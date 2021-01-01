Haha just had a thought there when i was a bit older, Mum used to take us to see my Nan who worked at the pier head . Shed always take us on the ferry an i hated it cos of what i mentioned. I used to stand dead centre in the middle of the ferry incase i fell in
when I was about 5 me mum's auntie worked at the Exchange Hotel. one day we visited her and as special treat she took us up to the roof to see the whole city.
stupid me burst through the door to the roof and ran full-pelt to the railing - and immediately went into fucking shock seeing how high up we were. remember it like yesterday.
and I've been shit scared of heights me whole life. don't even like 6 foot ladders.