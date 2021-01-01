They really are dogshit aren't they



Bringing Moyes in is a pathetic move from such a smalltime club. I can't see them going down so why aren't they actually planning for the future? Moyes will be the same as Dyche, negative football and they'll maybe finish around 14th but the issues they have is they can't score goals (unless it's against League One clubs or from set pieces)



This new ownership group will load them with debt and they'll be back to square one. They still owe for a big chunk of the stadium don't they? There is no way Moshi-la or this new lot have paid for the stadium outright so they'll still be in massive debt and I'm sure there'll be loans on the way to cover running costs and player signings



Don't they have like 10 players out of contract in the summer?