Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18120 on: Today at 10:39:10 am »
Let us not forget the board inventing the CEO getting headlocked at a game.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18121 on: Today at 10:46:00 am »
And blocking out the view of FC Big Stand
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 10:52:39 am »
Sigh. So they're rich now, I guess.  Still, I guess we've had a great run at being top dog in the city.
Offline moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18123 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Cant see how they can talk about making big money off the marketing department and a sudden influx of day trippers desperate to pay hundreds to watch this team. Their history predates anyone of impressionable age, relegation battles excluded. The finances are not going to change and they will be back protesting in 18 months. Great stuff.
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18124 on: Today at 11:00:31 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 10:58:21 am
Cant see how they can talk about making big money off the marketing department and a sudden influx of day trippers desperate to pay hundreds to watch this team. Their history predates anyone of impressionable age, relegation battles excluded. The finances are not going to change and they will be back protesting in 18 months. Great stuff.

But they are going to make a fortune by taking all the summer concerts away from Anfield so their lovely fanbase reckon.
Online boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18125 on: Today at 11:02:19 am »
They have a fanbase? I just assumed they were patients on day release.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18126 on: Today at 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm
Fucking hell Capon this happened last week, yer nearly as far behind the times as my fucking stream tonight
Cant wait till next week when I tell you to fuck off for this
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18127 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:14:10 am
Cant wait till next week when I tell you to fuck off for this

Li Tie will probably be out of prison before you tell me to fuck off ;D
Online Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18128 on: Today at 12:42:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:15:28 am
It does seem a bit weird to celebrate the frugal owner of 12th placed Roma taking over given the stick they gave to Kenwright for being a frugal owner that consistently had them finishing 5-8th.  Serie A is also generally more open at the top than the Premier League (Atalanta, Napoli, Fiorentina and Lazio are all in the top five currently).

Indeed, they seem ludicrously giddy over this new owner, conveniently overlooking their spending habits at a larger club (Roma) than them, while also overlooking the obvious point that spending money hasn't been their issue for years since Moshri has blown stupid amounts of money during his time as the owner.

They should be thinking in terms of escaping the regularity of relegation battles and possibly getting into the lesser european comps, but they are already talking binning off Dyche for a bigger name, spending big and winning the league and CL, their lack of patience and obsession with us that causes it are probably going to end up ruining things with this new owner fairly quickly.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18129 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm »
The day just gets better and better for our friends across the Park. They've won an award!


THE STONE ROSES WENDY & LISA* AWARD FOR CASCADING H2O

Manchester Uniteds long run of success in our prestigious Waterfall category comes to an end at last. Not because anybodys patched up the Old Trafford roof; theyve simply been overtaken by events at Everton, who are in the process of winding down operations at Goodison Park and pitching tent elsewhere. Back in the 1890s, the Grand Old Lady was built when the club was the best-run and richest in the land, a state of affairs reflected in the resulting edifice, a state-of-the-art pleasuredome that would become even more glamorous when Archie Leitch popped round to hang his criss-cross gables. This new place, by contrast, is being overseen by the executives who thought it a good idea to spend £26m on Beto. The result: a riverside stadium where functional drainage is seemingly an afterthought, viral footage of water sluicing down stairwells in the log-flume style, over and through worryingly prominent cracks in the floor. However theyve promised that a working drain will definitely be going in, at some point, so with the rest of the place looking tinder dry  and super funky too, it must for the sake of balance be said  for the new owners, its back over to Big Sir Jim, wholl need to pull his finger out if this award isnt heading back down the M62 next year.

* Theyre much better, and its not even close. Theyre on Purple Rain, for goodness sake.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/19/the-football-daily-christmas-awards-2024
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18130 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Honestly, I'll remember Moshiri so so fondly. I think if any of us became their owner and intent on purposefully destroying the club we'd have struggled to do a better job.

Unfortunately, our good times appear to be in the past with these becoming rich again.
