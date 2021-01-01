« previous next »
Surely them comments are from Rawkites in disguise?

Well it is a distinct possibility.

Rule out Capon though as there were no cymbal bearing chimps or Norris from Corrie.
Well it is a distinct possibility.

Rule out Capon though as there were no cymbal bearing chimps or Norris from Corrie.

There's a Bungle on there though

Or is that GOT?
Hold on, hold on. They've got £425m owed to 2 separate creditors and Moshiri is owed £451m as well? So nearly £1bn in debt and they're building a stadium for over £800m. Make it make sense?

And surely Moshiri isn't allowed to just write off that debt, doesn't that go against every single PSR regulation? Or is this all down to the new rules voted in in the last couple of weeks? Because an owner pumping ungodly amounts of money into a club and then just being able to write that debt off is fucking ridiculous
Hold on, hold on. They've got £425m owed to 2 separate creditors and Moshiri is owed £451m as well? So nearly £1bn in debt and they're building a stadium for over £800m. Make it make sense?

And surely Moshiri isn't allowed to just write off that debt, doesn't that go against every single PSR regulation? Or is this all down to the new rules voted in in the last couple of weeks? Because an owner pumping ungodly amounts of money into a club and then just being able to write that debt off is fucking ridiculous

I smell a CVA
Fair pricing, albeit the football is atrocious, but won't generate the huge revenue increases they've banged on about.

To be fair they do well getting the kids in cheap.
Season one is fill the stands. Season two will be fill the pockets.
Ageism in the "South Stand Lower".
Ageism in the "South Stand Lower".

Looks the safest stand for opposition players to go near, no toddlers in there
Imagine, just imagine, £900 for that

Like paying for a nuclear winter
Apparently, they're consoling themselves with it isn't too bad of an increase as they were expecting higher.
