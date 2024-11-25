I can see one of Leicester or Ipswich topping 35 points which would at least add some jeopardy for Everton. Last season the 18th placed team only picked up 26 points!



Leicester's next managerial appointment will be interesting. I think they planned for this season, including appointing Cooper, with the expectation of having a significant points deduction and a near-certainty of relegation. As they've made a steady start and now won't be losing any points they might be a bit more ambitious.



Ipswich made some good summer signings with a mixture of young fringe players from mega-squads (Hutchinson and Delap), better performers from relegated teams (O'Shea and Ogbene) and stand out talents from the Championship (Greaves, Clarke and Szmodics). I think they had the weakest of the squads from last season though so had a bit of ground to make up.



Southampton - although they gave us a close game in the end - look like replicating Burnley's performances last season. Conceding a goal about three seconds after your goalkeeper had the ball in hand is unforgivable in this league. It's a shame that they picked up a couple of injuries against us but I just don't think they're talented enough to play the way Martin wants them to play.