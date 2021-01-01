« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
When they wanted Rafa out some Ev scallies painted Rafa Out! or something on a bed sheet and stuck it outside what they thought was his house...

It wasn't, it was a neighbour's house. Thick twats! ;D

Oh yeah, I remember it now, bloody shite behaviour. Unfortunately Rafa showed poor judgement going there, I don't think he realised how different we are to the bitters.
 :(
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
When they wanted Rafa out some Ev scallies painted Rafa Out! or something on a bed sheet and stuck it outside what they thought was his house...

It wasn't, it was a neighbour's house. Thick twats! ;D

It was better than that, wasn't it? 'We know where you live'
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
He'll be made up with the severance package, though. At this point I'm convinced that the early pay-off is the only reason managers agree to join that circus. It's easy money if you can put up with the antics of the lunatic fringe in the meantime.

Maybe base your family away from the City in order to keep them safe, then just commute in yourself, do your job, get sacked then toddle off with your multimillion pound severance pay.
Better than getting a toddler launched at him, I suppose.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Better than getting a toddler launched at him, I suppose.
I'm sure it won't be long before the people's toddler is launched in his direction.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:40:54 pm
Any excuse to post this again.
Get yer hankies out, lads and lasses. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g</a>
😢 The People's Blub 😢
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:17:51 am
I'm sure it won't be long before the people's toddler is launched in his direction.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:30 am
😢 The People's Blub 😢
;D
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm
It was better than that, wasn't it? 'We know where you live'
You're right! They wrote "we know where you live" and then  put it outside the wrong house

Everton, that ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
When they wanted Rafa out some Ev scallies painted Rafa Out! or something on a bed sheet and stuck it outside what they thought was his house...

It wasn't, it was a neighbour's house. Thick twats! ;D
Oh come on, probably just got the wrong bus
The moossiah is back and confirmed
I can remember when Moyes first joined them, our departed friend Terry, only6times brother, use to tell me about how him and other Reds in his work use to call him David Moyles and the Ev lads would go fucking mad.
They used it as a proper wind-up and the Ev lads just wouldn't take it as a joke.
They'd rage  ;D
Haha love a bit of deadpan winding up.
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:30:22 pm
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEnMrwliVSy/?igsh=MXY2ZG54d2w5Ymk2Zg==

Another amusing Paddy Power skit.

Again age restricted, as it's a betting company.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:18:22 am
Again age restricted, as it's a betting company.
Having checked your profile, you should be ok ;)
Its hard to tell who has drawn the short straw here. In Everton's case, the new stadium was supposed to be the dawn of a new era. A chance to escape the antiquity and underachievement that has become synonymous with Goodison and begin a new chapter of hope and progress

In Moyes' case, he left these to go manage one of the biggest clubs in the world over ten years ago. The mancs were supposed to be his right of passage into the managerial big-time. Yet here he is, right back where he started.

What's uniquely Everton about it all is both parties seem to be delighted. Like, could you beeee more Everton?
Will still play the same way as Dyche although Moyes is a better manager.
Gosh darn it! Id heard a rumour that Jose was in his way.

Ah well, Moysiah will have to do I suppose..


:lmao

Such a strange decision- how do you build forward when you go back to the past.
He's taking a huge risk here Moyes, they tell you to never go back.
Going forwards and backwards at the same time.

First club to break the space time continuum.
lol Moyles
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 09:42:26 am
Going forwards and backwards at the same time.

First club to break the space time continuum.
Doctor Boo.
David Weir supposedly going back as DoF too, bring the whole gang back.

Per Kroldrup as defensive coach.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:41:43 am
He's taking a huge risk here Moyes, they tell you to never go back.

Kenny came back to us. Was a mixed bag but gave us some good memories and another trophy. That in itself is probably more than Moyles can ever hope for. :D
Football genius returns, all is well.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:00 am
Kenny came back to us. Was a mixed bag but gave us some good memories and another trophy. That in itself is probably more than Moyles can ever hope for. :D

Moyles had 11 successful years at The Ev, successful at winning without winning
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:41:43 am
He's taking a huge risk here Moyes, they tell you to never go back.

He's 61, probably his last premier league job. Worst case scenario, it's a shit show and he buffs up his pension with another mil or 2.
You dont have to be a winner to be a winner.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:36:03 am
Will still play the same way as Dyche although Moyes is a better manager.
I'm not sure that's the case any longer. Moyes is in his 60s and a complete footballing dinosaur like Dyche. Not every Bitter is happy with this appointment (I reckon a reasonable percentage are pretty pissed off). He needs the mythical new manager bounce because if he doesn't get it, things will get toxic at warp speed.
