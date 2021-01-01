The delusion is off the scale



"A club of this stature and history should be challenging for Europe as a minimum"



Oh, fuck off. They're a lower premier league team at best, with a negligible fanbase outside of Liverpool (and Rhyl!). Their only successful periods are decades and decades ago. Like a Huddersfield or Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday.



Yet they constantly think they should be on a par with their enormously bigger - in every way - neighbours. Constantly think they should be beating progressive teams who are miles better - "cos we're Everton"



I hope the fans get their wish and Dyche gets the sack. They'll clamour for an attacking manager, and again I hope they get their wish. Because their players are fucking gash and it's only a well-organised low-block that gives them any chance of staying up.



Bring in a manager who tries to get them attacking and it'd be a turkey shoot for opposition.



