Everton - The 777 Unflushables

courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,857
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17800 on: Today at 02:54:32 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm
Just watched the highlights from today's game and Branthwaite is absolute dog shite.

What was Tarkovaski or however you spell it doing for their 3rd goal? Rashford just makes an easy run and he just lets him run.

Hopefully they are proper goosed for Sat. They are not built for 3 games in 6 days
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,235
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17801 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:43:11 pm
Worst start to a season since 1994-95.

Jeez, that is bad. Its hardly like they havent struggled before. I remember them losing 4-1 to United one October (98/99?) and at that point United had scored more goals at Goodison than Everton. and plenty of other years theyve seemed doomed at this point only to recover.

Guess, as ever, theyre lucky theres 3 or more equally bad sides knocking around this season. Still think Wolves and Palace look more likely to haul themselves out of trouble so just a case of whether one of the promoted sides can get it together quickly enough to overtake them.
Logged

Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,580
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17802 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm
How shite is that Beto - they coulda been 2 up within about 20 mins if he wasn't dogshit ;D

MOTD highlights suggested Everton were better than Utd for 35 mins until they threw the game away. Hope they do that fucking mad kickoff v us on Saturday, we'll be 1 up in the first 20 secs
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,476
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17803 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:36:53 pm
How shite is that Beto - they coulda been 2 up within about 20 mins if he wasn't dogshit ;D

MOTD highlights suggested Everton were better than Utd for 35 mins until they threw the game away. Hope they do that fucking mad kickoff v us on Saturday, we'll be 1 up in the first 20 secs

Pissed myself at the one that ended up in Salford Quays, absolute shite

Fella who I know through work went to watch them play Donny last season and said he looked a great player :lmao
Logged

LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17804 on: Today at 04:46:24 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:57:07 pm
Pissed myself at the one that ended up in Salford Quays, absolute shite

Fella who I know through work went to watch them play Donny last season and said he looked a great player :lmao
The trouble with our friends across the Park is that they still hanker after the days of the big centre forward and Beto is tall  ::)
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17805 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Jeez, that is bad. Its hardly like they havent struggled before. I remember them losing 4-1 to United one October (98/99?) and at that point United had scored more goals at Goodison than Everton. and plenty of other years theyve seemed doomed at this point only to recover.

Guess, as ever, theyre lucky theres 3 or more equally bad sides knocking around this season. Still think Wolves and Palace look more likely to haul themselves out of trouble so just a case of whether one of the promoted sides can get it together quickly enough to overtake them.

Other than Southampton, the other sides look like they have goals in them. Ipswich are starting to get used to this level and they have a couple of match winners. Leicester have goals in that side and obviously Wolves/Palace are better than the bitters.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,580
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17806 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:49:28 pm
Other than Southampton, the other sides look like they have goals in them. Ipswich are starting to get used to this level and they have a couple of match winners. Leicester have goals in that side and obviously Wolves/Palace are better than the bitters.

I do actually think this is the season they go. Ipswich should have beaten the Mancs, Leicester should get the new manager bounce and RVN could get them playing better and as you say Wolves and Palace are both better sides - Everton are in the worst two in the league now.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #17807 on: Today at 05:21:01 pm
11 points from 13 games and 10 goals speaks volumes.
It would just be their slimey luck to finish 3rd from bottom and the cheats go down instead.
Logged
