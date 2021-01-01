Big "Fuck This" energy from old gravel features.



Is the last bit code for Dyche agreeing to a smaller payout than he was entitled to? I did think his last press conferenced seemed like he was off. Only had 6 months on his deal, right?



If he'd stayed and kept them up he'd have got a big bonus, but he probably saw the writing on the wall (and not just the Bullens). The fans wanted him out, the new owners were waiting for an excuse.Shame Leicester never got Dyche though and maybe kept them up at their expense. Like a couple of years ago they bring in a dud (Dean Smith/Van Nistelrooy) whereas Everton will appoint someone who can handle a dogfight in the Prem (i.e. Dyche last time).