Its hard to tell who has drawn the short straw here. In Everton's case, the new stadium was supposed to be the dawn of a new era. A chance to escape the antiquity and underachievement that has become synonymous with Goodison and begin a new chapter of hope and progress



In Moyes' case, he left these to go manage one of the biggest clubs in the world over ten years ago. The mancs were supposed to be his right of passage into the managerial big-time. Yet here he is, right back where he started.



What's uniquely Everton about it all is both parties seem to be delighted. Like, could you beeee more Everton?