They might be in range now but the fans are expecting a warchest in Jan.



Clearly Dyche has been told no in answer to that question.He was on the radio pushing the line that they have to obey the PSR rules yesterday. All points to Friedkin taking money out of the club in terms of loan repayments.Said this often before, if you want to make money from a football club, you dont expect profit dividends, the owner loans the club money and take it back plus interest.Under Kenwright it was clear that was happening with the mortgaging of the football money every year, but it used to be manageable, Moshi got greedy - and stupid.