« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1155364 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,957
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19040 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm »
Give it Bainesy and Colemansy til the end of the season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,171
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19041 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
Broja injured again :lmao

He was shit and injured when they signed him and hes still shit and injured now.


Shock!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,576
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19042 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm »
Come on Moyesie lad, demand a huge contract so they turn you down and make a risky appointment.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19043 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
McNutjob had to be wearing his Everton pyjamas when writing this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2e2ddjkwlo

So embarrassingly gushing about a shitarsed, inconsequential club
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,311
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19044 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19045 on: Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
McNutjob had to be wearing his Everton pyjamas when writing this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2e2ddjkwlo

So embarrassingly gushing about a shitarsed, inconsequential club
Absolute c*nt
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19046 on: Yesterday at 10:06:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
Is that a real name?

Should be 'Beta'
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19047 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
Is that a real name?

Yeah but he's not a real footballer
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19048 on: Yesterday at 10:15:22 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm
Yeah but he's not a real footballer


4 goals in 42 appearances (albeit mostly as a sub).

2 of those were against Doncaster and Peterborough.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,643
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19049 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm »
That article by McNulty could make me throw up.

Dyche ran out of ideas. Did he, or is it quite clear he only ever has one idea and its very, very effective to achieve what its designed for? Because defensively theyve been excellent and all they ever need to do is gain a points total from the three shit teams that come up from the Championship.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19050 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm »
They really are dogshit aren't they

Bringing Moyes in is a pathetic move from such a smalltime club. I can't see them going down so why aren't they actually planning for the future? Moyes will be the same as Dyche, negative football and they'll maybe finish around 14th but the issues they have is they can't score goals (unless it's against League One clubs or from set pieces)

This new ownership group will load them with debt and they'll be back to square one. They still owe for a big chunk of the stadium don't they? There is no way Moshi-la or this new lot have paid for the stadium outright so they'll still be in massive debt and I'm sure there'll be loans on the way to cover running costs and player signings

Don't they have like 10 players out of contract in the summer?
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19051 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
Please be Rooney.  Please, please, please be Rooney 🤞🙏
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,241
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19052 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm »
Shame, this. Their frequent 0-0s were good for the title race and good for my fantasy team (T-Rex in goal) but not good enough to keep them free from relegation stress.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,005
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19053 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:47:17 pm
I thought they always had VAR at Prem grounds for FA Cup.
changed this season, no VAR in 3rd and 4th rounds but at all games from 5th round onwards irrespective of where they are played
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,241
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19054 on: Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm
changed this season, no VAR in 3rd and 4th rounds

Can I shock you? I like the FA Cup. Despite what I said earlier.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,696
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19055 on: Today at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:54:18 pm
When did this happen? My mates just asked me who I think will be the new manager for the Bitters...I'm out the loop. ;D

Joe Royle.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19056 on: Today at 12:07:23 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
That article by McNulty could make me throw up.

Dyche ran out of ideas. Did he, or is it quite clear he only ever has one idea and its very, very effective to achieve what its designed for? Because defensively theyve been excellent and all they ever need to do is gain a points total from the three shit teams that come up from the Championship.
Except for Southampton they are probably the worst club in the PL, except for one thing, their defence which is a top half defence.  It will be interesting to see if whoever comes in whether they fire up their rack of top strikers or maintain their defensive solidity, otherwise they could get worse. I feel for Dyche, ironically he managed to get Everton to keep their finger in the Dike, ironic really, let's see what happens when the finger comes out.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19057 on: Today at 12:08:17 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm
Please be Rooney.  Please, please, please be Rooney 🤞🙏
The people's choice
(our people anyway)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19058 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:23 am
Except for Southampton they are probably the worst club in the PL, except for one thing, their defence which is a top half defence.  It will be interesting to see if whoever comes in whether they fire up their rack of top strikers or maintain their defensive solidity, otherwise they could get worse. I feel for Dyche, ironically he managed to get Everton to keep their finger in the Dike, ironic really, let's see what happens when the finger comes out.

 :o

Probably get a slap across the face...









And end up on a 'register'.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,182
  • hippie at heart
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19059 on: Today at 05:34:09 am »
I did not think Everton were going to get relegated with Dyche in charge. He had done a superb job in keeping them safe given the state of that squad. With him gone, this is far more likely to happen, in fact I am going to put some money on this happening.
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,230
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19060 on: Today at 06:22:14 am »
Moyes has previous for going back to a club for a 2nd time, with West Ham, so i think it's a cert he'll be back at Everton.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19061 on: Today at 06:33:36 am »
To me this looks like an inevitable stage that Everton have to go through. Dyche is a limited manager but from the outside you can see that he is/was what Everton needed. Someone who could shore up the defence and keep them up. Nothing more. Obviously this wasn't enough for their fans who, regardless of of their true position in the pecking order, expect Everton to be challenging for the title bases on their couple of blip seasons in the 80s.

The new owner, despite his lack of footballing knowledge and appalling track record, thinks he can wave a wand, appoint a new manager, buy a couple of players and have them challenging 'again'. Just like the fans do. But it's an illusion. Friedkin is here to milk the Premiership TV money and the new stadium revenue. Everton are a fucking mess and it's going to need a long term plan to sort them out and neither the owner or the fans do long term plans.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #19062 on: Today at 06:56:30 am »
Im looking forward to Dyches I dont think these know how to win a game comments when Everton are playing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 