Have these had any players who would get into our best 11 over the last 30 years - for example they love a bit of Leighton Baines - but weve had Robbo so Andy wins that one - genuinely cant think of one player.
From even my QotS vantage, theyve had no players that would get in our squad either.




(Ok, before i get flamed, i was jesting)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm
Have these had any players who would get into our best 11 over the last 30 years - for example they love a bit of Leighton Baines - but weve had Robbo so Andy wins that one - genuinely cant think of one player.

Prior to Robbo and TAA, they did have a bit more consistency in the fullback position, but even then it was more about our fullbacks being a weaker position for us than theirs actually being particularly good, despite what they or the idiotic combined XI's the Echo used to vomit out with a clear majority being blues.  ::)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm
Have these had any players who would get into our best 11 over the last 30 years - for example they love a bit of Leighton Baines - but weve had Robbo so Andy wins that one - genuinely cant think of one player.

No.

Last time they had anything near was the 1985-87 seasons with players like Southall, Reid, Trevor Stephen, Sharpe. That's the last time they were any good.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:38:31 am
Amazingly, if you look after your body, don't drink ale and eat shite all the time, you're still able to stay extremely fit in your early 30's. Who'd have thought it eh?
Something I've noticed a lot with them is they don't seem to understand the concept of dedication and hard work and its relationship with success.

They cram their squad with journeymen cloggers and they clogg their minds with their obsession with Liverpool FC. None of which translates to a successful mindset or outcome. They put everything down to conspiracy and poor, downtrodden Everton. They put others' success down to drugs, in order to excuse their own lack of hard work, good planning and dedication.

It's all "look, it's not fair on poor little Everton". But the facts are that Liverpool Football Club is infinitely more professional than EFC. From boardroom to players, to fanbase mentality. Sadly for them, and for this City, they have a losers mentality, which results in loser behaviour. Even sadder, it's something they cling onto rather than look to shake off. They look across the park and success and professionalism is dismissed as drug abuse. It seems the only way that too many of them can deal with things. They haven't seen hard work, superb planning, a great mental attitude and supreme professionalism touch their own club this century. Their younger fans (under 40) will have never seen it in their lifetime. They can't comprehend what it takes to be successful, so they have to reduce those who are to being drug cheats despite all evidence to the contrary.

Too many of them cannot comprehend a Mo Salah. All they want to do is injure the likes of Mo Salah.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm
Have these had any players who would get into our best 11 over the last 30 years - for example they love a bit of Leighton Baines - but weve had Robbo so Andy wins that one - genuinely cant think of one player.


Between Steve Stauntons first departure from Anfield and James Milner taking on the role, left back was always a problem area for us.

Moreno was the last left back we had who was arguably not as good as his Everton equivalent.


I thought Pickford should have got a red card. He recklessly flew in studs up and it was very dangerous
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 01:00:34 pm

Between Steve Stauntons first departure from Anfield and James Milner taking on the role, left back was always a problem area for us.

We played a back three during the mid-90s didn't we, and so I suppose Bjornebye was our wing-back but not really relevant to this discussion.

Carragher performed the role well in the treble season, and was then replaced by Riise who was decent through the early 00s. Fabio Aurelio was probably the best we had between Staunton and Milker, but obviously struggled a lot with injuries. Struggle to think of Everton bettering Carragher, Riise, and Aurelio though, during that same period.
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 10:33:45 am
These flat earthers on GOT are deep into their conspiracy

 Salah once again playing every single game and still runs around like the bionic man today despite being over 30. Nothing to see here. Perfectly fair title race, best team clearly leading the pack etc etc.

One of the replies to that was this magnificent gem. One of these days someone on here will own up to cosplaying as this Saint Domingo character (if they haven't already), these cannot be the thoughts of a genuine human brain:

Quote
Eventually the story stops making sense.

At first it was Klopp is just a genius, and the training is really good

Then it was Allison VVD Trent Firmino Salah Mane are all just world class a generational 11

Now we are in a position where it doesnt matter who plays for them or who manages them. Firmino was the best false 9 in the world? Replaced easily by a bloke from wolves and Coady Gakpo. Mane one of the best wide forwards in the prem? Replaced by a player lined up for a swap deal to Everton.

Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have replaced Wijnaldum and Henderson like its nothing. The best holding mid in the world Fabinho moves on and no one even notices. If Trent is injured thats fine because all their kids who play right back happen to be as good as him.

If Salah got injured it wouldnt make any difference. They are a yard quicker than everyone in the same way City are now a yard slower than everyone. Thats why Trent goes from being the best right back in the world to a guy who cant defend and then back to being the best, its why Van Dijk has these 6 month spells of being Van Disney every few seasons, and why Szoboslai was being called the biggest flop signing last season and is now the best midfielder in the league.

What are the chances that they found the one manager in the world who was actually better than Klopp even though he was their third choice in the summer?

The same way they cheated in baseball, FSG have set up a doping programme there that is extending beyond just the manager so that whoever plays for them, whoever manages them, theyll continue to hit PL points totals that the old United and Arsenal sides could barely get near.

Im not saying its just them, Ive no doubt City do it too, Ive no doubt Arsenal have been doing it in recent seasons, and in all likelihood Marseca is at Chelsea to carry it out.

Ive seen good teams play teams off the park through football technique, and Ive seen teams physically get the better of other teams in one off games, but when you see a team carrying some extremely average technical players just running at a different speed than their opponents match after match after match then its doping.
I notice you have all conveniently failed to mention Terry Darracott!
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm
One of the replies to that was this magnificent gem. One of these days someone on here will own up to cosplaying as this Saint Domingo character (if they haven't already), these cannot be the thoughts of a genuine human brain:

Everton won the league in 1963 with a team who were given amphetamines by the medical staff. They were openly boasting about it in the papers of the day. It was one of their many firsts.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:56:40 pm
I notice you have all conveniently failed to mention Terry Darracott!

Feller on the Kop by us used to call him Terry Apricot for some reason
Jelavic obvs
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm
One of the replies to that was this magnificent gem. One of these days someone on here will own up to cosplaying as this Saint Domingo character (if they haven't already), these cannot be the thoughts of a genuine human brain:
Let me check I've got this right...

1. Liverpool's players are average
2. These same players are also so good that they must be cheating
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:18:28 pm
Have these had any players who would get into our best 11 over the last 30 years - for example they love a bit of Leighton Baines - but weve had Robbo so Andy wins that one - genuinely cant think of one player.

No chance, Rooney would be closest and Baines (two Scousers). And Rooney had left by age 18.

For all they crow about Ferguson though he doesn't get in an Everton XI either. Lukaku, Rooney, Campbell, Cahill and Richarlison were better for them.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:57:05 pm
Everton won the league in 1963 with a team who were given amphetamines by the medical staff. They were openly boasting about it in the papers of the day. It was one of their many firsts.

Fascinating read, at least they weren't using monkey glands

https://www.dailypost.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-fc-drug-controversy-surrounding-10429163
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm
One of the replies to that was this magnificent gem. One of these days someone on here will own up to cosplaying as this Saint Domingo character (if they haven't already), these cannot be the thoughts of a genuine human brain:

One bit of evidence that this Saint Domingo geezer is actually a red on the windup is that all his most blistering jeremiads against us are all extremely complimentary about us. He says very, very complimentary things in order to "attack" us.

Check his stuff out. It's uncanny. While the other bitters all claim that Salah is just a pace merchant or Jelavic is better than Suarez, or Besic was better than Gerrard, this bloke compliments us more than half our own fans seem to.

On the other had how exactly does he think the manager is being doped? I'm not aware of any drug that makes an ordinary plodder into a tactical genius.
Everton have had a few players who might make an argument for getting into our squad, but best eleven is another level again. At that point theres only one where there could be any argument, and thats Rooney. Two issues though. He was a kid and only played for Everton for five minutes. His main body of work was at Man Utd. The second problem is the list of elite Liverpool strikers of the last thirty years. Who does Rooney replace? Now you are getting into systems and style of play you want from your striker. Is it one up front? Two? False nine? Three up front? In all those systems we have had plenty of others I would not put Rooney in front of, though I do concede the point that at his best he is in the conversation.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:57:05 pm
Everton won the league in 1963 with a team who were given amphetamines by the medical staff. They were openly boasting about it in the papers of the day. It was one of their many firsts.
Bizarre, isn't it.  ::)

They are the only club in the country to openly boast about winning the title on drugs (Benzedrine and Purple Hearts/Dexamyl) yet they spout this completely fabricated nonsense about us and other teams that have success.

Something I'd also love to know, is how drugs that make you able to run faster also manage to instil tactical knowledge, awareness and adaptability. Not to mention actual talent and ability. Personally, I'm yet to hear of the discovery of a drug that does all that.

As always, the weirdos on GOT cannot get their head around how a good set-up, hard work, dedication and the right mindset can lead to success. Mind you, I suppose that then absolves themselves of responsibility for their own abject failure and regressive mindset. Honestly, it's no surprise whatsoever that they fail season after season. They have no clue as to what it takes to be successful, and no desire to actually work for it.
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 01:00:34 pm

Between Steve Stauntons first departure from Anfield and James Milner taking on the role, left back was always a problem area for us.

Moreno was the last left back we had who was arguably not as good as his Everton equivalent.




Harsh On Fabio Aurelio that.
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 01:00:34 pm

Between Steve Stauntons first departure from Anfield and James Milner taking on the role, left back was always a problem area for us.

Moreno was the last left back we had who was arguably not as good as his Everton equivalent.

Our better performers there have often been players filling in. Carragher played left back all through the cup treble season and was solid. Milner for that season was more reliable than Moreno ever was. We nearly won a league title with Jon Flanagan playing left back for most of it. Rob Jones played there quite a bit and did well.

Even last season our most consistent performer there was arguably Gomez for much of it. Robertson certainly the best in 30+ years for us overall.
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm
Bizarre, isn't it.  ::)

They are the only club in the country to openly boast about winning the title on drugs (Benzedrine and Purple Hearts/Dexamyl) yet they spout this completely fabricated nonsense about us and other teams that have success.

Something I'd also love to know, is how drugs that make you able to run faster also manage to instil tactical knowledge, awareness and adaptability. Not to mention actual talent and ability. Personally, I'm yet to hear of the discovery of a drug that does all that.

As always, the weirdos on GOT cannot get their head around how a good set-up, hard work, dedication and the right mindset can lead to success. Mind you, I suppose that then absolves themselves of responsibility for their own abject failure and regressive mindset. Honestly, it's no surprise whatsoever that they fail season after season. They have no clue as to what it takes to be successful, and no desire to actually work for it.
Dixies Midnight Runners.
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm
Bizarre, isn't it.  ::)

They are the only club in the country to openly boast about winning the title on drugs (Benzedrine and Purple Hearts/Dexamyl) yet they spout this completely fabricated nonsense about us and other teams that have success.

Something I'd also love to know, is how drugs that make you able to run faster also manage to instil tactical knowledge, awareness and adaptability. Not to mention actual talent and ability. Personally, I'm yet to hear of the discovery of a drug that does all that.

As always, the weirdos on GOT cannot get their head around how a good set-up, hard work, dedication and the right mindset can lead to success. Mind you, I suppose that then absolves themselves of responsibility for their own abject failure and regressive mindset. Honestly, it's no surprise whatsoever that they fail season after season. They have no clue as to what it takes to be successful, and no desire to actually work for it.
That's aside from the fact there are a lot of their core fans are on prescription drugs and cocaine just to get through a game
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm
That's aside from the fact there are a lot of their core fans are on prescription drugs and cocaine just to get through a game

And that's just the toddlers who are getting launched at the oppo players.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm
One of the replies to that was this magnificent gem. One of these days someone on here will own up to cosplaying as this Saint Domingo character (if they haven't already), these cannot be the thoughts of a genuine human brain:

That's funny as fuck.
FSG have a doping programme at Liverpool.
City have a doping programme.
Arsenal have a doping programme.
Maresca has a doping programme at Chelsea.

Yes, that's definitely it.
Quote from: Caligula? on December 22, 2024, 06:56:13 pm
Haha watch them get a 0-0 at City too  ;D

What a treble that would've made .
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 10:33:45 am
These flat earthers on GOT are deep into their conspiracy

 Salah once again playing every single game and still runs around like the bionic man today despite being over 30. Nothing to see here. Perfectly fair title race, best team clearly leading the pack etc etc.

When Klopp announced about him leaving last season I had a peek in there . Most of them were saying he's leaving because they are onto him about doping or something and he's getting out of dodge before the shit hits the fan. I kid you not.
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 12:21:43 am
That's funny as fuck.
FSG have a doping programme at Liverpool.
City have a doping programme.
Arsenal have a doping programme.
Maresca has a doping programme at Chelsea.

Yes, that's definitely it.

Everton are owned by dopes, managed by dopes and supported by dopes. That's definitely it.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:38:31 am
Amazingly, if you look after your body, don't drink ale and eat shite all the time, you're still able to stay extremely fit in your early 30's. Who'd have thought it eh?

I can't be arsed looking but Iam sure Giggseh won a few medals in his 30's . I can't recall them saying the same about him. A few more spring to mind . Modric , Messi , Lewandowski . But no. Mo's a red shite so he and we are cheating. They are comical.
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:40:41 am
I can't be arsed looking but Iam sure Giggseh won a few medals in his 30's . I can't recall them saying the same about him. A few more spring to mind . Modric , Messi , Lewandowski . But no. Mo's a red shite so he and we are cheating. They are comical.

I mean theyve a 39yr old Young and 36yr old Coleman in their side so

Then again, both of those are shite so they may be onto something.
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm
Fascinating read, at least they weren't using monkey glands

https://www.dailypost.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-fc-drug-controversy-surrounding-10429163

The woman above Catterick has a chin like Dastardly.
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 12:44:05 am
I mean theyve a 39yr old Young and 36yr old Coleman in their side so

Then again, both of those are shite so they may be onto something.

 ;D
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
I thought Pickford should have got a red card. He recklessly flew in studs up and it was very dangerous

It was years ago mate, let it go. VVD is fully recovered now anyway.
