« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1172159 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,986
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19320 on: Yesterday at 03:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:19:32 pm
Ya know what mate first time i went i was maybe 5? Kirkby swimming baths it was . I was nervous walking in an then some daft arse swimming instructor pushes me to move me along. I slip an fall in. They had to jump in an get me. Shit myself after that

Kirkby baths was proper deep too, 6ft in the big pool and 13ft in the diving pool.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,246
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19321 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
If you havent nearly drowned in the waves at Rhyl sun centre you havent lived.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19322 on: Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:45 pm
Kirkby baths was proper deep too, 6ft in the big pool and 13ft in the diving pool.
Yup. We were walking to the kids pool and were passing the big one. Id never been near water before an hadnt a clue what to do. Bizarre feeling. Can still picture it now. Was probably only seconds but felt like ages
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,598
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19323 on: Yesterday at 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:19:32 pm
Ya know what mate first time i went i was maybe 5? Kirkby swimming baths it was . I was nervous walking in an then some daft arse swimming instructor pushes me to move me along. I slip an fall in. They had to jump in an get me. Shit myself after that
I had a similar incident where my older brother threw me in the deep-end on purpose.
Never got over that fear.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19324 on: Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:33:04 pm
I had a similar incident where my older brother threw me in the deep-end on purpose.
Never got over that fear.
Yeah, its a weird one eh? Had a time when i thought i was getting good at it then back to square one after some flashback outta nowhere and boom, shit again
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19325 on: Yesterday at 03:37:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:45 pm
Kirkby baths was proper deep too, 6ft in the big pool and 13ft in the diving pool.
13 Foot ?
Were they testing Astronauts ?
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,853
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19326 on: Yesterday at 03:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
Yup. We were walking to the kids pool and were passing the big one. Id never been near water before an hadnt a clue what to do. Bizarre feeling. Can still picture it now. Was probably only seconds but felt like ages

Yeah it took me years to learn how to swim after an incident of going under while I couldn't swim. I can still remember it clearly.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19327 on: Yesterday at 03:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:45:33 pm
Yeah it took me years to learn how to swim after an incident of going under while I couldn't swim. I can still remember it clearly.
Vivid isnt it? It weird. Like watching a movie but youre the one in it
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,580
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19328 on: Yesterday at 04:07:33 pm »
All this swimming and going under is really subliminal talk of Everton going under right?  :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19329 on: Yesterday at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:07:33 pm
All this swimming and going under is really subliminal talk of Everton going under right?  :D
Haha Never though aboot it like that, Mert. Think you might be onto something ;D
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19330 on: Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm
Yeah, its a weird one eh? Had a time when i thought i was getting good at it then back to square one after some flashback outta nowhere and boom, shit again

The Pool Cleaners must have really loved you...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19331 on: Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm
The Pool Cleaners must have really loved you...
:lmao
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,853
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19332 on: Yesterday at 04:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm
The Pool Cleaners must have really loved you...

Dropping the kids off at the pool, in the pool...
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,011
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19333 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:17:40 pm
Dropping the kids off at the pool, in the pool...

in the poo...

in the boo...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19334 on: Yesterday at 04:45:03 pm »
^
^^
 ;D
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,580
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19335 on: Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm »
Is all this Poo talk subliminal talk of the smell at BMD?  : :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,161
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19336 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:54:39 pm
Haha thatd be from 2012 when he was at everton 10 years. Was it still  there then?

Edit. Yes it was ;D

What happened to the Sun Centre in Rhyl?
The 'mistakes' that led to Rhyl Sun Centre's demise and the ...
In 2013, Rhyl's most popular attraction was shut down suddenly after the council announced they were pulling the plug on its £200,000 annual subsidy due to concerns over the way Clwyd Leisure was run. Both organisations were heavily criticised after the debacle

Most popular, but needed a £200k a year subsidy, it is clearly the everton of most popular attractions.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,394
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19337 on: Yesterday at 05:15:32 pm »
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
  • Goodnight sweet girl gonna miss you
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19338 on: Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:45 pm
Kirkby baths was proper deep too, 6ft in the big pool and 13ft in the diving pool.


Did anyone else dive off the top board and try reach the bottom of it? Or was it just us twats? We used to get the bus from field lane, go swimming, then the chippie for a cone of chips and still have change from a quid.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,986
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19339 on: Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 03:37:42 pm
13 Foot ?
Were they testing Astronauts ?

Had a proper high top board, think Crosby was a similar depth.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:33:04 pm
I had a similar incident where my older brother threw me in the deep-end on purpose.
Never got over that fear.

We were at Queens Drive baths and my Uncle Billy picks our kid up and throws him in "He can't swim" screams my Ma "good way to learn then" says our Billy ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19340 on: Yesterday at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm
Haha just had a thought there when i was a bit older, Mum used to take us to see my Nan who worked at the pier head . Shed always take us on the ferry an i hated it cos of what i mentioned. I used to stand dead centre in the middle of the ferry incase i fell in

when I was about 5 me mum's auntie worked at the Exchange Hotel.  one day we visited her and as special treat she took us up to the roof to see the whole city.

stupid me burst through the door to the roof and ran full-pelt to the railing - and immediately went into fucking shock seeing how high up we were.  remember it like yesterday.

and I've been shit scared of heights me whole life.  don't even like 6 foot ladders.

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19341 on: Yesterday at 06:05:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:59:13 pm
when I was about 5 me mum's auntie worked at the Exchange Hotel.  one day we visited her and as special treat she took us up to the roof to see the whole city.

stupid me burst through the door to the roof and ran full-pelt to the railing - and immediately went into fucking shock seeing how high up we were.  remember it like yesterday.

and I've been shit scared of heights me whole life.  don't even like 6 foot ladders.


;D Stupid stuff you do as a kid eh . Used to stay with me Nan a lot in Bootle (Peel Rd) so wed get a train back from where were living to The Strand an one day the opposite doors to the platform weirdly opened on the inside of the train after it stopped an i went to jump off. There was nothing there cept track. and just as i put my foot out my Nan grabs me by the collar an pulls me back as a train comes flying past. Shit myself . Was lucky my Nan was on the ball
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,199
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19342 on: Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm
Loved going there but couldnt swim  (Waits for Nick to make a Partridge joke 'He said, he sells Kitchens Mister Partridge, burry canny cook') ;D

There was a girl in my class who fancied me but instead of telling me shed used to pull my speedos down as i was standing at the side so everyone would see my tiny dick. Told her Mum an she just glared at me. Cow ;D


I heard you were banned from the Sun Centre because that hairy back of yours was clogging up the wave machine.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19343 on: Yesterday at 06:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm
I heard you were banned from the Sun Centre because that hairy back of yours was clogging up the wave machine.
;D
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,853
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19344 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm »
He went to the pool Mr Partridge burry canny swim
Then a girl sees his tiny dick an said that'd be nae good to me
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19345 on: Today at 12:37:14 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
He went to the pool Mr Partridge burry canny swim
Then a girl sees his tiny dick an said that'd be nae good to me
:lmao :wellin
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19346 on: Today at 06:52:45 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
He went to the pool Mr Partridge burry canny swim
Then a girl sees his tiny dick an said that'd be nae good to me
:lmao
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19347 on: Today at 07:57:21 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:42:31 pm
Haha We should have an autocorrect for Moyes to what John C mentioned the other day. Wind the bitters up now hes back ;D
A fitting tribute that would be John. Our Terry loved winding them up.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,065
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19348 on: Today at 10:54:47 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 07:57:21 am
A fitting tribute that would be John. Our Terry loved winding them up.
:)
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19349 on: Today at 11:26:52 am »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
If you havent nearly drowned in the waves at Rhyl sun centre you havent lived.
"Waaaaaaaves in the maaaaaain pool" shortly before holding onto the bar above the wave machine and getting half-dragged under.

Shortly before getting a rash from the body boards in the other pool and/or breaking your neck climbing the metal octopus.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19350 on: Today at 01:44:53 pm »
Surprised the local blues allowed reds into the sun centre.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Online Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,246
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19351 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:26:52 am
"Waaaaaaaves in the maaaaaain pool" shortly before holding onto the bar above the wave machine and getting half-dragged under.

Shortly before getting a rash from the body boards in the other pool and/or breaking your neck climbing the metal octopus.


God, Id forgotten all that.  That plus capons cocktail sausage and back hair have made it a nightmarish memory!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,786
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19352 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm »
David Moyes dressed like he was attending a funeral at his press conference today.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,051
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19353 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:43:52 pm
David Moyes dressed like he was attending a funeral at his press conference today.

Pretty much just said that they have a nice, shiny new stadium but piss poor players to play in it.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Up
« previous next »
 