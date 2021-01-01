« previous next »
Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,273
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18760 on: Yesterday at 05:40:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:33:50 pm
Dyche gets a big bonus if he keeps them up. That's all he's interested in.
Which is fair enough, because that's exactly why he was brought in.

They're a terrible side, an archaic club and followed by the most negative fans in the country. He's done extremely well.



Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,533
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18761 on: Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm
New manager suggestions....


David Moyes

Seamus Coleman

Jordan Pickford....



mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18762 on: Yesterday at 05:45:58 pm
Yeah, Dyche has taken forwards win matches, defenses win championships a little too literally.


Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,533
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18763 on: Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm
"If this was a sick dog you'd give it the needle..ive never been more embarrassed to be an Everton fan...Bournemouth fans were singing to us 'how do you watch this every week?' .."



btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18764 on: Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm
New manager suggestions....


David Moyes

Seamus Coleman

Jordan Pickford....

They want carlo ancelotti in the new stadium. poor carlo aged 10 years in few months and he is 65 now he won't make that mistake again.


gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,031
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18765 on: Yesterday at 06:25:15 pm
The run really isnt bad on paper if you add wins to it

Thats Hodgson bad.



Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,273
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18766 on: Yesterday at 06:33:17 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:25:15 pm
The run really isnt bad on paper if you add wins to it

Thats Hodgson bad.
Translation: If we weren't shite, we'd be good.



andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,082
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18767 on: Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
For the first time ever I actually think the turd will be flushed.  They are abysmal. Critically they can't score goals and only 3 wins so far. 17 points from 19 games.  If they carry on like this will they survive on 34 points?



Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,950
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18768 on: Yesterday at 08:02:24 pm
One goal from open play since the clocks went back.


only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,441
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18769 on: Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:02:24 pm
One goal from open play since the clocks went back.
Cuckoo





Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,801
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18770 on: Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:56:11 am
Which players does Dyche think are worth ten times more than when he went there?
Is Michael Keane worth £20 now then?

the players they signed for free.



elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,288
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18771 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm
Are they now losing because their opponents dropping points dont help us?


thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18772 on: Yesterday at 09:14:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm
the players they signed for free.
0×10=0.  The maths checks out.

Ipswich seem the team most likely to climb towards 40 points but we've been here before with Luton.  Southampton are as good as gone and horseface is very unlikely to get a tune out of Leicester.


Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,316
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18773 on: Yesterday at 09:23:04 pm
The delusion is off the scale

"A club of this stature and history should be challenging for Europe as a minimum"

Oh, fuck off. They're a lower premier league team at best, with a negligible fanbase outside of Liverpool (and Rhyl!). Their only successful periods are decades and decades ago. Like a Huddersfield or Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday.

Yet they constantly think they should be on a par with their enormously bigger - in every way - neighbours. Constantly think they should be beating progressive teams who are miles better - "cos we're Everton"

I hope the fans get their wish and Dyche gets the sack. They'll clamour for an attacking manager, and again I hope they get their wish. Because their players are fucking gash and it's only a well-organised low-block that gives them any chance of staying up.

Bring in a manager who tries to get them attacking and it'd be a turkey shoot for opposition.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm by Nobby Reserve



thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18774 on: Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:23:04 pm
The delusion is off the scale

"A club of this stature and history should be challenging for Europe as a minimum"
It's an argument that falls down as soon as you make a list of clubs/fanbases that think the same argument should be made for them.

Us, Arsenal, Man U, Spurs, Villa, Leeds, Forest, Chelsea etc.  Even that ignores the mega monied clubs like Man City and Newcastle and it's a bit unfair on the well run clubs like Brighton and Bournemouth to say they can't compete in Europe because they don't have sufficient "stature and history".  If only a dozen clubs could qualify for Europe... even then though Everton would miss out most seasons.


moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18775 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
Its really mean of them to tease us like this every week. They tell us they are sweating on the quintuple but in reality theyre going to have their great escape day as the farewell to goodison, while we have bigger fish to fry.


Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,715
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18776 on: Today at 12:00:47 am
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 05:06:17 pm
Just read this on Grand Old Team... delusional

Am I being harsh?
Who? He surely doesn't mean FA Cup ears, blond Herman Munster and anorexic Harry Magire?
Last Edit: Today at 12:05:24 am by Motty


4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,546
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18777 on: Today at 12:06:59 am
So, do they sack Dyche, bring in another manager, and get relegated as panic sets in?

Or stick with Dyche and finish 16th or 17th and be in the PL when they play their first match in BMD? Then get the new manager for next season.



Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18778 on: Today at 12:10:36 am
Quote from: 4pool on January  3, 2025, 03:15:02 pm
Off topic but still...

Over in Japan, Kansai International Airport was built by 1994 on two man-made islands. By 2018, the airport had sunk 38 feet since its construction.

BMD, global warming, seas are going to rise, and all that....what happens if BMD also sinks over time?

The North-West's greatest attraction for Cruise Submarines...







Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,460
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18779 on: Today at 12:11:34 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:06:59 am
So, do they sack Dyche, bring in another manager, and get relegated as panic sets in?

Or stick with Dyche and finish 16th or 17th and be in the PL when they play their first match in BMD? Then get the new manager for next season.
They want a manager who will set them up to be exciting to watch, dontcha know.  ::)


A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18780 on: Today at 12:13:41 am
To win the title in the same season these go down would be epic beyond words. Thought they'd be safe a few weeks back but now dreaming it's a reality.


