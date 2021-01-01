To me this looks like an inevitable stage that Everton have to go through. Dyche is a limited manager but from the outside you can see that he is/was what Everton needed. Someone who could shore up the defence and keep them up. Nothing more. Obviously this wasn't enough for their fans who, regardless of of their true position in the pecking order, expect Everton to be challenging for the title bases on their couple of blip seasons in the 80s.
The new owner, despite his lack of footballing knowledge and appalling track record, thinks he can wave a wand, appoint a new manager, buy a couple of players and have them challenging 'again'. Just like the fans do. But it's an illusion. Friedkin is here to milk the Premiership TV money and the new stadium revenue. Everton are a fucking mess and it's going to need a long term plan to sort them out and neither the owner or the fans do long term plans.