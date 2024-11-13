Fell asleep on train from London Victoria to East Croydon. Woke up in Bognor Regis. Got back on train from Bognor Regis to East Croydon. Woke up again in London Victoria. Got back on train, fell asleep AGAIN and missed stop. Ended up at London Gatwick. Eventually got home in time to start all over again.
That stirs a memory...
Was coming back from London fairly early. Got on a train waiting at Liverpool Street, to head out into the Essex wilds.
There was a bunch of lads asleep in one of the 6 seat sections. One of them opened his eyes blearily and asked me where they were, "Liverpool Street", I say.
"Oh fuck sake lads we've done it AGAIN" he says, exhasperated