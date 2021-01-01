Worst start to a season since 1994-95.



Jeez, that is bad. Its hardly like they havent struggled before. I remember them losing 4-1 to United one October (98/99?) and at that point United had scored more goals at Goodison than Everton. and plenty of other years theyve seemed doomed at this point only to recover.Guess, as ever, theyre lucky theres 3 or more equally bad sides knocking around this season. Still think Wolves and Palace look more likely to haul themselves out of trouble so just a case of whether one of the promoted sides can get it together quickly enough to overtake them.