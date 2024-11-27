« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1062924 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17680 on: November 27, 2024, 01:27:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 27, 2024, 12:59:57 pm
Not very good for the VAR official (Matthew Donohue - who?)  that decided to effectively overrule Kavanagh or Kavanagh for watching the replay on a screen and then giving the red card.

It might end up being the point that saves Everton!

They're correct to overrule the red card. It was a rubbish decision and I'm not just saying that because it was Everton, he was only going for the ball.

Good process from the lads on VAR.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17681 on: November 27, 2024, 01:56:13 pm »
Quote from: moondog on November 27, 2024, 12:44:41 pm
Watching Tony Snell on the tv news last night, remembering the great day At Goodison (v Bayern once ) in the old wooden seats ( he called it Woodison himself) the place just looks like a time capsule of ye olde world. So no wonder they are excited about the new stadium on the waterfront and I agree it will probably look quite good lit up as the cruise ships arrive in darkness, definitely a feature on the skyline. However that is not going to lead to hundreds of cruisers suddenly wanting season tickets (or even a match ticket )unless the team is successful enough to be known outside an L or LL postcode.
Snellys kids do not look happy at being forced to wear the blue uniform!


Whilst it's not going to be anything like the nirvana they desperately hope it will be in terms of bringing in fans outside of their existing fanbase*, they probably will get some getting tickets - because they'll have unsuccessfully tried to get tickets to see the big team in the city but think they may as well go watch the small club, where there'll always be discounted tickets available. Bit like people going to Barcelona and going to watch Espanyol.





* yeah, their desperation to attract casual fans makes a mockery of their claimed hatred for Liverpool getting 'tourist' fans at games - it just exposes their rants as the pure jealousy it is
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17682 on: November 27, 2024, 01:57:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 27, 2024, 12:59:57 pm
Not very good for the VAR official (Matthew Donohue - who?)  that decided to effectively overrule Kavanagh or Kavanagh for watching the replay on a screen and then giving the red card.

It might end up being the point that saves Everton!


EVARton...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17683 on: November 27, 2024, 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 27, 2024, 01:56:13 pm

 Bit like people going to Barcelona and going to watch Espanyol.


Do Espanyol supporters say "Keep Barcelona Espanyol?"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17684 on: November 27, 2024, 02:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 27, 2024, 01:23:37 pm
I saw that last night. It's mad how we can reel off a long list of sensational European nights, but in their long history they've only got one night they can genuinely call great. Goodison itself? Well I've been in every one of their stands and it's a shocking ground. Absolutely awful. My first visit was around 1975, and I was genuinely shocked at the wooden floorboards I stood on in the Gwladys.

I remember being in the upper Park End after the lower had been condemned. I'd never seen anything like it. Wooden floors with wooden benches for seats. I thought their Main Stand looked fairly imposing until I went in there. That was a dump too. And don't get me started on the Bullens.

So BMD is going to be a massive improvement for the fans. A genuinely big improvement facilities and comfort wise. While I don't find it particularly impressive to look at, it still beats Goodison hands down for aesthetics. They'll be proud of it, and given what they're coming from, I don't blame them. For me, it's a really poor location, but they don't care, so why should I.

The 1-0 win over University College Dublin?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17685 on: November 27, 2024, 02:46:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on November 27, 2024, 02:33:40 pm
The 1-0 win over University College Dublin?
That's the one.  :thumbup
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17686 on: November 27, 2024, 02:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 27, 2024, 02:46:00 pm
That's the one.  :thumbup

Thought it would be, either that one or the night some fella assaulted a Lyon player with a toddler
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17687 on: November 27, 2024, 03:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on November 27, 2024, 02:16:50 pm
Do Espanyol supporters say "Keep Barcelona Espanyol?"

At least in the past they could go there to see the Barcelona Olympic stadium in a nice location. But theyve moved to their own ground somewhere else now I think.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17688 on: November 27, 2024, 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 27, 2024, 03:00:49 pm
At least in the past they could go there to see the Barcelona Olympic stadium in a nice location. But theyve moved to their own ground somewhere else now I think.

How do you say "wool" in Catalan?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17689 on: November 27, 2024, 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on November 27, 2024, 03:11:38 pm
How do you say "wool" in Catalan?

El woolo?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17690 on: November 27, 2024, 03:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on November 27, 2024, 03:11:38 pm
How do you say "wool" in Catalan?
Amusingly it's La llana, and in Spanish La lana, which always gave me a chuckle around our Adam ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17691 on: November 27, 2024, 03:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 27, 2024, 12:37:05 pm
They were less bothered about Kirkby until we started taking the piss. I think the Stonebridge site is within the city limits, but public transport would be a nightmare, there's no station near it.

Bollocks - Gillmoss bus station is right next door and Fazakerley station is 1.8 miles away, roughly the same distance to Sandhills from Anfield. Kirkdale is a mile from Woodison, but that gets rammed to fuck after a game and bus links into town are shite from the ground. With good organisation, a fleet of buses could run thousands into town, using the Lancs and car traffic could use the Lancs and motorways.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17692 on: November 27, 2024, 03:49:16 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17693 on: November 27, 2024, 03:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 27, 2024, 12:28:29 pm


The Everton fans I knew who were against was because it was further out of the city - and would have led to the RS claiming the city for themselves (same objection, really, to the Kirkby proposal).

Part of the Barleymow Dock appeal to them was the fact it's closer to the city centre. In their bitter, infantile minds, they'll be able to claim they're the true city club & that it will be seen by tourists entering Liverpool by ship, and so they can jizz themselves silly over that belief.



The flaw in their argument




Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17694 on: November 27, 2024, 04:06:56 pm »
^
What's that coming over the hill, is it a monster?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17695 on: November 27, 2024, 04:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 27, 2024, 04:06:56 pm
^
What's that coming over the hill, is it a monster?


A Mentality Monster
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17696 on: November 27, 2024, 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 27, 2024, 04:06:56 pm
^
What's that coming over the hill, is it a monster?
Everton built that, dontcha know.  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17697 on: November 27, 2024, 05:13:04 pm »
£1,200 for Thier club view package. Not sure if this is basically low level hospitality.

No idea how that compares with us, but does seem on the "cheap" side
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17698 on: November 27, 2024, 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on November 27, 2024, 03:48:22 pm
Bollocks - Gillmoss bus station is right next door and Fazakerley station is 1.8 miles away, roughly the same distance to Sandhills from Anfield. Kirkdale is a mile from Woodison, but that gets rammed to fuck after a game and bus links into town are shite from the ground. With good organisation, a fleet of buses could run thousands into town, using the Lancs and car traffic could use the Lancs and motorways.

At least Fazak is within a couple of miles, but public transport on that end of the city is poor in general with lack of stations. The city centre is only a couple of miles from Goodison which is a similar distance as the one walkable train station at that site. It would be doable if the transport was well organised though with buses.

Unless you're in your car then the city centre is generally the reference point for public transport in the city because places aren't often well linked without going via town.


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17699 on: November 27, 2024, 05:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 27, 2024, 01:56:13 pm

Whilst it's not going to be anything like the nirvana they desperately hope it will be in terms of bringing in fans outside of their existing fanbase*, they probably will get some getting tickets - because they'll have unsuccessfully tried to get tickets to see the big team in the city but think they may as well go watch the small club, where there'll always be discounted tickets available. Bit like people going to Barcelona and going to watch Espanyol.





* yeah, their desperation to attract casual fans makes a mockery of their claimed hatred for Liverpool getting 'tourist' fans at games - it just exposes their rants as the pure jealousy it is

There's going to be a lot of moaning when the prices come out.

If they did go down they'd be fucked with the hospitality packages because there wouldn't be a market for them without the big Premier League teams turning up to play them. They'll shift them initially at least, but the product needs to be there on the pitch with football worth watching.

The ground needs paying for so the days of cheap season ticket packages, and kids in really cheap, won't be the same as they have been.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17700 on: November 27, 2024, 07:01:20 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on November 27, 2024, 02:33:40 pm
The 1-0 win over University College Dublin?

The Panofthickscouse game
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17701 on: November 27, 2024, 10:08:14 pm »
Yeah, that Carlo is definitely a Blue. Loser.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17702 on: November 27, 2024, 10:11:30 pm »
Another defeat for the Shite tonight.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17703 on: November 27, 2024, 10:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on November 27, 2024, 10:11:30 pm
Another defeat for the Shite tonight.  :wave
Flags flying half-mast at The Winslow Hotel tonight.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17704 on: November 27, 2024, 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on November 27, 2024, 10:13:18 pm
Flags flying half-mast at The Winslow Hotel tonight.

Men against boys.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17705 on: Yesterday at 12:44:50 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on November 27, 2024, 10:11:30 pm
Another defeat for the Shite tonight.  :wave
On the plus side none of them had to buy Real shirts to wear while watching. Just had to dig them out from the back of the wardrobe
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17706 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 am »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17707 on: Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 12:44:50 am
On the plus side none of them had to buy Real shirts to wear while watching. Just had to dig them out from the back of the wardrobe

They werent genuine Real shirts. They were Spurs shirts bought for the 2019 CL Final with a Real badge stuck on.

Or maybe they were Real shirts bought for the 2018 CL Final and for the 2019 Final they stuck on a blurred photocopy of a Spurs badge?

My head spins but in other news ex Bitter player Michael Ball? urging them in the Red Echo not to be humiliated on Sunday by United as the game will be in Sky and a world wide audience will witness their grief. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17708 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm »
Everton owner Moshiri makes pledge over £451m debt if takeover drags on

Debt would be converted into shares to avoid payment
Moshiri committed to waiving debt in Friedkin deal

Farhad Moshiri has agreed to convert his £451m loan to Everton into shares if the club has not been sold by the time new Premier League regulations on shareholder loans come into force.

The Everton owner has committed to waiving the huge debt on completion of his planned sale to the Friedkin Group, and will covert it to equity if it appears that will not happen before 11 January. From that date shareholder loans will become subject to a fair market value test by the league after last weeks vote on associated party transaction rules to which opposition was led by Manchester City.

Based on the Bank of Englands current interest rate of 4.75%, Everton would need to pay £21.3m to cover Moshiris loan, which would put them at risk of another breach of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Moshiri is understood to have made the undertaking before last weeks vote, when Everton switched sides and voted with the leagues executive to endorse the new regulations. The proposed amendments were passed by 16 votes to four.

Everton and Moshiri declined to comment but sources with knowledge of the sales process confirmed there would be no shareholder debt after it is completed.

The Premier League is in the latter stages of due diligence on the Friedkin Groups proposed takeover. Both parties are hopeful the deal will be approved next month, but the nature and volume of Everton debts other debts beyond the loan from Moshiri make it a complex transaction.

The leagues rule change in treating shareholder loans as associated party transactions for PSR purposes has brought another potential complication. The £451m owed to Bluesky Capital, an Isle of Man-based company controlled by Moshiri, is treated as equity in Evertons accounts but this will not be permitted by the Premier League from 11 January.

Clubs can retain existing loans on their current terms  ie without paying interest  but they will be treated as APTs so interest will be added for PSR calculations.

Everton were docked a total of eight points by two independent commissions for PSR breaches last season after being charged by the Premier League. As a result the club must file this years accounts to the league three months early by 31 December so that any further charges can be dealt with during the season, but the club is confident of being compliant.

If a takeover by the Friedkin Group, which owns Roma, is approved by the Premier League it will end years of uncertainty over the ownership of Everton. The clubs finances have been stretched since one of their main backers, Alisher Usmamov, was placed under sanctions by the UK government in March 2022 over his links to Vladimir Putin.

Everton severed ties with Usmanovs companies USM Holdings, MegaFon and Yota, who were paying tens of millions of pounds a year in sponsorship, and Moshiri began a protracted search for a buyer. The British-Iranian businessman has granted exclusivity to five buyers over the past two years. The Friedkin Groups interest in Everton has oscillated and it withdrew from the planned purchase in July before returning in September.

The Freidkin Group has invested £200m in Everton after paying back loans to MSP Sports Capital and the local businessmen George Downing and Andy Bell last summer. Although the Bluesky Capital loan will be removed the new owner will inherit £225m of debt owed to the Cheshire-based company Rights and Media Funding and £200m to insurance firm A-Cap.

Under Moshiri Everton have clashed with the Premier League on a variety of issues including PSR, APTs and multi-club ownership. The Friedkin Group has made attempts to improve that relationship.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/28/farhad-moshiri-everton-451m-debt-pledge-takeover-friedkin-group
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17709 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm
Everton owner Moshiri makes pledge over £451m debt if takeover drags on
Debt would be converted into shares to avoid payment
Moshiri committed to waiving debt in Friedkin deal

Farhad Moshiri has agreed to convert his £451m loan to Everton into shares if the club has not been sold by the time new Premier League regulations on shareholder loans come into force.

The Everton owner has committed to waiving the huge debt on completion of his planned sale to the Friedkin Group, and will covert it to equity if it appears that will not happen before 11 January. From that date shareholder loans will become subject to a fair market value test by the league after last weeks vote on associated party transaction rules to which opposition was led by Manchester City.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/28/farhad-moshiri-everton-451m-debt-pledge-takeover-friedkin-group

One hell of a Freudian slip that one. ;D ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17710 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm »
The best ever atmosphere at Goodison was when Everton weren't even playing.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17711 on: Yesterday at 09:24:02 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
The best ever atmosphere at Goodison was when Everton weren't even playing.
It will be even better when they leave.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17712 on: Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
The best ever atmosphere at Goodison was when Everton weren't even playing.
The best the Gwladys ever looked and sounded was when we had it in 1985 against the Mancs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17713 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: moondog on November 27, 2024, 12:44:41 pm
Watching Tony Snell on the tv news last night, remembering the great day At Goodison (v Bayern once ) in the old wooden seats ( he called it Woodison himself) the place just looks like a time capsule of ye olde world. So no wonder they are excited about the new stadium on the waterfront and I agree it will probably look quite good lit up as the cruise ships arrive in darkness, definitely a feature on the skyline. However that is not going to lead to hundreds of cruisers suddenly wanting season tickets (or even a match ticket )unless the team is successful enough to be known outside an L or LL postcode.
Snellys kids do not look happy at being forced to wear the blue uniform!

Until sea levels rise further as a result of climate change and BMD becomes a water park!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17714 on: Today at 05:12:33 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm


The Freidkin Group has invested £200m in Everton after paying back loans to MSP Sports Capital and the local businessmen George Downing and Andy Bell last summer. Although the Bluesky Capital loan will be removed the new owner will inherit £225m of debt owed to the Cheshire-based company Rights and Media Funding and £200m to insurance firm A-Cap.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/28/farhad-moshiri-everton-451m-debt-pledge-takeover-friedkin-group

It's a new dawn, a new day. The start of the reenergising of the Everton colossus with a carryover debt of £425m and an owner who runs his footballing empire on debt. What could possibly go wrong.
