Sophie: Um Youre really not going to eat me?

The BFG: Of course I is not eating you. I is eating snozzcumber's. Does you want some?

Sophie: What's it tastes like?

The BFG: It tastes disgusterous. It..well its rotsom. Its sickable. It tastes slimewanglers and cockroaches. Ooo, try a bit.

Sophie: I, I, I dont think I will thank you. What else is there?

The BFG: Else? a ha ha ha ha! Else! does you think I would guzzle this revoltion snozzcumber if there was else?

Sophie: I suppose you wouldnt.

The BFG: If Giants does not eat Human beans, they has to eat snozzcumber. Tis all what grows round here.

Sophie: Oh, do I have to?

The BFG: Well, Yes less you wants to be nothing but skin and groans

Sophie: You mean skin and bones.

The BFG: What I means and what I says, is two different things.