Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1105245 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18280 on: Today at 09:23:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm

The 28-year-old, who spent six weeks in rehab last year as he dealt with childhood trauma, attended Como's 2-0 Serie A win at home to Roma on Sunday.

Well, if you're looking for a football ground in an iconic waterside location, it's hard to beat Como's home ground which is literally on the shores of Lake Como. (The stadium itself is no great shakes, mostly concrete terracing.)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/e7cJTyH6gztwxG5bA?g_st=ac
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18281 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18282 on: Today at 09:53:11 am »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 08:34:58 am
They seem to think their PSR worries are over too, or at least will be by next summer, but surely they're in line to make a sizeable loss again this year, or has anything really changed in that regard?

They might be in range now but the fans are expecting a warchest in Jan.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18283 on: Today at 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:53:11 am
They might be in range now but the fans are expecting a warchest in Jan.

Clearly Dyche has been told no in answer to that question.
He was on the radio pushing the line that they have to obey the PSR rules yesterday. All points to Friedkin taking money out of the club in terms of loan repayments.
Said this often before, if you want to make money from a football club, you dont expect profit dividends, the owner loans the club money and take it back plus interest.
Under Kenwright it was clear that was happening with the mortgaging of the football money every year, but it used to be manageable, Moshi got greedy - and stupid.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18284 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
They'll hardly need G4S to transport the contents of the Goodison trophy room to the new place.
Just on old transit van for the rolled up carpet and empty cabinet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18285 on: Today at 11:23:50 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 11:21:06 am
They'll hardly need G4S to transport the contents of the Goodison trophy room to the new place.
Just on old transit van for the rolled up carpet and empty cabinet.

Two skips for the 30 years of dust
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18286 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:46:18 am
This time next year...

We'll still be fucking shite


 :wellin
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18287 on: Today at 12:16:56 pm »
How many will Chelsea put past these tomorrow?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18288 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:16:56 pm
How many will Chelsea put past these tomorrow?

Same amount Arsenal did.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18289 on: Today at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Same amount Arsenal did.
I agree.
The old shed will be up for this, and hopefully, it will give them a boost to get a result against Chelsea.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18290 on: Today at 03:26:57 pm »
