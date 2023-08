Our car broke down. So we hitched in pairs, 4 of us. Night game v West Ham. Ended up running to the ground to make KO. Got in right on KO. 4 minutes in Dean Saunders taps in a rebound from a Redknapp shot. That was it. 1-0.



Last time on The Kop. (edit: standing)



I will always love the lads who gave us a lift along the M62 and East Lancs, from where we were at the end of the M61 where it met the M62.