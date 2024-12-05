« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 10:00:26 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on December  5, 2024, 09:42:08 pm
They'll ask everyone to bring pots and pans.



Too much red on that floor lid
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 10:02:54 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on December  5, 2024, 10:00:26 pm
Too much red on that floor lid

Ah yeah!

My bad.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on December  5, 2024, 09:42:08 pm
They'll ask everyone to bring pots and pans.


Finally, some pots for the trophy room
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 10:05:36 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December  5, 2024, 09:56:31 pm
Jokes on you. They can put little watermills on all the steps and power the floodlights. That's another first.
Fair comment. They could also sell EFC branded life jackets and make loads of money. Perched up on the hill, the 'RS' can't do that. Another first. 🙄
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 10:06:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on December  5, 2024, 10:03:33 pm
Finally, some pots for the trophy room
All more prestigious than the European Cup when the 'RS' won it. 🙄
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 10:15:15 pm
Quote from: JRed on December  5, 2024, 10:03:33 pm
Finally, some pots for the trophy room

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 11:47:04 pm
Just imagine if they were in BMD stadium and we had to play them there this Saturday with the wind and weather expected.

I hope Merseyside rescue have all their boats in the water near the stadium for those who get blown in. ( Or jump in after the match).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 5, 2024, 11:55:35 pm
Quote from: btroom on December  5, 2024, 06:01:45 pm
Said it before someone scammed them with 800m bill for that
https://xcancel.com/James_LFC6/status/1864718052849266748
That could be a tourist attraction in a few years, the 'Niagara/Victoria/Angel Falls experience',
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:01:26 am
What that vid doesn't show is that there are a load of fellas up the top of the stand with rolled-up newspapers...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:06:32 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  5, 2024, 11:55:35 pm
That could be a tourist attraction in a few years, the 'Niagara/Victoria/Angel Falls experience',

Bioux Falls.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:07:04 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on December  5, 2024, 09:42:08 pm
They'll ask everyone to bring pots and pans.



They can't be Everton's. Everyone knows they haven't got a pot to piss in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:10:06 am
A bit of silicone should sort that. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:22:21 am
And this is why you don't fill in the corners...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:50:18 am
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 12:01:26 am
What that vid doesn't show is that there are a load of fellas up the top of the stand with rolled-up newspapers...

Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 12:10:06 am
A bit of silicone should sort that. 
ewwwwww.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:01:23 am
Quote from: only6times on December  5, 2024, 07:41:04 pm
Floodison

Ha ha

 one of them lads says new Trafford  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:04:20 am
Quote from: btroom on December  5, 2024, 06:01:45 pm
Said it before someone scammed them with 800m bill for that
https://xcancel.com/James_LFC6/status/1864718052849266748

Sean Dyke to be replaced by David Moist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:37:32 am
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December  5, 2024, 09:50:35 pm
They probably used cash to fill the dock in.



Didn't they fill it with sand? So that the stadium is literally built on foundations of sand.

Like their club's finances.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:32:45 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 10:37:32 am


Didn't they fill it with sand? So that the stadium is literally built on foundations of sand.

Like their club's finances.
They did. Dredged from Liverpool Bay if I remember correctly.

Building an empire on sand, eh. Ev'ton that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:52:38 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:11:53 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:18:55 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 12:22:21 am
And this is why you don't fill in the corners...
Yannick Bolasie likes this.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:40:39 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:52:38 pm

You've posted that before. And I still like it.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:32:45 pm
They did. Dredged from Liverpool Bay if I remember correctly.

Building an empire on sand, eh. Ev'ton that.
"Though all my kingdoms turn to sand
And fall into the sea,
I'm mad about boo,
I'm mad about boo"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:54:02 am
So,  130 years of Derby games at Goodison (in the league at least) comes to an end tomorrow.  Whilst I want nothing more thanto batter these to the floor I also recognise the historic event this actually is. I went to Goodison before I went to Anfield, in the days when 'gentlemen' footballers dominated and Goodison was a civilised cauldron in those days with their team the dominat force locally. Goodison holds the record for a derby, over 78,000 and I'll miss the place in a way, not as it is now but the Goodison of Johnny Morrisey and Brian Labone, of beating them 5-1 and being so close to the pitch and the bullens crowd, of the toffee thrower (rather than the child thrower), of the decent Evertonians I've known and of the Derby's of old which were the best games ever.
I'll miss what has already gone.
Let's stuff them.
