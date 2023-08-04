« previous next »
Author Topic: Travelling to games - interesting stories  (Read 643 times)

Travelling to games - interesting stories
Our car broke down. So we hitched in pairs, 4 of us. Night game v West Ham. Ended up running to the ground to make KO. Got in right on KO. 4 minutes in Dean Saunders taps in a rebound from a Redknapp shot. That was it. 1-0.

Last time on The Kop. (edit: standing)

I will always love the lads who gave us a lift along the M62 and East Lancs, from where we were at the end of the M61 where it met the M62.
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
67 views but no stories. Depressing.

Ok, another. I went to West ham once - the only time I've been. And I did a bucket from the boot of the car (anyone remember doing a bucket??). Anyway, I wasn't paying attention to the first 20 minutes and so vowed to never do that again, which I haven't.

We drew 0-0, same season as the above ^^^^
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
Pre-season Summer 1980 :

A really gruelling schedule. Train, boat and train to get to the first match against Anderlecht in Brussels. The next fixture was in a suburb of Copenhagen. A friend based in the Army in Germany kindly drove me and another supporter we both knew through the night from Belgium, across Germany and up into Denmark. The match at Hvidovre was only two days after the match in Brussels. Only two days later came the third match on the European mainland in southern Germany against Stuttgart. One of the longest journeys I have ever made by train, almost a full day's travel I think. Watched the match in Stuttgart then straight back overnight by train to the Channel port for a boat back to Kent then train home arriving there less than a week after setting off.

After we had been leading in Brussels Anderlecht equalised to make it 3-3 before being awarded a very cheap penalty-kick by a local referee in the last minute. Arie Haan took it and scored past Ray Clemence. Clem's immediate reaction was to fetch the ball out of his net, walk to the edge of his penalty-area and boot the ball right out of the ground into the street outside. Play was never re-started (they didn't have multiple balls available in those days) and the referee just blew the full-time whistle.

Both the Főrster brothers played for Stuttgart - Karlheinz and Bernhard. I saw a recent video in which Jürgen Klopp mentioned that one of them was one of his favourite players when he was growing up not far away. The brothers, both of whom became full internationals, were together at Stuttgart between 1978 and 1986.

London to Brussels approx. 235 miles, Brussels to Copenhagen approx. 575 miles, Copenhagen to Stuttgart approx. 610 miles, Stuttgart to London approx. 580 miles. Around two thousand miles covered to watch matches on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday (1st, 3rd and 5th of August, 1980).

Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
The Newcastle 4-3.  the first one..


Partial eclipse of the moon on the way back home
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
I saw Liverpool play two matches in Norway during the Summer of 1992.

The first was against Rosenborg Trondheim in Oslo during the Norway Cup week at the end of July. We had also played them at the same stadium a year earlier. The second fixture two days later was over a thousand miles north of Oslo in the city of Tromsø which is inside the Arctic Circle. Lots of Norwegian Liverpool supporter were at Oslo's Fornebu airport to see the team off the morning after the match in the capital and, probably more by luck than judgement, I was on the same flight. It felt like a Millionaire's Special with David Moores, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness all aboard.

On the day of the match really heavy rain prevented the team from morning training on the pitch they were due to play on in the evening. But the host club was determined that the match should go ahead and apart from being generous and hospitable hosts to the few supporters who had travelled a long way to be there worked really hard to make the pitch playable. The rain eased off in the late-afternoon and, rather to my surprise, the match started near enough on time. Paul Stewart, who had scored an own-goal when we lost 1-0 to Rosenborg two days earlier, this time scored in our favour, as did Ian Rush. But there was another own-goal in this match, scored by Mark Wright.

After the match the players were the guests at a small bar about halfway between the stadium and the city-centre. Many of the Norwegians present soon learned that if you ordered in English you would not be charged. Our players had been told to order and re-order in English so the local Liverpool supporters just did exactly the same. I lasted until about 2 a.m. but some of the players didn't leave until about 5 a.m. I was told that Bruce, who I seem to recall had been drinking wine for most of the evening, was the last to stumble down the wooden stairs to make his way back to the team's hotel.

Back at my own hotel it was weird to be able to read by natural light in the early hours of the morning at a time of year when the sun only sets for a few minutes before coming up again. I decided to stay an extra day to explore a bit more of the city before flying back to England via Oslo. 





Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
The ordinary, vans, happy scalls, Barnes, the special. Those who know, know.

Greatest days of my life. Shite now, too sanitised, too vitriolic.


Speak to John C, the C stands for Colonel.


Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
Coach to Chelsea. Broke down on M6 near Stafford. Never got there. Cant remember how we got home but walking across farmers ploughed fields was involved.

Ordinary to West Brom. When someone realised that it wasnt stopping in Smethwick, a resourceful soul pulled the cord and about a hundred lads walked down the tracks.

Special to Old Trafford. Rumour got around that we were going to be searched. Lads who were carrying then dropped what they had. Seconds later, I stood on an axe. I kid you not.

These were all in the 70s. More recently, I had to travel to Paris for the Champions League final on a 1969 Lambretta scooter. I was due to go to Belgium on the scooter the following week but when I qualified for a ticket in the ballot, it was already ridiculously expensive to book a flight to France or any country nearby.

So, I pulled my ferry crossing forward and rode to Evreux, 25 miles west of Paris. I stayed there for 3 days and travelled by train for the game. 
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
Forest away late 70's Boxing Day decided to drive rather than special trains. Christmas day my car gets a major mechanical. One of the lads bins it 3 of us decide to get to Nottingham by service trains as the specials were by then booked up.

No buses Boxing Day and no taxi companies answering the phone so start walking from Walton Vale and see first black cab after about 2 miles at Everton Valley.
Train from Lime Street to Crewe. Wait about an hour for connection to Birmingham. Then a couple of pints waiting for train to Derby.

No trains to Nottingham so wait half an hour in a taxi queue and gets to Forest at half time.
It was already 1-1 and that was the final score.
Equally epic journey home. Great days indeed.
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
67 views but no stories. Depressing.
That did make me laugh, mate.

WTF no ones responded 😂
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August  4, 2023, 11:05:48 pm
67 views but no stories. Depressing.

Ok, another. I went to West ham once - the only time I've been. And I did a bucket from the boot of the car (anyone remember doing a bucket??). Anyway, I wasn't paying attention to the first 20 minutes and so vowed to never do that again, which I haven't.

We drew 0-0, same season as the above ^^^^

Our car broke down. So we hitched in pairs, 4 of us. Night game v West Ham.


Ok, another. I went to West ham once - the only time I've been.

Are you getting your games mixed up Shaun..
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 am »
Our car broke down. So we hitched in pairs, 4 of us. Night game v West Ham.


Ok, another. I went to West ham once - the only time I've been.

Are you getting your games mixed up Shaun..



Home and away mate, same season. Some great stories coming now........
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:30:47 am »
Forest away late 70's Boxing Day decided to drive rather than special trains. Christmas day my car gets a major mechanical. One of the lads bins it 3 of us decide to get to Nottingham by service trains as the specials were by then booked up.

No buses Boxing Day and no taxi companies answering the phone so start walking from Walton Vale and see first black cab after about 2 miles at Everton Valley.
Train from Lime Street to Crewe. Wait about an hour for connection to Birmingham. Then a couple of pints waiting for train to Derby.

No trains to Nottingham so wait half an hour in a taxi queue and gets to Forest at half time.
It was already 1-1 and that was the final score.
Equally epic journey home. Great days indeed.

First season after Forest got promoted. 47000 attendance. We were down the side of the pitch. So many away fans turned up and climbed over the fences into the next pen, they had to keep moving Forest back.  I also remember that Everton played there a week later on New Years Day. There was only 44000 there that time.
Quote from: kriss on Yesterday at 02:10:11 am
Pre-season Summer 1980 :

......Around two thousand miles covered to watch matches on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday (1st, 3rd and 5th of August, 1980).

Now that is dedication mate. Great read.
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
The ordinary, vans, happy scalls, Barnes, the special. Those who know, know.

Greatest days of my life. Shite now, too sanitised, too vitriolic.


Speak to John C, the C stands for Colonel.


😁

The Colonel .   ;D

I've seen a few tellys and videos go west on Barnes.    ;)
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
Like some traumatised dude in therapy or something, I have to get this shit out of my system.

Games are like Christmas presents to me, away ones especially so. And for those who can't get to as many as they'd like, you know how it is. It's not just the game - it's the days before, the days after, the lot....

So then....Stoke. As you can see from my username I originally come from Cumbria, so travelling to Stoke is not exactly 'around the corner.' Anyway, 3 times at that place and 3 defeats, with only one early Gerrard penalty to show for those 3 games.

So, anyway, fuck Stoke, quite frankly.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm »
1977 European cup semi final against FC Zurich.
5 of us left Liverpool in a hire car on the Sunday before the game.
Drive to Dover ferry over monday to Calais,drive on to Luxemburg .
Tuesday night in Freiburg Germany,Wednesday on to Zurich for the game.
Slept in car wednesday night then back to Freiburg on thursday.
Then onto Ostend on friday for late night ferry back to Dover.
Drive back to Liverpool arriving at teatime Saturday.
Lived on ale cheese and bread the whole week brilliant.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
1977 European cup semi final against FC Zurich.
5 of us left Liverpool in a hire car on the Sunday before the game.
Drive to Dover ferry over monday to Calais,drive on to Luxemburg .
Tuesday night in Freiburg Germany,Wednesday on to Zurich for the game.
Slept in car wednesday night then back to Freiburg on thursday.
Then onto Ostend on friday for late night ferry back to Dover.
Drive back to Liverpool arriving at teatime Saturday.
Lived on ale cheese and bread the whole week brilliant.

Beautiful story. Thanks. (Would love to know more)
Re: Travelling to games - interesting stories
67 views but no stories. Depressing.

Ok, another. I went to West ham once - the only time I've been. And I did a bucket from the boot of the car (anyone remember doing a bucket??). Anyway, I wasn't paying attention to the first 20 minutes and so vowed to never do that again, which I haven't.

We drew 0-0, same season as the above ^^^^

What does doing a bucket mean? I googled it and couldnt work it out?
