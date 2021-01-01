« previous next »
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18680 on: Today at 09:37:02 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:10:49 am
We held our test events for the Main Stand and Annie Road End for free didn't we?
Everton need the money for Betos goal scoring bonuses.
LFC_R_BOSS

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18681 on: Today at 10:27:05 am
Have they got the actual rail seating with the fold up seats ?
Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18682 on: Today at 10:29:40 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:10:49 am
We held our test events for the Main Stand and Annie Road End for free didn't we?
Probably because theyre worried about people booking places when they wont actually attend ..


Who might do that?!!




boots

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18683 on: Today at 10:37:30 am
How can they have a friendly with no friends?


GreekScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18684 on: Today at 10:47:10 am
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 10:29:40 am
Probably because theyre worried about people booking places when they wont actually attend ..


Who might do that?!!

...its worth a fiver for the laugh surely
LFC_R_BOSS

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18685 on: Today at 10:56:35 am
New ground looks awful space wise around the ground . Also looks ugly from Sandhills station , like a UFO
courty61

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18686 on: Today at 11:04:22 am
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 10:56:35 am
New ground looks awful space wise around the ground . Also looks ugly from Sandhills station , like a UFO

I was told they are having a holding pen at Sandhills to help with congestion.

They are building something just outside the station as if you went down the stairs instead of the ramp. Not sure if that is it or whether that was just fake news?


LFC_R_BOSS

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18687 on: Today at 11:07:04 am
It still looks a bit of a walk though from Sandhills . Hope its not like Brighton where the whole ground goes to and from on that one train
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18688 on: Today at 11:10:52 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:04:22 am
I was told they are having a holding pen at Sandhills to help with congestion.

They are building something just outside the station as if you went down the stairs instead of the ramp. Not sure if that is it or whether that was just fake news?
Yeah, thats the holding pen. Makes no sense to me, the station copes with our fans every other week, so not sure why they suddenly need a holding pen because Everton will also have extra fans every other week.

That said, its a shithole of a station anyway, so any improvements are a bonus.


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18689 on: Today at 11:14:07 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:10:52 am
Yeah, thats the holding pen. Makes no sense to me, the station copes with our fans every other week, so not sure why they suddenly need a holding pen because Everton will also have extra fans every other week.

That said, its a shithole of a station anyway, so any improvements are a bonus.

Yeh, the guard I overheard the other week said it's going to be in use for our games too and it's going to cause chaos.
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18690 on: Today at 11:15:41 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:04:22 am
I was told they are having a holding pen at Sandhills to help with congestion.

They are building something just outside the station as if you went down the stairs instead of the ramp. Not sure if that is it or whether that was just fake news?

Like for cattle bound for the slaughterhouse?
12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18691 on: Today at 11:18:01 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:04:22 am
I was told they are having a holding pen at Sandhills to help with congestion.

They are building something just outside the station as if you went down the stairs instead of the ramp. Not sure if that is it or whether that was just fake news?

Peel have them over a barrel. They need more room.
Next on their new years to do list is to lease them Collingwood Dock so that they can fill it in and expand their footprint/build a car park for corporate use.
Peel used the stadium as a sledge hammer to destroy listed status as well as WHS.
They wanted WHS gone from the start. They fed the lies about Everton being denied their true destiny because of WHS and the fat controller effectively told the UNESCO people to do one because he thought he would be a hero to blues fans. Peel must have pissed themselves laughing. Didnt even need a brown envelope, just let Uncle Joe do the work for free.
The stadium company was supposed to reinstate the grade 2 dock wall and fill in the new access point they created for the workforce. Instead they have smashed more of the wall and installed ugly large steel gates, because lets face it, the original design was a death trap. Now that they have nearly finished the stadium, Peel have them hemmed in and only Peel can solve their problems - at a cost.
If anyone doubts the way Peel work, look at the Bridgewater canal collapse this week. I bet they claim govt grants to reinstall the collapsed embankment, which their own shoddy maintenance allowed to become dangerous.


Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18692 on: Today at 11:38:39 am
£100m to fill in the dock thats a lot for a car park.

Those steps down towards the Mersey though. They look very exposed, and in bad weather they look like a death trap. 





courty61

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18693 on: Today at 12:33:57 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:10:52 am
Yeah, thats the holding pen. Makes no sense to me, the station copes with our fans every other week, so not sure why they suddenly need a holding pen because Everton will also have extra fans every other week.

That said, its a shithole of a station anyway, so any improvements are a bonus.

Difference is for Anfield and for Goodison you can approach from different directions. Kirkdale station is used as an alternative for Goodison too.

For BMD there is one way in.

Going to be chaotic when it first opens I feel


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18694 on: Today at 01:44:24 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:47:10 am
...its worth a fiver for the laugh surely
The tickets will likely only be available to the 250,000 season ticket holders they have within the liverpool postcode.
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18695 on: Today at 01:49:07 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:18:01 am
Peel used the stadium as a sledge hammer to destroy listed status as well as WHS.
They wanted WHS gone from the start. They fed the lies about Everton being denied their true destiny because of WHS and the fat controller effectively told the UNESCO people to do one because he thought he would be a hero to blues fans. Peel must have pissed themselves laughing. Didnt even need a brown envelope, just let Uncle Joe do the work for free.
The stadium company was supposed to reinstate the grade 2 dock wall and fill in the new access point they created for the workforce. Instead they have smashed more of the wall and installed ugly large steel gates, because lets face it, the original design was a death trap. Now that they have nearly finished the stadium, Peel have them hemmed in and only Peel can solve their problems - at a cost.
If anyone doubts the way Peel work, look at the Bridgewater canal collapse this week. I bet they claim govt grants to reinstall the collapsed embankment, which their own shoddy maintenance allowed to become dangerous.



Spot on.

Peel are utter evil c*nts - and that fat, corrupt shitbag who was in charge of the council should be put in stocks for how much damage he's done to city, just to help his fucking rancid shitheap of a football club.



4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18696 on: Today at 03:15:02 pm
Off topic but still...

Over in Japan, Kansai International Airport was built by 1994 on two man-made islands. By 2018, the airport had sunk 38 feet since its construction.

BMD, global warming, seas are going to rise, and all that....what happens if BMD also sinks over time?


Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18697 on: Today at 03:25:10 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:15:02 pm
what happens if BMD also sinks over time?


It gives us yet another thing to laugh at our unfortunate neighbours about?



Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18698 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:15:02 pm
what happens if BMD also sinks over time?
Going down without going down?



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18699 on: Today at 04:16:11 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:15:02 pm
Off topic but still...

Over in Japan, Kansai International Airport was built by 1994 on two man-made islands. By 2018, the airport had sunk 38 feet since its construction.

BMD, global warming, seas are going to rise, and all that....what happens if BMD also sinks over time?

The city will have an Olympic sized swimming pool for any future Commonwealth Games bids.
FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18700 on: Today at 05:34:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:16:11 pm
The city will have an Olympic sized swimming pool for any future Commonwealth Games bids.

Just need to dodge whatever's bobbing about in the water from next door...
Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18701 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 12:33:57 pm
Difference is for Anfield and for Goodison you can approach from different directions. Kirkdale station is used as an alternative for Goodison too.

For BMD there is one way in.

Going to be chaotic when it first opens I feel

Presumably they couldn't afford to do so, but you would have thought that buying up one of the big plots of derelict land on the other side of regent road would have been a smart move for them, if close enough to the stadium then just build a carpark that exits onto another road in addition to the dock road to ease congestion and if they couldn't get anything close enough then just make it a park and ride shuttle service to the ground.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #18702 on: Today at 05:45:15 pm
I got a taxi in to work early this morning and the stadium was glowing like an alien spaceship.

