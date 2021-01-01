when I was about 5 me mum's auntie worked at the Exchange Hotel. one day we visited her and as special treat she took us up to the roof to see the whole city.



stupid me burst through the door to the roof and ran full-pelt to the railing - and immediately went into fucking shock seeing how high up we were. remember it like yesterday.



and I've been shit scared of heights me whole life. don't even like 6 foot ladders.







Stupid stuff you do as a kid eh . Used to stay with me Nan a lot in Bootle (Peel Rd) so wed get a train back from where were living to The Strand an one day the opposite doors to the platform weirdly opened on the inside of the train after it stopped an i went to jump off. There was nothing there cept track. and just as i put my foot out my Nan grabs me by the collar an pulls me back as a train comes flying past. Shit myself . Was lucky my Nan was on the ball