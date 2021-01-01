« previous next »
Everton FC have won the title 9 8 times, 4   3 times since WW2


They obviously stopped taking the drugs in the summer as they lost 5 of their first 10 games in 63/64, including getting nilled over 2 legs in yet another failed european cup odyssey. Back on the drugs after losing at Anfield but too late as Shankly took the title that year.

A few weeks ago I was out having a coffee and over heard an Evertonian I know in a conversation with a Red. It went something like this. He was saying that Liverpool were an embarrasment to the City pre - 60's as they really won nothing . I was intrigued so had a quick look on my phone and both clubs had won five League Titles but Everton had the more trophies due to their two F.A Cup wins. I then entered the conversation and told him this . Then he started gloating about the two F.A Cups .  I mean what the fuck is that about ? He then goes on about them ' owning ' three grounds in their history . I quickly pointed out they never owned Anfield . He then goes on about the landlord , rent etc ...  I then mentioned there is a clue in those words you know. It's fucking insane !!
^

They talk utter shite. Never letting the facts get in the way of their porous argument.

In our entire joint histories, Everton have only been ahead of us on titles won twice, and only by a single title. Even then, we equalled their tally the very next season. They won it just before the outbreak of WWII and we won it once football resumed after it ended. They went one ahead again in 1962, then we equalled it in '63. Even in 1923 we were two titles ahead of them. Since 1966 we've been ahead of them and they'll never catch up even if we play another hundred years.

It's Everton who are the embarrassment. We gave them a 14 year head start and they're still miles behind us in everything. The 'three grounds' thing is also embarrassing. As we all know, they never owned Anfield. They rented it, and it was little more than a field. They owned Goodison but let it rot so badly they had no choice other than to borrow £850,000,000 in order to get 12,000 extra seats they don't need, in another hemmed-in ground in a poor location. They'll be paying that off til Dick docks. Only those nutters could spin all that as a positive.  :rollseyes
^
Great post as per. He goes goes on about us using their nets 🤣 , using their kit , they played in Stanley Park ( which I think was either owned by the council or the Stanley family ) Tory club wern't all buisiness men Tory's back then ? John Houlding . Didn't he play a part in forming them too ? Being a Catholic Club why he brought that into it I really don't know but I happily pointed out they were formed by a Methodist Church . The only thing he didn't bring up was the European ban and that's because I've put him in his place about that before . What is it with them and trying to ' get one over us ' all about ? Over to you mate  :wave
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:40:59 pm
^
 The only thing he didn't bring up was the European ban and that's because I've put him in his place about that before.
What is it with them and trying to ' get one over us ' all about ? Over to you mate  :wave
That's the only thing they can cling onto even though it's bollocks.
They truly believe that would have dominated Europe, the World you name it ifithadnabinforheysel.  ::)
They can have the three stadiums trophy if it really makes them feel better about how utterly shite they are. Maybe we can all pitch in and get one made for them?!
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:49:46 pm
That's the only thing they can cling onto even though it's bollocks.
They truly believe that would have dominated Europe, the World you name it ifithadnabinforheysel.  ::)

My point with that is .

The Mighty Reds swept them clean the following season . It's beautiful , ain't it  ;D

Now if you go down Goodison Way
It's hard luck stories you hear all day
There's not a trophy to be seen
' Cos Liverpool have swept them clean

With a Liver Bird Upon my chest...
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 12:21:43 am
That's funny as fuck.
FSG have a doping programme at Liverpool.
City have a doping programme.
Arsenal have a doping programme.
Maresca has a doping programme at Chelsea.

Yes, that's definitely it.

I want to know what kind of doping regime they have for the manager/coaching staff. I could use some of that 'juice' for my professional life.
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 04:16:40 pm
I want to know what kind of doping regime they have for the manager/coaching staff. I could use some of that 'juice' for my professional life.

Head polish. Originally developed for Jürgen but he went for plugs instead. Slot's currently doing twice the recommended dosage and some of the medical staff are becoming concerned.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:49:46 pm
That's the only thing they can cling onto even though it's bollocks.
They truly believe that would have dominated Europe, the World you name it ifithadnabinforheysel.  ::)

Perhaps if their fans hadn't had a reputation for football violence then maybe they'd have had a point. Anyone would think the likes of them, United, Chelsea, West Ham et al had never caused any trouble whatsoever throughout the 70's & 80's. The ban on English clubs was implemented because of consistent incidents, at home & abroad, of masses of supporters from lots of different clubs causing mayhem. I don't recall too many big clubs contesting the decision at the time. I wonder why ?
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:22:42 pm
A few weeks ago I was out having a coffee and over heard an Evertonian I know in a conversation with a Red. It went something like this. He was saying that Liverpool were an embarrasment to the City pre - 60's as they really won nothing . I was intrigued so had a quick look on my phone and both clubs had won five League Titles but Everton had the more trophies due to their two F.A Cup wins. I then entered the conversation and told him this . Then he started gloating about the two F.A Cups .  I mean what the fuck is that about ? He then goes on about them ' owning ' three grounds in their history . I quickly pointed out they never owned Anfield . He then goes on about the landlord , rent etc ...  I then mentioned there is a clue in those words you know. It's fucking insane !!
Never retained a League title. We saw to that.
So my seat on row 37 of the Kop, some bitter had it before me???
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:40:59 pm
^
Great post as per. He goes goes on about us using their nets 🤣 , using their kit , they played in Stanley Park ( which I think was either owned by the council or the Stanley family ) Tory club wern't all buisiness men Tory's back then ? John Houlding . Didn't he play a part in forming them too? Being a Catholic Club why he brought that into it I really don't know but I happily pointed out they were formed by a Methodist Church . The only thing he didn't bring up was the European ban and that's because I've put him in his place about that before . What is it with them and trying to ' get one over us ' all about ? Over to you mate  :wave

Guess who was the first President of Everton FC? Yes ... John Houlding.

I've never heard of us supposedly using their kit/nets. Maybe he's confusing us with Man United and City, because United had to use Maine Road after Old Trafford was bombed during the war. United were so poor at the time that their kit pretty much fell apart. Hence their "Rags" nickname bestowed on them by old time City fans.
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 05:27:05 pm
Guess who was the first President of Everton FC? Yes ... John Houlding.
It's good to remind them the Labour party wasn't formed until 1900 when the Tory Club shouts start.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm
One of the replies to that was this magnificent gem. One of these days someone on here will own up to cosplaying as this Saint Domingo character (if they haven't already), these cannot be the thoughts of a genuine human brain:

That is a scary amount of idiocy from one person, that overlooks the obvious points that a well-run club has systems in place and as such they buy players or bring them through the youth system playing in a manner that fits the side, perhaps if their idiots did similar and didn't simply buy overrated cast-offs from bigger name sides than them they might have a better record on transfers too.

On specific player and coach idiocies, Szoboszlai wasn't a flop last season by any measure and this season he is simply performing at a higher level because he has had time to settle into a new league and club, after all our midfield last season was basically brand new so there was no experienced part of the group to speed up the assimilation of the new signings. The others that get mentioned mostly come down to having a better coaching team that you'd get at lesser clubs or national sides, while also playing in a system they are used to playing every week too. They trot out that media myth about Slot being 3rd choice when the reality is that he was at worst second choice and then only due to having less connection to the club than the alternative.

The idea that our side isn't technical and only runs fast is also laughably stupid, particularly when a bitter that watches talentless cloggers on a weekly basis is making the claim since they obviously wouldn't know a technical player if pickford fouled one.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:50:00 pm
That is a scary amount of idiocy from one person, that overlooks the obvious points that a well-run club has systems in place and as such they buy players or bring them through the youth system playing in a manner that fits the side, perhaps if their idiots did similar and didn't simply buy overrated cast-offs from bigger name sides than them they might have a better record on transfers too.

On specific player and coach idiocies, Szoboszlai wasn't a flop last season by any measure and this season he is simply performing at a higher level because he has had time to settle into a new league and club, after all our midfield last season was basically brand new so there was no experienced part of the group to speed up the assimilation of the new signings. The others that get mentioned mostly come down to having a better coaching team that you'd get at lesser clubs or national sides, while also playing in a system they are used to playing every week too. They trot out that media myth about Slot being 3rd choice when the reality is that he was at worst second choice and then only due to having less connection to the club than the alternative.

The idea that our side isn't technical and only runs fast is also laughably stupid, particularly when a bitter that watches talentless cloggers on a weekly basis is making the claim since they obviously wouldn't know a technical player if pickford fouled one.

I think those halcyonic days have passed. Nomark players from nomark teams is the current recruitment process.
