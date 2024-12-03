Hopefully it's sorted soon and Friedkin gets ideas above their station, get a Russell Martin type in, would love to see these cloggers playing out from the back, it would be a fucking disaster



Had this on the car radio for a bit when I had to nip out, and Nevin made the point that Everton were playing much more open and attacking. We saw how that panned out, making this Man U side look fantastic.Was that Dyche responding to their deluded fans demanding less safety-first, defensive football?Whatever, it's the starkest illustration that that Everton playing squad is wholly unsuited to trying to play actual, you know, football. Grockball is what they're built for - defend deep and in numbers, be physical, try to wangle a free kick on the counter and send the big bruisers up and nick a set-piece goal.But the deluded element of their fanbase can't see that, given they big-up every signing - before they've even pulled the Everton top on - as some masterstroke unearthing of a diamond in the rough (when they're really fool's gold) and think it's just Dyche and his limited tactics holding them all back.Dyche continuing with more open and attacking tactics would be hilarious - but they'll always revert to feral, snide shithousery when we go there.