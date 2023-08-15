Poll

"LFC is" or "LFC are"?

« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:37:09 am »
Sophie: UmYoure really not going to eat me?
The BFG: Of course I is not eating you. I is eating snozzcumber's. Does you want some?
Sophie: What's it tastes like?
The BFG: It tastes disgusterous. It..wellits rotsom. Its sickable. It tastes slimewanglers and cockroaches. Ooo, try a bit.
Sophie: I, I, I dont think I will thank you. What else is there?
The BFG: Else? a ha ha ha ha! Else! does you think I would guzzle this revoltion snozzcumber if there was else?
Sophie: I suppose you wouldnt.
The BFG: If Giants does not eat Human beans, they has to eat snozzcumber. Tis all what grows round here.
Sophie: Oh, do I have to?
The BFG: Well, Yes  less you wants to be nothing but skin and groans
Sophie: You mean skin and bones.
The BFG: What I means and what I says, is two different things.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:50:08 am by red1977 »
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:44:44 am »
Quote from: SportBilly on August 11, 2023, 04:14:48 am
And please don't get me started on Sport(s) and Math(s). There's more than one of each.  ::)

There are more than one of each ;)
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:48:46 am »
A clue in trying to find the correct answer can be found at Anfield.

Anfield
Road
End
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:40:22 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 02:44:44 am
There are more than one of each ;)

Git   ;D :wellin
When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece.   (John Ruskin - English critic, essayist, & reformer (1819 - 1900) )

« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:29:48 pm »
I just put the tv on for the 12.30 game and the written description is "Aston Villa is unbeaten in their past 2 meetings vs Newcastle",surprising how such a little word jumps out!
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm »
Quote from: SportBilly on August 11, 2023, 04:14:48 am
As another exiled Scouser in the US, the is/are thing over here really irks me. Hearing punters ask something like "Is Liverpool capable of winning the title this year?" sounds absolutely bloody ridiculous.  And please don't get me started on Sport(s) and Math(s). There's more than one of each.  ::)

Weirdly it's British papers that write Sport on the back pages though, don't US ones put Sports?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:37:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm
Weirdly it's British papers that write Sport on the back pages though, don't US ones put Sports?

Dont know but I guess Sports Illustrated is a US publication.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:14:23 am »
Quote from: Avens on August  1, 2023, 10:11:02 pm
Yeah Americans, Australians and probably Canadians all do the singular thing with teams. I've tried pointing out the lack of logic when they say things like 'Blimey the Magpies is having a ripper season' but they don't listen :(

This is untrue and the two of you deserve a thorough booting for chucking us Aussies in the septic tank. Case in point, the opening lines of the Collingwood Football Club (vomit) anthem:

Good old Collingwood forever,
They know how to play the game.

And even the dirty seppos understand that the mascots are plural even if the team is singular, e.g. the Lakers are good but Boston is better.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:08 am by GreatEx »
