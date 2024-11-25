« previous next »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 25, 2024, 10:29:21 am
Their fixtures for the rest of the season look horrific given they havent played us, Chelsea, City or Arsenal even once yet but as said above they probably won't win for months, get a few points here and there then stay up by fluking home wins v Ipswich and Southampton near the end. I'm done getting excited about a relegation of there's until it actually happens, this league is trash.

St James would be crazy on the last day if they could send these down though, they would absolutely love it, they loathe them as well.

Wolves look better than them. Palace do, or at least certainly should do as the season goes on. Its really just a question of whether any of the 3 promoted clubs can get their acts together and could one of them finish above Everton? I wouldnt be putting any money on it but if Leicester get a new manager bounce, or Ipswich keep up their upward trajectory of the last few weeks hopefully they can come under some real pressure.
I can see one of Leicester or Ipswich topping 35 points which would at least add some jeopardy for Everton.  Last season the 18th placed team only picked up 26 points!

Leicester's next managerial appointment will be interesting.  I think they planned for this season, including appointing Cooper, with the expectation of having a significant points deduction and a near-certainty of relegation.  As they've made a steady start and now won't be losing any points they might be a bit more ambitious.

Ipswich made some good summer signings with a mixture of young fringe players from mega-squads (Hutchinson and Delap), better performers from relegated teams (O'Shea and Ogbene) and stand out talents from the Championship (Greaves, Clarke and Szmodics).  I think they had the weakest of the squads from last season though so had a bit of ground to make up.

Southampton - although they gave us a close game in the end - look like replicating Burnley's performances last season.  Conceding a goal about three seconds after your goalkeeper had the ball in hand is unforgivable in this league.  It's a shame that they picked up a couple of injuries against us but I just don't think they're talented enough to play the way Martin wants them to play.
Quote from: 12C on November 25, 2024, 09:21:44 am
Everton used to play at Anfield. Then they fell out with John Houlding.
However, despite them claiming to have moved to Walton, the club that was Everton Football club changed its name to Liverpool Football Club and continued playing at Anfield Road. That meant that the players who couldnt afford to rent Anfield, could now use the name Everton and build a ground
Yes but my point was that they didnt actually build Anfield, as they like to keep saying they did.
Quote from: JRed on November 25, 2024, 01:50:52 pm
Yes but my point was that they didnt actually build Anfield, as they like to keep saying they did.
Anfield was a muddy park with a few wooden sheds around the pitch when Everton played there.
They were fucked off because they refused to pay an increased rent, so they built their own wooden sheds around a muddy park, and there they stayed until now.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 25, 2024, 02:54:59 pm
Anfield was a muddy park with a few wooden sheds around the pitch when Everton played there.
They were fucked off because they refused to pay an increased rent, so they built their own wooden sheds around a muddy park, and there they stayed until now.
:thumbup
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 25, 2024, 02:54:59 pm
Anfield was a muddy park with a few wooden sheds around the pitch when Everton played there.
They were fucked off because they refused to pay an increased rent, so they built their own wooden sheds around a muddy park, and there they stayed until now.

And nothing has changed since 1892  ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2024, 03:48:14 pm
And nothing has changed since 1892  ;D
Fazakerley   ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 25, 2024, 03:50:04 pm
Fazakerley   ;D

Was that another failed stadium move?
Really looks like the teams struggling are Ipswich, Leicester, Southampton and Everton. Out of that lot Everton are the ones most likely to reach 17th.
Apart from fixtures what will determine the bottom 3 might be;
Who Leicester get to replace Cooper, Van Nistleroy?
Whether Ipswich (and bit like Luton last year) can carry on punching above their weight.
What everton manage to pull off in the January transfer window.
Southampton look totally doomed.
From the BBC gossip page

Quote
Everton boss Sean Dyche has the full backing of current owner Farhad Moshiri and will be in charge for the foreseeable future. (Sky Sports)

If I was looking to wind-up the blues this is exactly the headline I'd have written. Dyche safe, current owner Farhad Moshiri, foreseeable future.. BINGO.

Usual, written buy the YTS, SKY nonstory but the BBC giving it a nice little spin. :D
Moshiri should give Dyche a 20-year contract on £15m/year as a parting gift to Everton.  A small thank-you for all the love they've shown him whilst he spent over half a billion quid on their football club.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 05:56:55 am
From the BBC gossip page

If I was looking to wind-up the blues this is exactly the headline I'd have written. Dyche safe, current owner Farhad Moshiri, foreseeable future.. BINGO.

Usual, written buy the YTS, SKY nonstory but the BBC giving it a nice little spin. :D

They aren't going to sack him before the new owners come in (if they come in).
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:34:18 am
Really looks like the teams struggling are Ipswich, Leicester, Southampton and Everton. Out of that lot Everton are the ones most likely to reach 17th.
Apart from fixtures what will determine the bottom 3 might be;
Who Leicester get to replace Cooper, Van Nistleroy?
Whether Ipswich (and bit like Luton last year) can carry on punching above their weight.
What everton manage to pull off in the January transfer window.
Southampton look totally doomed.

Managerial appointments/January window will be key.

A couple of years ago they just stayed up above Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. Their managerial changes included Dean Smith, Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce and Nathan Jones.  Dyche came in and at least made Everton tougher to beat.

Leicester and Southampton need capable managers at this level and January signings. Mckenna and Ipswich have tge momentum from two promotions and are starting to get a bit of confidence.

I can see Everton's takeover going through and then they'll buy a few players in Jan. They can bin Dyche as well for a new manager bounce if needed. Problem would be if they appoint someone worse
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:50 am
Managerial appointments/January window will be key.

A couple of years ago they just stayed up above Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. Their managerial changes included Dean Smith, Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce and Nathan Jones.  Dyche came in and at least made Everton tougher to beat.

Leicester and Southampton need capable managers at this level and January signings. Mckenna and Ipswich have tge momentum from two promotions and are starting to get a bit of confidence.

I can see Everton's takeover going through and then they'll buy a few players in Jan. They can bin Dyche as well for a new manager bounce if needed. Problem would be if they appoint someone worse
They're right up against FFP as it is as their operating losses have been eye-watering.  From what a blue mate told me they had banked on getting £50m+ from Man U for Branthwaite in the summer.

I guess the new owner might agree to a couple of signings and deal with the overspend in the summer.  It certainly won't be like Newcastle's first transfer window under Saudi ownership!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:35:59 am
They aren't going to sack him before the new owners come in (if they come in).

Ive heard blues saying the new owners are lining up a big name to take them into the BMD.
Mourinho was mentioned.
All their financial worries will be over
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:57:31 am
They're right up against FFP as it is as their operating losses have been eye-watering.  From what a blue mate told me they had banked on getting £50m+ from Man U for Branthwaite in the summer.

I guess the new owner might agree to a couple of signings and deal with the overspend in the summer.  It certainly won't be like Newcastle's first transfer window under Saudi ownership!

They quoted United 75m + from what I remember. I know about asking for a higher amount then negotiating down but they never read the room. INEOS wanted to prove the days of fleecing Utd with crazy fees was over and were never going to entertain going remotely that high. If they really banked on 50mil, they shit themselves in the foot.
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 25, 2024, 10:58:25 am
Now, they've had to spend around £800m on a ground they said was at a fixed £500m cost. Money they've had to borrow at ridiculous interest rates. They've had to virtually bankrupt themselves for 12,800 extra seats in another hemmed-in ground in a poor location. So the fact they've ground hopped so much is not really something to be bragging about. It's testament to their long-term poor decision making, which has been very costly indeed, both financially and to their standing in the game.

Crazy to think about how many possible locations (including a mass overhaul of the woodison site) never happened and much like their squad failings, at least some of their stadium mistakes have been due to their obsession with us where they ignore what is best for them if they can convince themselves that it might annoy us in some fashion.
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:30:17 am
If they really banked on 50mil, they shit themselves in the foot.

Moved into the new stadium already, have they?
I thought the new owners were going to wipe the loans out and clear up the financials to give their new manager a war chest to buy a new squad to put around Branthwaite and the lad they got from Villa.
Or will they sell Branthwiaite to Roma for £10m
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Crazy to think about how many possible locations (including a mass overhaul of the woodison site) never happened and much like their squad failings, at least some of their stadium mistakes have been due to their obsession with us where they ignore what is best for them if they can convince themselves that it might annoy us in some fashion.

Said to my lad on Sunday, all the bitters needed was a stadium like St Marys building 20 years ago. Get a proper architect in and design it with the scope to expand, build a 35,000 to 40,000 seat stadium, then once established they could expand.

And they should be directing a lot of anger towards ADFC, so loving that they pip us to titles - 2013/14 they'd have been in the CL qualifiers if ADFC weren't cheating :wanker
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:59:19 am
Ive heard blues saying the new owners are lining up a big name to take them into the BMD.


Has Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink moved into football management?

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:11:29 pm

Has Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink moved into football management?

 ;D
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:59:19 am
Ive heard blues saying the new owners are lining up a big name to take them into the BMD.
Mourinho was mentioned.
All their financial worries will be over
Ancelotti?
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:57:31 am
They're right up against FFP as it is as their operating losses have been eye-watering.  From what a blue mate told me they had banked on getting £50m+ from Man U for Branthwaite in the summer.

I guess the new owner might agree to a couple of signings and deal with the overspend in the summer.  It certainly won't be like Newcastle's first transfer window under Saudi ownership!
Worth £10m now
Carlo waving the Everton flag again after being reminded in the Press Conference that he called the 2022 CL Final 'a Derby'

"I'm still an Evertonian'
