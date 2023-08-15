Sophie: Um
Youre really not going to eat me?
The BFG: Of course I is not eating you. I is eating snozzcumber's. Does you want some?
Sophie: What's it tastes like?
The BFG: It tastes disgusterous. It..well
its rotsom. Its sickable. It tastes slimewanglers and cockroaches. Ooo, try a bit.
Sophie: I, I, I dont think I will thank you. What else is there?
The BFG: Else? a ha ha ha ha! Else! does you think I would guzzle this revoltion snozzcumber if there was else?
Sophie: I suppose you wouldnt.
The BFG: If Giants does not eat Human beans, they has to eat snozzcumber. Tis all what grows round here.
Sophie: Oh, do I have to?
The BFG: Well, Yes
less you wants to be nothing but skin and groans
Sophie: You mean skin and bones.
The BFG: What I means and what I says, is two different things.