Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17840 on: Yesterday at 04:37:37 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 03:18:27 pm
They wouldn't be mad enough to announce it...

Would they?

a couple of solid rumours, starting on Thursday, might do the trick.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17841 on: Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm
Match officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17842 on: Yesterday at 06:28:46 pm
Pickford will try to break someone's leg.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17843 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm
Match officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Michael Abu Dhabi Employee Oliver.
FFS
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17844 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Michael Abu Dhabi Employee Oliver.
FFS

Is that the same Abu Dhabi Everton betrayed when they joined the Red Cartel voting block? Looks like we've got the ref sorted for this game  ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17845 on: Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Come on Wolves. Back in the bottom 3 if this lot lose tomorrow.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17846 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Oh dear. The worst results possible for them. Shame.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17847 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Massive game for them tomorrow. It's a good.job they're in form
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17848 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
Couple of bad results for Everton tonight.



Their 6-pointer against Wolves tomorrow has just became even more important. No pressure at all ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17849 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
Wolves are vulnerable defensively but can bang them in as well.

0-3
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17850 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Preferably a tight a game with a classic Goodison sucker punch right at the death, don't want them 3 down too early like at the weekend and Red Sean making changes to rest players, they can't handle 3 games a week so want them fucked for Saturday
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17851 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
Wolves are vulnerable defensively but can bang them in as well.

0-3

Cunha had three goals selected for MOTD2 goal of the month for November.

How many did Everton score in November?

Answer on a postcard.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17852 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Preferably a tight a game with a classic Goodison sucker punch right at the death, don't want them 3 down too early like at the weekend and Red Sean making changes to rest players, they can't handle 3 games a week so want them fucked for Saturday
good point. 1-1 until the 92nd then Wolves score on a Pickford howler.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17853 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17854 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm
The odd fluke goal from a set piece aside, where are their goals coming from?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17855 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm
The 9 games after Wolves are truly awful for Everton. They are in big trouble.

Wed 4 Dec 19:30   14   Wolves (H)
Sat 7 Dec 12:30   15   Liverpool (H)
Sat 14 Dec 15:00   16   Arsenal (A)
Sun 22 Dec 14:00   17   Chelsea (H)
Thu 26 Dec 12:30   18   Man City (A)
Sun 29 Dec 15:00   19   Nott'm Forest (H)
Sat 4 Jan 15:00   20   Bournemouth (A)
Wed 15 Jan 19:30 21   Aston Villa (H)   
Sun 19 Jan 14:00   22   Spurs (H)
Sat 25 Jan 15:00   23   Brighton (A)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17856 on: Today at 12:03:45 am
Given the games that follow the Wolves game is massive.
Going in to those 9 games in the bottom 3 is not great. Those 9 games are followed ironically by Leicester and Palace then another couple of tough games, United (H) and Brentford away.
They really need to scrape some points otherwise they may be playing catch up in the spring.
That said, I do think they will stay up again.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17857 on: Today at 07:18:15 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm
The 9 games after Wolves are truly awful for Everton. They are in big trouble.

Wed 4 Dec 19:30   14   Wolves (H)
Sat 7 Dec 12:30   15   Liverpool (H)
Sat 14 Dec 15:00   16   Arsenal (A)
Sun 22 Dec 14:00   17   Chelsea (H)
Thu 26 Dec 12:30   18   Man City (A)
Sun 29 Dec 15:00   19   Nott'm Forest (H)
Sat 4 Jan 15:00   20   Bournemouth (A)
Wed 15 Jan 19:30 21   Aston Villa (H)   
Sun 19 Jan 14:00   22   Spurs (H)
Sat 25 Jan 15:00   23   Brighton (A)

There's a good chance they'll be on 11 points at the start of Feb
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17858 on: Today at 07:32:33 am
Wolves are good enough to continue their recent progress. Add that to a potentially rejuvenated Leicester and suddenly these are in a real scrap again.

I reckon its 3 from 4 come April/May - Palace, Saints, Ipswich and Ev. If I was a betting man Id say they survive again, just. But the regular grind of being down there might eventually take its toll on them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17859 on: Today at 07:47:17 am
Im sure a new manager bounce will save them again this season, or City get relegated and take Evertons place . Nothing can rid the PL of these cockroaches. Lets hope it goes down to the last game of the season if they are to stay up, at least make them sweat on which division the big BMD launch takes place in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17860 on: Today at 07:55:02 am
I'm sure Everton would rather rest players for Wolves ahead of their weekend cup final but given their position in the league, Wolves' position in the league and their December fixture they can't afford to do that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17861 on: Today at 07:56:30 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:47:17 am
Im sure a new manager bounce will save them again this season, or City get relegated and take Evertons place . Nothing can rid the PL of these cockroaches. Lets hope it goes down to the last game of the season if they are to stay up, at least make them sweat on which division the big BMD launch takes place in.

Depends on who comes in and who is actually making the decision, I can't see any manager change until the takeover is resolved one way or the other, can't see Friedkin allowing Moshiri to make a decision now when he might have his own plans

Hopefully it's sorted soon and Friedkin gets ideas above their station, get a Russell Martin type in, would love to see these cloggers playing out from the back, it would be a fucking disaster
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17862 on: Today at 08:01:51 am
We have to be ready for a war at the weekend. It's their cup final and the last Derby at Goodison. Last season we were absolutely bullied. I'd be tempted to play a midfield three of Grav, Jones, and Dom using the power and pace from all three of them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17863 on: Today at 09:07:49 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
Couple of bad results for Everton tonight.



Their 6-pointer against Wolves tomorrow has just became even more important. No pressure at all ...

Bums will be squeakin' a bit tonight.... ;D

But they will win against Wolves and move up to 15th position again.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17864 on: Today at 09:16:05 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:51 am
We have to be ready for a war at the weekend. It's their cup final and the last Derby at Goodison. Last season we were absolutely bullied. I'd be tempted to play a midfield three of Grav, Jones, and Dom using the power and pace from all three of them.

Bullied yet every time we breathed on them they got a free kick. It was just defending the set pieces we struggled with and Konate a miss for that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17865 on: Today at 09:21:05 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 09:07:49 am
Bums will be squeakin' a bit tonight.... ;D

But they will win against Wolves and move up to 15th position again.

I think Wolves are a bad match-up for them. They're horrific at the back, but Everton are too shit going forward to exploit that, whereas offensively they play some really good, quick football, which Everton's slow as fuck defence won't like.

It could go either way though. I think Everton will either bring them down to their level and grind out a 1-0, or Wolves will just run all over them and win 2 or 3 nil.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17866 on: Today at 09:22:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:16:05 am
Bullied yet every time we breathed on them they got a free kick. It was just defending the set pieces we struggled with and Konate a miss for that.

So far this season theyve been crap at both defending set pieces and scoring from them.

There was a post on Toffeeweb sneering at teams who have flags and a repertoire of songs (wonder who) whilst they constantly get behind the Blues with a frenetic wall of sound (my words, not their semi literate drivel) but signally failed to mention the regular community booing.

Hope Merseyside Police are on the lookout for hidden stockpiles of infants, ready to be hurled at our players taking corners or throw ins.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17867 on: Today at 09:27:50 am
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:22:16 am
So far this season theyve been crap at both defending set pieces and scoring from them.

There was a post on Toffeeweb sneering at teams who have flags and a repertoire of songs (wonder who) whilst they constantly get behind the Blues with a frenetic wall of sound (my words, not their semi literate drivel) but signally failed to mention the regular community booing.

Hope Merseyside Police are on the lookout for hidden stockpiles of infants, ready to be hurled at our players taking corners or throw ins.
To be fair, constant booing could be classed as a wall of sound.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17868 on: Today at 09:31:14 am
can't see them sacking dyche until the takeover is complete - who would pay him off?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17869 on: Today at 09:48:57 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:56:30 am
Hopefully it's sorted soon and Friedkin gets ideas above their station, get a Russell Martin type in, would love to see these cloggers playing out from the back, it would be a fucking disaster

Had this on the car radio for a bit when I had to nip out, and Nevin made the point that Everton were playing much more open and attacking. We saw how that panned out, making this Man U side look fantastic.

Was that Dyche responding to their deluded fans demanding less safety-first, defensive football?

Whatever, it's the starkest illustration that that Everton playing squad is wholly unsuited to trying to play actual, you know, football. Grockball is what they're built for - defend deep and in numbers, be physical, try to wangle a free kick on the counter and send the big bruisers up and nick a set-piece goal.

But the deluded element of their fanbase can't see that, given they big-up every signing - before they've even pulled the Everton top on - as some masterstroke unearthing of a diamond in the rough (when they're really fool's gold) and think it's just Dyche and his limited tactics holding them all back.

Dyche continuing with more open and attacking tactics would be hilarious - but they'll always revert to feral, snide shithousery when we go there.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17870 on: Today at 10:03:20 am
We all know they'll finally finish 18th and then stay up due to City going down.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17871 on: Today at 10:09:44 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:03:20 am
We all know they'll finally finish 18th and then stay up due to City going down.

As I said a day or two ago to a similar post, I could happily live with that
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17872 on: Today at 10:13:06 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:03:20 am
We all know they'll finally finish 18th and then stay up due to City going down.
Sounds good to me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17873 on: Today at 10:36:44 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:03:20 am
We all know they'll finally finish 18th and then stay up due to City going down.

Not sure what the rules say on this. Couldn't they just promote 4 teams?
