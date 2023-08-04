I saw Liverpool play two matches in Norway during the Summer of 1992.



The first was against Rosenborg Trondheim in Oslo during the Norway Cup week at the end of July. We had also played them at the same stadium a year earlier. The second fixture two days later was over a thousand miles north of Oslo in the city of Tromsø which is inside the Arctic Circle. Lots of Norwegian Liverpool supporter were at Oslo's Fornebu airport to see the team off the morning after the match in the capital and, probably more by luck than judgement, I was on the same flight. It felt like a Millionaire's Special with David Moores, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness all aboard.



On the day of the match really heavy rain prevented the team from morning training on the pitch they were due to play on in the evening. But the host club was determined that the match should go ahead and apart from being generous and hospitable hosts to the few supporters who had travelled a long way to be there worked really hard to make the pitch playable. The rain eased off in the late-afternoon and, rather to my surprise, the match started near enough on time. Paul Stewart, who had scored an own-goal when we lost 1-0 to Rosenborg two days earlier, this time scored in our favour, as did Ian Rush. But there was another own-goal in this match, scored by Mark Wright.



After the match the players were the guests at a small bar about halfway between the stadium and the city-centre. Many of the Norwegians present soon learned that if you ordered in English you would not be charged. Our players had been told to order and re-order in English so the local Liverpool supporters just did exactly the same. I lasted until about 2 a.m. but some of the players didn't leave until about 5 a.m. I was told that Bruce, who I seem to recall had been drinking wine for most of the evening, was the last to stumble down the wooden stairs to make his way back to the team's hotel.



Back at my own hotel it was weird to be able to read by natural light in the early hours of the morning at a time of year when the sun only sets for a few minutes before coming up again. I decided to stay an extra day to explore a bit more of the city before flying back to England via Oslo.











