Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1093173 times)

Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18040 on: December 13, 2024, 04:34:53 pm »
Beto wants to leave. They have now inherited Friedkin's entire wealth and have around $7bn to spend. Mbappe and Vini Jr can't play together and are managed by Don Carlo who still loves them.

The conclusion is obvious.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18041 on: December 13, 2024, 04:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 13, 2024, 04:34:53 pm
Beto wants to leave. They have now inherited Friedkin's entire wealth and have around $7bn to spend. Mbappe and Vini Jr can't play together and are managed by Don Carlo who still loves them.

The conclusion is obvious.
Yes, they sell Beto and spend 50m on Antony...
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18042 on: December 13, 2024, 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 13, 2024, 10:29:17 am
Will he be welcomed on that bus tho? Being a foreigner?

Hey - We're Everton aren't we?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzyDyzfYSlc

 ;D
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18043 on: December 13, 2024, 07:37:40 pm »
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18044 on: December 13, 2024, 07:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 13, 2024, 12:35:18 pm
Li Tie jailed for 20 years for match fixing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0kvxyj6y13o

They cant even cheat successfully

#ifithadn'tbeenforLiTie......
Online Redknight60

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18045 on: December 13, 2024, 08:26:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 13, 2024, 11:43:50 am
The difference between them staying up is the absolute shite below them in the league.
is right. There's teams down there that will be lucky to win more than 5 games this season.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18046 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 am »
IMG-2565" border="0
Offline him_15

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18047 on: Yesterday at 09:28:05 am »
Reckon this bustard will just happyily give up their game against Arsenal.
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18048 on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 am »
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18049 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 am »
At least today these play a team at their level, it'll be a game of set pieces
Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18050 on: Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 09:28:05 am
Reckon this bustard will just happyily give up their game against Arsenal.

This could be a Blue letter day for them.

Let Arsenal have the three points and hope Silva, Iwobi and Antonee Robinson do enough to frustrate us.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18051 on: Yesterday at 01:50:52 pm »
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18052 on: Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm »
Imagine being so shit that someone like Beto wants to leave
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18053 on: Yesterday at 05:03:44 pm »
Wrong day to suddenly show some bottle  :D
Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18054 on: Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm »
Thank you, you lovely Bloos
Offline Adeemo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18055 on: Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm »
Theyll be gutted they didnt get beat.
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18056 on: Yesterday at 05:33:02 pm »
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18057 on: Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm »
The bitters did us a favour today. Their fans will be , well, bitter.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18058 on: Yesterday at 06:14:08 pm »
Probably their most impressive result of the season and theyll be absolutely gutted  ;D
Offline skipper757

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18059 on: Yesterday at 06:15:24 pm »
Cheers.  Thats an excellent point.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18060 on: Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm »
Stoke of the South 0 v Stoke of the North 0

The battle of the Stoke's was decided by the two teams canceling each other out from set pieces.

I bet they had to give the match ball a paracetamol at halftime.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18061 on: Yesterday at 08:56:02 pm »
Did they really have 0xG? Just read it online and cant believe that, despite it being Everton.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18062 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 06:14:08 pm
Probably their most impressive result of the season and theyll be absolutely gutted  ;D

It must be really painful to be an Everton fan ;D
Offline DHRED

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18063 on: Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:56:02 pm
Did they really have 0xG? Just read it online and cant believe that, despite it being Everton.

0xG and the biggest result of their season so far, yet theyll still not be enjoying their beers this evening as the result did us a favour .

Cheers lads - Everton, that.

Offline nash_av

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18064 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
Stoke of the South 0 v Stoke of the North 0

The battle of the Stoke's was decided by the two teams canceling each other out from set pieces.

I bet they had to give the match ball a paracetamol at halftime.
;D
Online Tobelius

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18065 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 pm »
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18066 on: Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:56:02 pm
Did they really have 0xG? Just read it online and cant believe that, despite it being Everton.

My cousin is a good blue and he's fucked off the aways this season for this exact reason. Especially now when you have a lot of games down south, taking his kids and travel etc the day out costs him hundreds each time and they have to sit and watch their team do anything but actually play football. I wouldn't pay to watch it either if we were serving up that shite.

Offline Samie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18067 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm »
Dycheball... ;D

https://xcancel.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1867976706285568091

Quote
Arsenal conceded 0.00(xGOT) against Everton this afternoon.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18068 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm
0xG and the biggest result of their season so far, yet theyll still not be enjoying their beers this evening as the result did us a favour .

Cheers lads - Everton, that.

An early piece of coal in their stockings, that result.

They would've gritted their teeth and accepted a win for themselves because they'll think we've just been lucky so far and will ultimately end up in 4th by May anyway. So the three points are worth more to their relegation battle than doing us a favour this early in the season.

They would've accepted a loss since it would've been a kick in the teeth for us.

But a draw helps us without really helping them. And with 0xG to boot, they'll be fuming that Dyche is having them play as the scrappy, runty defensive underdogs who sit back and grinds out the 35-40 points need to survive each season rather than aspiring to anything greater.
Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18069 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
Stoke of the South 0 v Stoke of the North 0

The battle of the Stoke's was decided by the two teams canceling each other out from set pieces.

I bet they had to give the match ball a paracetamol at halftime.

And Everton achieved their success without commissioning a mural of their set piece coach.
Online Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18070 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
I was out on the piss last night with a few old school mates, many of them blues.

I gave them loads of stick about the fact that they love to celebrate "stopping the red shite from winning the League".
I asked them if they would be celebrating us winning the league based on their result yesterday.

You can guess what answer I got.  ;D
Online My little Pony Tony

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #18071 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm »
Next game is against Chelsea at Woodison - watch the fume is they pick up points again...
