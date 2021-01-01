Neil Maupay
Ancelotti 2 - This time it's personal.
Capon got a nice tip for you, they're gonna sack Dyche, will happen next Tuesday, so you got time to announce it first!
Burnley sacked Dyche because they were 18th, they finished 18th.Well at least that's their solid defence sorted and his Burnley mates (McNeill and Tarkowski, their better players) sorted.This sounds like they have someone in mind already given the timing.
I can't remember a manager being sacked a few hours before a game.anyone?
I loved the line on here from someone who described Tarkowskis ball control as akin to a man trying to stamp on a rat
Big "Fuck This" energy from old gravel features.Is the last bit code for Dyche agreeing to a smaller payout than he was entitled to? I did think his last press conferenced seemed like he was off. Only had 6 months on his deal, right?
David Moyes would be such a a pointless appointment. He will improve them to mid-table and be heralded before not being able to progress them past mid-table at which point he'll be hounded out.
David Moyes would be such a a pointless appointment. He will improve them to mid-table and be heralded before not being able to progress them past mid-table at which point he'll be hounded out.
Not a few hours before a game, but Everton sacked Bobby Brown Shoes before their final home game because they were scared the fans might riot in the stands if he were still there.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not sure he would do that!But how much must they hate football if theyre clamouring for the shite football Moyes vomits up.
Didn't Martin Jol get sacked at half time during a Europa League game?
Hopefully he's grown up a bit as he done a lot of damage for relations during his last spell.
Moyes having talks tomorrow, I mean what is the point?Imagine having the chance to restructure your club and just appointing him on a short term basis. Fucking clueless.
Fucks sake, just pissed meself and didn't have my nappy on
