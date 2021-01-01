They talk utter shite. Never letting the facts get in the way of their porous argument.In our entire joint histories, Everton have only been ahead of us on titles won twice, and only by a single title. Even then, we equalled their tally the very next season. They won it just before the outbreak of WWII and we won it once football resumed after it ended. They went one ahead again in 1962, then we equalled it in '63. Even in 1923 we were two titles ahead of them. Since 1966 we've been ahead of them and they'll never catch up even if we play another hundred years.It's Everton who are the embarrassment. We gave them a 14 year head start and they're still miles behind us in everything. The 'three grounds' thing is also embarrassing. As we all know, they never owned Anfield. They rented it, and it was little more than a field. They owned Goodison but let it rot so badly they had no choice other than to borrow £850,000,000 in order to get 12,000 extra seats they don't need, in another hemmed-in ground in a poor location. They'll be paying that off til Dick docks. Only those nutters could spin all that as a positive.