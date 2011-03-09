It's easy really. If talking about the game and action on the pitch it's simply 'they' and 'are' all day long. (Read an American match report and it's 'it' and 'is.')



Liverpool are playing in red. (Liverpool is playing in red.)

They are chasing the three points tonight. (It is chasing the three points tonight.)



The only way that changes (sometimes)for us in the UK is if the commentators are referring to a particular section of the team during the game: The defence is very organised here.... the attack is looking dangerous.... the midfield is controlling this.... (and in all of those you could use 'are' with very little difference.)