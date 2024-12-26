« previous next »
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18440 on: December 26, 2024, 06:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 26, 2024, 03:28:14 pm
David Coleman, is that you?

Seem to be closing the gap on their 'A' team. ;)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18441 on: December 27, 2024, 01:09:29 am »
Quote from: moondog on December 26, 2024, 03:00:39 pm
Everton have been very brotherly this December, if they keep this up we might be happy to let them stay in this division. So long as we batter them.
They have taken 6 points off our main rivals but only taking 3 of them for thereselves, very christmas spirit, thank you
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18442 on: December 27, 2024, 01:13:45 am »
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18443 on: December 27, 2024, 09:04:55 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 27, 2024, 01:09:29 am
They have taken 6 points off our main rivals but only taking 3 of them for thereselves, very christmas spirit, thank you
I was saying this yesterday. They dropped six points out of nine, yet still managed to do us three favours. Now that's very charitable of them.  ;D
Offline only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18444 on: December 27, 2024, 12:13:48 pm »
Post in thread 'New Everton Stadium' https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/new-everton-stadium.66451/post-11751571

Already talking about the trophy parade we hopefully have going past the new stadium.

He reminds me of how upset I was as I watched us lift with my son in Madrid, "What's up dad?"

 " It's all well and good winning European Cups son, but when the bell are we going to build a bloody stadium for once??!!! "
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18445 on: December 27, 2024, 12:26:23 pm »
Quote from: only6times on December 27, 2024, 12:13:48 pm
Post in thread 'New Everton Stadium' https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/new-everton-stadium.66451/post-11751571

Already talking about the trophy parade we hopefully have going last the new stadium.

He reminds me of how upset I was as I watched us lift with my son in Madrid, "What's up dad?"

 " It's all well and good winning European Cups son, but when the bell are we going to build a bloody stadium for once??!!! "

More projection than an Odeon Multiplex in the guy he quotes.
Offline Four Colly Birds

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18446 on: December 27, 2024, 12:30:11 pm »
They must be fuming with the amount they have helped us out in the last few weeks

Merry Christmas, Everton
Offline only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18447 on: December 27, 2024, 12:39:28 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on December 27, 2024, 12:26:23 pm
More projection than an Odeon Multiplex in the guy he quotes.
I love them. Honestly, if they didn't exist we would have to invent them.
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18448 on: December 27, 2024, 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Four Colly Birds on December 27, 2024, 12:30:11 pm
They must be fuming with the amount they have helped us out in the last few weeks

Merry Christmas, Everton

Especially when you point out to them that the three points they've gained in helping us, are the three points they threw away against Bournemouth
from 87 mins onwards  :-*
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18449 on: December 27, 2024, 12:55:07 pm »
What a weirdo that GOT poster is. No parade has ever gone down the Dock Road in my lifetime, and I'm 62. Why on earth would we go down there on a parade? The closest it would get is Leeds Street then onto The Strand. So nowhere near the Boo Camp.

Why do they have to make everything about them, when it'd have nothing to do with them and no ones thoughts would be remotely concerned with them or their prefab a mile or so away.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2024, 01:03:52 pm by Sprouts of Spion »
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18450 on: December 27, 2024, 01:02:59 pm »
This absolute beauty from a poster on there vastly inflating his own worth with his 14 Dollars username.

"The majority of their fan base seek vicarious glory to fill a void in their lives..."


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I mean he's just described Everton fans perfectly. They've been living through both Manc clubs and Real Madrid since the 90s.
Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18451 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 27, 2024, 01:02:59 pm
This absolute beauty from a poster on there vastly inflating his own worth with his 14 Dollars username.

"The majority of their fan base seek vicarious glory to fill a void in their lives..."


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I mean he's just described Everton fans perfectly. They've been living through both Manc clubs and Real Madrid since the 90s.

They were momentarily Spurs fans just before the CL Final in 2019.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18452 on: Yesterday at 12:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 11:11:54 am
They were momentarily Spurs fans just before the CL Final in 2019.
They must have a great selection of football shirts. Just no Everton shirts in it.

They're like Mr. Benn.
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18453 on: Yesterday at 01:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:22:15 pm
They must have a great selection of football shirts. Just no Everton shirts in it.

They're like Mr. Benn.
All mounted in glass cases on the walls of the soon-to-be-closed because of no customers "the people's pub" Winslow Hotel.
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18454 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Evertons new owners will embark on a major commercial revamp focusing on turning their new £500 million stadium into an NFL-style arena in a bid to transform the clubs revenues.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) will prioritise securing naming rights ahead of the move from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore dock, with the first Premier League game in August 2025.

But that will be one facet of the approach. The owners  who took control from ex-majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri last week  believe there is broader potential in selling as much advertising space as possible in and around the spectacular venue on Liverpools waterfront.

TFG have studied the approach of many Premier League clubs  especially those in recently built arenas  and expressed bemusement about the contrast with American sports stadiums, especially in the NFL, where brand logos are blazoned on virtually every stand and around the big screens in every corner.

Traditionally, English clubs have tended to focus on the perimeter fencing around the pitch for advertising. Beyond the aesthetics, commercial departments see little logic in that archaic approach, especially for cash-strapped clubs seeking to navigate their way through the Profitability and Sustainability rules who need every penny they can earn from sponsors to compete with the richest clubs.

It raises the prospect of the Everton stadium resembling an American Football setting once a broad portfolio of commercial partners are on board.

Traditionalists used to the more modest advertising within Goodison Park and other English arenas may need to adjust to the new reality, but those with an understanding of Evertons long-standing financial issues will be heartened by the wisdom of the new hierarchys approach as it is a shrewd way to maximise revenues from an arena set to become a focal point of Liverpool city centre.

Securing lucrative stadium naming rights has proved difficult for Tottenham Hotspur since they left White Hart Lane and made their move in 2019, the club yet to receive an offer that reflects what they perceive as their value.

When Arsenal moved to the Emirates in 2006, they signed a £100 million deal for 15 years which absorbed shirt sponsorship.

Manchester City famously signed a £400 million, 10-year deal with Etihad Airlines in 2011, the most lucrative stadium naming rights agreement in the world at the time.

Both Arsenal and City have since extended those agreements.

As the Spurs example shows, trying to zone in on one mega deal like Arsenal and City is not straightforward if companies are reluctant to commit to extended and expensive partnerships. With a higher number of businesses prepared to be associated with Bramley-Moore dock, TFG has the potential to accumulate more cash by offering high profile exposure.

Financial stability key for new owners

The immediate impact of TFGs takeover is a much-needed financial stability and greater commercial expertise, but it will require time before they are in a position to invest significantly in the transfer market because of the legacy of years of overspending and underachievement.

Evertons new owners cannot start to spend big until the club begins to earn big, with commercial and matchday revenue streams sure to increase in the coming years.

Retaining Premier League status also guarantees significant media revenues via the broadcasting deals.

Until then, manager Sean Dyche remains restricted in how much he can improve the current squad and it will be a while before the more desirable economic reality manifests itself with higher quality players earning a wage reflective of their on-field performance.

The stadium is the key to Evertons regeneration and the first test events will be held early in 2025.

The honour of playing the first match is set to be granted to the Everton Women or Mens Under 21 team, with around 10,000 fans invited to experience the venue for the first time.

A series of games will incrementally increase the capacity before the formal, Premier League opening.
Offline only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18455 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
See if you can spot which team with a dynasty this twaygat missed out.

it wasn't for that lot causing trouble, we could easily have had a Real Madrid/Ajax/Bayern Munich type of European Cup dynasty in the mid 80's.

While that lot and their antics didn't help we've also been a poorly run club since the late 80's. So at the end of the day we've been our own worst enemy imo.

Please god the new owners will finally bring some long awaited competence back to the Everton boardroom!

Offline Piggies in Blankies

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18456 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm »
Haha theyre going to fuck up their stadium arent they? ;D
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18457 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm »
Well I understand the American philosophy of commercialise everything but the thing missing from this masterplan will be sponsors and advertisers wanting to be associated with Everton. Everton are simply nobodies doing nothing at the wrong end of the table.
Offline moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18458 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm
Well I understand the American philosophy of commercialise everything but the thing missing from this masterplan will be sponsors and advertisers wanting to be associated with Everton. Everton are simply nobodies doing nothing at the wrong end of the table.



Adverts for Alpha Taxis and Jacobs Biscuits on every seat, toilets sponsored by Radio City and a mega stadium naming deal with AJ Bell no doubt on the way.

Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18459 on: Today at 12:17:00 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm


Adverts for Alpha Taxis and Jacobs Biscuits on every seat, toilets sponsored by Radio City and a mega stadium naming deal with AJ Bell no doubt on the way.



AJ Bell are only sponsoring one end...
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18460 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
It's gonna look great guys!!!








Online Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18461 on: Today at 12:51:54 am »
American Football doesn't allow a great big sponsor on their jersey. That is why they can sell naming rights so easily and why Spurs can't get naming rights for their new Stadium.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18462 on: Today at 01:12:26 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm


Adverts for Alpha Taxis and Jacobs Biscuits on every seat, toilets sponsored by Radio City and a mega stadium naming deal with AJ Bell no doubt on the way.
It's going to end up looking like a very tacky, over-Americanised billboard, isn't it.
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18463 on: Today at 01:56:04 am »
The stadium is one thing. This bit ...

but it will require time before they are in a position to invest significantly in the transfer market because of the legacy of years of overspending and underachievement.

Evertons new owners cannot start to spend big until the club begins to earn big, with commercial and matchday revenue streams sure to increase in the coming years.

So, no owners dipping into their pockets to fund transfers.

I'll spell this out for Evertonians, sell to buy.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18464 on: Today at 01:56:14 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:12:26 am
It's going to end up looking like a very tacky, over-Americanised billboard, isn't it.

Fucking Americans
