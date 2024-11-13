« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1044892 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17480 on: November 13, 2024, 06:37:19 pm »
Quote from: boots on November 13, 2024, 08:09:39 am
Fell asleep on train from London Victoria to East Croydon. Woke up in Bognor Regis. Got back on train from Bognor Regis to East Croydon. Woke up again in London Victoria. Got back on train, fell asleep AGAIN and missed stop. Ended up at London Gatwick. Eventually got home in time to start all over again.
Quote from: boots on November 13, 2024, 12:45:12 pm
Its trains. They send me to sleep. Like watching Everton.

Hopefully you're not a train driver?  :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,099
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17481 on: November 13, 2024, 07:18:18 pm »
Quote from: boots on November 13, 2024, 12:45:12 pm
Its trains. They send me to sleep. Like watching Everton.

Bikes are never boring, although I actually fell akip on my old Vespa "Chopper" one morning and it wrote off an Austin Princess. So, every cloud and all that.

;D

I've not used my R1 in two years, stopped enjoying roads and don't wanna do track days, so just taken up flying to get my thrills
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17482 on: November 14, 2024, 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 13, 2024, 07:18:18 pm
;D

I've not used my R1 in two years, stopped enjoying roads and don't wanna do track days, so just taken up flying to get my thrills

Nice Rob, Ive taken up European track days for past few yrs. Sunshine guaranteed, plus its a nice vibe. Love to have a go at flying but one expensive hobby is enough.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17483 on: November 14, 2024, 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November 13, 2024, 06:37:19 pm
Hopefully you're not a train driver?  :o


 ;D
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17484 on: November 14, 2024, 11:42:26 am »
Quote from: boots on November 14, 2024, 11:19:54 am
Nice Rob, Ive taken up European track days for past few yrs. Sunshine guaranteed, plus its a nice vibe. Love to have a go at flying but one expensive hobby is enough.

Someone with narcolepsy taking up flying. What could possibly go wrong. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17485 on: November 14, 2024, 12:24:48 pm »
:D
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17486 on: November 14, 2024, 04:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 14, 2024, 11:42:26 am
Someone with narcolepsy taking up flying. What could possibly go wrong. ;D ;D

The screaming passengers usually wake me up.  :D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,621
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17487 on: November 14, 2024, 05:04:53 pm »
Roma have just appointed their 4th manager of the year: Ranieri out of retirement.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17488 on: November 15, 2024, 10:13:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November 14, 2024, 05:04:53 pm
Roma have just appointed their 4th manager of the year: Ranieri out of retirement.
:o

All of those managers had a better win percentage than Dyche has had at Everton.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17489 on: November 15, 2024, 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 15, 2024, 10:13:11 am
:o

All of those managers had a better win percentage than Dyche has had at Everton.


Dyche is the only one keeping them up. They've got poor quality across the team; only Pickford is decent (and over the past few seasons has got them points they didn't really deserve). Dyche has proven ability at getting a bunch of cloggers to play more effectively than the individual sum of their parts.

I hope they bin him off, appoint some wholly unsuited coach and it all falls apart, leading to the stinky turd finally being flushed.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,551
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17490 on: November 15, 2024, 01:06:35 pm »
^
Yep. They're reasonably effective when playing survival football. It's when they have a manager that actually wants them to play that they really struggle. Dyche accepts they're a turd so he doesn't try to polish it. Those who have tried have created a right mess.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17491 on: November 15, 2024, 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: boots on November 13, 2024, 08:09:39 am
Fell asleep on train from London Victoria to East Croydon. Woke up in Bognor Regis. Got back on train from Bognor Regis to East Croydon. Woke up again in London Victoria. Got back on train, fell asleep AGAIN and missed stop. Ended up at London Gatwick. Eventually got home in time to start all over again.

That stirs a memory...

Was  coming back from London fairly early. Got on a train waiting at Liverpool Street, to head out into the Essex wilds.
There was a bunch of lads asleep in one of the 6 seat sections. One of them opened his eyes blearily and asked me where they were, "Liverpool Street", I say.
"Oh fuck sake lads we've done it AGAIN" he says, exhasperated ;D
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17492 on: November 15, 2024, 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 13, 2024, 10:56:46 am
They're the biggest self-harmers in football. There's no other club in the world that can so expertly and so willingly cut its own nose off to spite its face.

Having seen some of their faces, I'm not sure this idiom fits.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17493 on: November 15, 2024, 04:12:08 pm »
Quote
"Presidents and directors, leave Roma, you are incompetent and unworthy," read the banner outside the training ground gates.

Roma fans are clearly fed up with the turbulent journey their club and its ownership have taken them on and wanted to make their feelings known.

Angry at the lack of direction, angry at muddled decision-making, angry at the on-pitch struggles, it seems few in Rome want owners the Friedkins to stay


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

What's the expression? "Power shift"? No no, that's not it. Oh yes, "Frying pan to fire"



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4gpr3p8n0po
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,215
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17494 on: November 15, 2024, 04:14:24 pm »
I heard they only bought Roma because they were visiting the city and liked it so much that they thought they should invest in something local. They're probably on the same level of footballing knowledge as Moshiri is, which should make their spell in control of Everton just as fun.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17495 on: November 15, 2024, 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 15, 2024, 04:14:24 pm
I heard they only bought Roma because they were visiting the city and liked it so much that they thought they should invest in something local. They're probably on the same level of footballing knowledge as Moshiri is, which should make their spell in control of Everton just as fun.


Which building to you reckon they'll put blue lights on, to get our bitter neighbours wanking themselves silly?


Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,099
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17496 on: November 15, 2024, 05:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 15, 2024, 04:31:57 pm

Which building to you reckon they'll put blue lights on, to get our bitter neighbours wanking themselves silly?




The Bombed out church?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,333
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17497 on: November 15, 2024, 06:18:02 pm »
Everton fill docks
Liverpool fill trophy rooms
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,059
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17498 on: November 15, 2024, 07:07:38 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,621
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17499 on: November 15, 2024, 08:45:29 pm »
Roma in shambles but at least they got away with Textor and Lyon (and 777).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17500 on: November 15, 2024, 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 15, 2024, 08:45:29 pm
Roma in shambles but at least they got away with Textor and Lyon (and 777).


The calibre of the shifty shysters who've got close to buying them is the starkest possible illustration of just what their level of attractiveness is to serious business people.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,350
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17501 on: Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 15, 2024, 04:31:57 pm

Which building to you reckon they'll put blue lights on, to get our bitter neighbours wanking themselves silly?

Walked past the Liver Buildings yesterday and guess what colour the lights on the Xmas tree in reception are?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,551
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17502 on: Today at 01:25:13 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm
Walked past the Liver Buildings yesterday and guess what colour the lights on the Xmas tree in reception are?
Depends if Ronald Koeman decorated it.

On a side note. Who the hell puts their Christmas tree up in mid November?  :nirnir
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 