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #166 on: December 20, 2023, 07:53:16 pm »


Assume there's been a mistake here, or have I been chucked out the comp on technical grounds?

Referee's decision is final!
Offline gary75

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #167 on: December 20, 2023, 08:17:54 pm »

Referee's decision is final!


Assume there's been a mistake here, or have I been chucked out the comp on technical grounds?

Draw has been amended, sorry guys,
Maybe next year is your year Thush  ;)
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #168 on: December 20, 2023, 10:52:19 pm »

8)

Little known fact...

My name isn't Barney. It's Gerrard. So every time I face you in a H2H I think to myself it's the battle of the Gerrards  ;D
;D So you'd have won either way ;)

Just checked and it was getting the Arsenal score correct that won it for you :butt
Offline gary75

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions Thread 2023/24 - Chat, scores, league tables
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:03:39 am »
Week 18 Results

Sami                         4
Mickitez                   4
Bryanod                   4
Bradders                  4
KeegansPerm         7
Nayia2002               3
Thush                       3
Rhino                        10
Anthony                   4
G in Gerrard             5
Vivabobbygraham   11
Carllfc                       1
Ycuzz                        3
Bobinhood               0
Redforlife                 3
Ollyfrom.tv               6
Emerald Red            1
Cape_tear                 2
Salger                        7
Garrus                       7
Sameold                   6
Gary75                      3
Barneylfc                  2
Y.S.O.S                      3
Port_vale_lad           9
RJH                           2
Wabaloolah             2
Prof                           6
TommyLfc               1
Keita Success          1
Crosby Nick              6
Vishwa Atma           0

EuRawka Lge Qtr Final


Port_vale_lad 9 - 2 RJH
KeegansPerm 7 - 2 Bradders
Keita Success 1 - 2 Barneylfc
Cape_tear 2 - 3 Redforlife

Semi Finals

Port_vale_lad v KeegansPerm
Barneylfc v Redforlife

Leagues are up to date until wk 17, I'll update them when I return home.
Good Luck! And Merry Christmas
