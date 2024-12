Worst start to a season since 1994-95.



Jeez, that is bad. It’s hardly like they haven’t struggled before. I remember them losing 4-1 to United one October (98/99?) and at that point United had scored more goals at Goodison than Everton. and plenty of other years they’ve seemed doomed at this point only to recover.Guess, as ever, they’re lucky there’s 3 or more equally bad sides knocking around this season. Still think Wolves and Palace look more likely to haul themselves out of trouble so just a case of whether one of the promoted sides can get it together quickly enough to overtake them.