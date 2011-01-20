« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 34679 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #280 on: December 10, 2023, 11:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 10, 2023, 11:17:56 pm
We've had a fair amount of difficult games, but conversely hard games are the only way to gain APLT points, while with easy games the only way is down. I think the APLT is interesting but isn't necessarily a better indicator than the league table.

But then we're top of both so who cares!

It's an objective measure of the difficulty of any run of fixtures.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #281 on: December 11, 2023, 12:45:24 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 10, 2023, 11:17:56 pm
We've had a fair amount of difficult games, but conversely hard games are the only way to gain APLT points, while with easy games the only way is down. I think the APLT is interesting but isn't necessarily a better indicator than the league table.

But then we're top of both so who cares!
APLT should be read alongside the league table. Sometimes a team position in the league table when read with APLT shows that a team is over performing or under achieving. Spurs was overachieving and APLT showed that. We have played most of our tough games, we now have to win at home. The supposedly tough fixtures like manchester, spurs  or arsenal at home are actually fixtures which a champion should ideally win at home. We have +3 and we will drop points this season. Almost all teams are below par in that respect according to APLT. Liverpool can probably afford to drop a home fixture or 2. City cannot afford too many more drops in par 3 games. It means they have to win par 1 games which are more difficult.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #282 on: December 11, 2023, 01:02:46 am »
Quote from: mercurial on December 11, 2023, 12:45:24 am
APLT should be read alongside the league table. Sometimes a team position in the league table when read with APLT shows that a team is over performing or under achieving. Spurs was overachieving and APLT showed that. We have played most of our tough games, we now have to win at home. The supposedly tough fixtures like manchester, spurs  or arsenal at home are actually fixtures which a champion should ideally win at home. We have +3 and we will drop points this season. Almost all teams are below par in that respect according to APLT. Liverpool can probably afford to drop a home fixture or 2. City cannot afford too many more drops in par 3 games. It means they have to win par 1 games which are more difficult.

Yeah this is how I look at it, but with the league table the stronger indicator of the two as nothing beats points on the board.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #283 on: December 11, 2023, 01:07:29 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 11, 2023, 01:02:46 am
Yeah this is how I look at it, but with the league table the stronger indicator of the two as nothing beats points on the board.

It rather counters the claims of those who say that we're only top because of a kind run of fixtures. No it wasn't. It was tougher than most, and we're top despite that. Our competitors will have a tougher run of fixtures from hereon, while we should be turning the APLT lead into a more concrete  PL lead from this point on.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BrianJone5

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #284 on: December 11, 2023, 07:13:08 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 11, 2023, 01:02:46 am
Yeah this is how I look at it, but with the league table the stronger indicator of the two as nothing beats points on the board.

The ultimate arbiter is the league table: what has been won. The Alternative league table shows *how* those points have been won.

A few weeks ago, we were several places off top of the league, but we were top in the alternative table. Why? Because the alternative showed, objectively, that our points were from a harder start. Also, that teams like Man United held positions above us that flattered to deceive because their points were gained from a much easier set of fixtures.

As a season comes to a close, supporters might look at the remaining fixtures to assess the run-in for us compared to other teams around us, as we aim to win or at least get top-four? Well, the alternative Premier League table kind of does that from the first day of the season, looking at performance in terms of fixture difficulty, as the fixture list unfolds over time.
Logged

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #285 on: December 11, 2023, 08:26:06 am »
Quote from: BrianJone5 on December 11, 2023, 07:13:08 am
The ultimate arbiter is the league table: what has been won. The Alternative league table shows *how* those points have been won.

A few weeks ago, we were several places off top of the league, but we were top in the alternative table. Why? Because the alternative showed, objectively, that our points were from a harder start. Also, that teams like Man United held positions above us that flattered to deceive because their points were gained from a much easier set of fixtures.

As a season comes to a close, supporters might look at the remaining fixtures to assess the run-in for us compared to other teams around us, as we aim to win or at least get top-four? Well, the alternative Premier League table kind of does that from the first day of the season, looking at performance in terms of fixture difficulty, as the fixture list unfolds over time.


I take it you meant Man City as opposed to Man United.

This is a perfect synopsis of what the APLT represents.  Well said!




Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #286 on: December 11, 2023, 04:35:48 pm »
Win our next few and I think the real table will show the same as the APLT.  Our fixtures indicate this is our perfect time to go on a winning run up until we go away to Arsenal. An 8/9 game winning run could well be enough this season.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2023, 04:40:10 pm by stonecold_jpm »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,787
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #287 on: December 11, 2023, 05:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 11, 2023, 01:02:46 am
Yeah this is how I look at it, but with the league table the stronger indicator of the two as nothing beats points on the board.
You've obviously never heard of "winning without winning"!... Some teams use that philosophy.   ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #288 on: December 11, 2023, 05:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on December 10, 2023, 11:18:03 pm
So after Boxing Day:

5/12 Par 1s remaining
14/26 Par 3s remaining.


Although 3 of out next 4 Par 3s are United, Arsenal and Newcastle

I think we'll win the league if we get through United, Arsenal, and Newcastle unscathed. The remaining home matches all look good for us in the second half of the season. 
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #289 on: December 12, 2023, 08:41:09 am »
Quote from: wemmick on December 11, 2023, 05:42:44 pm
I think we'll win the league if we get through United, Arsenal, and Newcastle unscathed. The remaining home matches all look good for us in the second half of the season.
The Bournemouth away game looks tough now too.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,604
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #290 on: December 12, 2023, 01:09:26 pm »
Not APLT but

Logged
:D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,001
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #291 on: December 12, 2023, 01:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 12, 2023, 01:09:26 pm
Not APLT but



I like how they gave Spurs a 0.0 considering they already won the title
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,960
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #292 on: December 12, 2023, 05:13:51 pm »
Combining the real table, APTL, and JPs results comparison is always a good way to go. For example, time-wise we have exactly the same ppg as we did in 21/22. Abu Dhabi were slightly ahead of us that season, but now back about 1/3 of a point. If we keep doing what were doing, they are going to need one of their mega runs, and quite soon.
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #293 on: December 13, 2023, 12:46:38 pm »

 APLT is looking very sexy right now but dont forget our long-standing propensity to play like dickheads in the easy fixtures.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #294 on: December 13, 2023, 12:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 12, 2023, 01:09:26 pm
Not APLT but


The trajectory is promising but I wonder what they fed the model in August to come up with the initial prediction that said Man City had a high 80s% chance of winning the league.  I think most people would have had them down as favourites and I wasn't overly optimistic about our chances.  Arsenal had just run them sort of close though and then spent £200m on summer transfers - all that for about a 5% chance of winning the league!
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm »
It will be an extremely tight game on Sunday. Their entire game plan will be to stop us scoring and perhaps try and nick something. Could be very very fine margins. They are expected by many to be blown away by us and we haven't lost at home for a very long time so naturally they will win this.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 13, 2023, 12:53:26 pm
The trajectory is promising but I wonder what they fed the model in August to come up with the initial prediction that said Man City had a high 80s% chance of winning the league.  I think most people would have had them down as favourites and I wasn't overly optimistic about our chances.  Arsenal had just run them sort of close though and then spent £200m on summer transfers - all that for about a 5% chance of winning the league!

Well they've won 5 of the last 6 titles = 83%.

At the more granular level I'm sure it also factors in their xG which is usually superior to everyone else by some margin, ensuring a greater probability of winning games.
Logged

Online BrianJone5

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on December 13, 2023, 12:46:38 pm
APLT is looking very sexy right now but dont forget our long-standing propensity to play like dickheads in the easy fixtures.
Then there is our post-Xmas wobble ....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 