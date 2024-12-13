0xG and the biggest result of their season so far, yet theyll still not be enjoying their beers this evening as the result did us a favour .



Cheers lads - Everton, that.



An early piece of coal in their stockings, that result.They would've gritted their teeth and accepted a win for themselves because they'll think we've just been lucky so far and will ultimately end up in 4th by May anyway. So the three points are worth more to their relegation battle than doing us a favour this early in the season.They would've accepted a loss since it would've been a kick in the teeth for us.But a draw helps us without really helping them. And with 0xG to boot, they'll be fuming that Dyche is having them play as the scrappy, runty defensive underdogs who sit back and grinds out the 35-40 points need to survive each season rather than aspiring to anything greater.