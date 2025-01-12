« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1177037 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19360 on: Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm »
Did he use the people's club line in his Presser?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,870
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19361 on: Yesterday at 07:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January 12, 2025, 06:05:24 pm
;D Stupid stuff you do as a kid eh . Used to stay with me Nan a lot in Bootle (Peel Rd) so wed get a train back from where were living to The Strand an one day the opposite doors to the platform weirdly opened on the inside of the train after it stopped an i went to jump off. There was nothing there cept track. and just as i put my foot out my Nan grabs me by the collar an pulls me back as a train comes flying past. Shit myself . Was lucky my Nan was on the ball

I read that as lucky my nan was on bail at first.   ;D

I was on a train from Chester to London years ago, I opened the windows on one of the doors in the middle of the carriages and stuck my head out for a crafty smoke while the train was moving slowly out of a station. Crewe I think. Or Stafford.

As it left the station, it got up to speed and I looked to my left and saw a metal post coming towards my head. Ducked back in before it decapitated me.

When I was living in London a few years ago, someone was actually decapitated doing the same thing. .
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,790
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19362 on: Yesterday at 08:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January 12, 2025, 06:05:24 pm
;D Stupid stuff you do as a kid eh . Used to stay with me Nan a lot in Bootle (Peel Rd) so wed get a train back from where were living to The Strand an one day the opposite doors to the platform weirdly opened on the inside of the train after it stopped an i went to jump off. There was nothing there cept track. and just as i put my foot out my Nan grabs me by the collar an pulls me back as a train comes flying past. Shit myself . Was lucky my Nan was on the ball

Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19363 on: Yesterday at 08:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on January 12, 2025, 03:37:42 pm
13 Foot ?
Were they testing Astronauts ?

They trained at the Ski Slope.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,245
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19364 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:49:46 pm
I read that as lucky my nan was on bail at first.   ;D

I was on a train from Chester to London years ago, I opened the windows on one of the doors in the middle of the carriages and stuck my head out for a crafty smoke while the train was moving slowly out of a station. Crewe I think. Or Stafford.

As it left the station, it got up to speed and I looked to my left and saw a metal post coming towards my head. Ducked back in before it decapitated me.

When I was living in London a few years ago, someone was actually decapitated doing the same thing. .

Many years ago was going to work in Stretford and got the old diesel train via Warrington to Piccadilly.
We pulled into Warrington Station and overshot the platform. Some feller jumped up (possibly had been asleep or reading his paper) thinking he would miss his stop. Opened the door (the old mechanical type with a twist handle) and stepped out into thin air.
Fortunately he was only shaken up, and he didnt miss his stop. We were delayed whilst they picked him up and dusted him down. Imagine he would sue them for a fortune if it happened now
Doing that journey in the bad winter of 1981/2 was no joke. I remember dozing against the window and my coat froze to the condensation once we got out of Lime St. Another morning the bloody brakes froze whilst we were stopped at Allerton. The guard with a blow torch got us moving. Nowadays they stop running if its a little chilly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,088
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19365 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm
Did he use the people's club line in his Presser?
No, just his grey Farahs
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,088
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19366 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:49:46 pm
I read that as lucky my nan was on bail at first.   ;D

I was on a train from Chester to London years ago, I opened the windows on one of the doors in the middle of the carriages and stuck my head out for a crafty smoke while the train was moving slowly out of a station. Crewe I think. Or Stafford.

As it left the station, it got up to speed and I looked to my left and saw a metal post coming towards my head. Ducked back in before it decapitated me.

When I was living in London a few years ago, someone was actually decapitated doing the same thing. .

;D

Im grimacing here just thinking of that story. Christ
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,088
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19367 on: Yesterday at 10:27:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,215
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19368 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:49:46 pm
I read that as lucky my nan was on bail at first.   ;D

I was on a train from Chester to London years ago, I opened the windows on one of the doors in the middle of the carriages and stuck my head out for a crafty smoke while the train was moving slowly out of a station. Crewe I think. Or Stafford.

As it left the station, it got up to speed and I looked to my left and saw a metal post coming towards my head. Ducked back in before it decapitated me.

When I was living in London a few years ago, someone was actually decapitated doing the same thing. .

Alright Vyvyan
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,088
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19369 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,870
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19370 on: Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,615
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19371 on: Yesterday at 11:54:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,870
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19372 on: Today at 02:23:18 am »
That must be worth a CT change for me.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19373 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
Question:

Why do you all think pundits have such a level of sympathy for Everton that they don't show to any other club? When Everton are faced with relegation, so many express hope they stay up, and come out with that bullshit about them being a big club, and their fans being 'long suffering'.

They don't say anything like that for other clubs and their fans.

We've seen comparable-sized clubs like Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves, Newcastle, etc so down without anything like the level of empathy from pundits.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,454
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19374 on: Today at 11:04:09 am »
^
I've always thought it's because in most people's life times they've never been good enough to be relevant enough to annoy anyone other than their local neighbours who see what they're really like.

I'm 62, and in my lifetime they may have been ok in the 60s but I wasn't even aware of them then. When I did become aware of them in the 70s they were a joke. They had a brief spell in the 80s where they had an excellent side, but that's it.

They weren't successful for long enough to annoy the rest of the country. They have virtually no fanbase outside their local area and ex pats from Liverpool in North Wales. So their fans don't irritate other fanbases the way the fanbases of the really big clubs do.

Everton are old wallpaper. They just hang there in the background. Once vaguely fashionable, but now just there, not really doing anything. So people become ambivalent to them and sort of just pat them on the head. They've also benefited from being the anti-Liverpool. Now we really do ruffle feathers. A massive global club with a local, regional, national, international and global fanbase that loves to celebrate. A club that is the most successful English club in history. As such, we upset millions of people. All massive clubs do. This actually benefits the Bitters because outsiders will feel sorry for them in a way they definitely wouldn't if Everton were ever a threat.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:50 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,628
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19375 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:10:32 am
Question:

Why do you all think pundits have such a level of sympathy for Everton that they don't show to any other club? When Everton are faced with relegation, so many express hope they stay up, and come out with that bullshit about them being a big club, and their fans being 'long suffering'.

They don't say anything like that for other clubs and their fans.

We've seen comparable-sized clubs like Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves, Newcastle, etc so down without anything like the level of empathy from pundits.

They aren't a fanbase you want to upset. Journalists or pundits go to Goodison Park and know how rabid they are (ex players played there) or get bombarded with all them  on twitter with 1878 in their bio and Corrupt badge avatars.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,454
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19376 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:36:29 am
They aren't a fanbase you want to upset. Journalists or pundits go to Goodison Park and know how rabid they are (ex players played there) or get bombarded with all them  on twitter with 1878 in their bio and Corrupt badge avatars.
That's a good point. Nobody wants their middle-aged, female family members put in headlocks.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,687
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19377 on: Today at 02:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:10:32 am
Question:

Why do you all think pundits have such a level of sympathy for Everton that they don't show to any other club? When Everton are faced with relegation, so many express hope they stay up, and come out with that bullshit about them being a big club, and their fans being 'long suffering'.

They don't say anything like that for other clubs and their fans.

We've seen comparable-sized clubs like Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves, Newcastle, etc so down without anything like the level of empathy from pundits.


They are like an interesting wooden item on Antiques roadshow, it's ugly but valuable, its value comes with it's history, not its future, you wouldn't have it in your house, it's got woodworm which is terminal and you'd sell it if it came you way and the price was right
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19378 on: Today at 02:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:04:09 am
^
I've always thought it's because in most people's life times they've never been good enough to be relevant enough to annoy anyone other than their local neighbours who see what they're really like.

I'm 62, and in my lifetime they may have been ok in the 60s but I wasn't even aware of them then. When I did become aware of them in the 70s they were a joke. They had a brief spell in the 80s where they had an excellent side, but that's it.

They weren't successful for long enough to annoy the rest of the country. They have virtually no fanbase outside their local area and ex pats from Liverpool in North Wales. So their fans don't irritate other fanbases the way the fanbases of the really big clubs do.


The main time that fans of other clubs might encounter their fanbase would be when they are randomly supported by the bitters if that other club happens to be playing us in a meaningful match, outside of that there's no other notable interactions beyond them being useful idiots with regards to both mancs who they support despite the contempt that city shows towards scousers.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,889
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19379 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:11:28 pm
That's a good point. Nobody wants their middle-aged, female family members put in headlocks.

.....by fellow females or children being lobbed at that whilst screaming invective in their direction
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,221
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19380 on: Today at 02:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:11:28 pm
That's a good point. Nobody wants their middle-aged, female family members put in headlocks.

Have you met my sister-in-law?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,871
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm »
So are these as rich as their fans believe them to be?
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,195
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:46:35 pm
So are these as rich as their fans believe them to be?
They passed PSR thanks to the takeover, but there is no money to spend. I am amazed they passed PSR to be honest, feels like a soft assessment.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 