Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 18, 2024, 08:49:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 18, 2024, 06:17:30 pm
^
Surely he does ok out of the jobs back to Rhyl from Goodison? 🤔

They all do runners though or try to pay with pebbles.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 18, 2024, 09:32:50 pm
16 pages until you know when on Grand Old Team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 18, 2024, 09:53:43 pm
Quote from: Peabee on October 18, 2024, 08:49:58 pm
They all do runners though or try to pay with pebbles.

better than paying with Peabees...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:15:12 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 18, 2024, 08:47:12 pm
Dave Kelly is a really good person and as true as you can get, he's also spot on with what he says there.
And there lies their great conudrum, they see the new stadium as their saviour, the ground that massively increases their revenue (from £17m to £50m) and allows them to join the elite.
But;
How do they raise the revenue when they (rightly) don't wish to see ticket prices rise.
It can only be of 3 ways (without raising prices;
1. 13,000 fans who, up to now, have queued for tickets in vain. Well, if that happens and they are just the same types of punter it can only bring in £6m extra at the very best (ie assuming 52,000 every game)
2. Corporates who will pay large fees to access facilities that until now they have been unable to access. (?)3, Paying more for pies, coke and beer (ie squeeze more out of the existing fans)4. Raise prices

?????


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:39:19 am
Massive six-pointer for these tomorrow... should win to bring their points tally with their A team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:00:57 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:15:12 am
And there lies their great conudrum, they see the new stadium as their saviour, the ground that massively increases their revenue (from £17m to £50m) and allows them to join the elite.
But;
How do they raise the revenue when they (rightly) don't wish to see ticket prices rise.
It can only be of 3 ways (without raising prices;
1. 13,000 fans who, up to now, have queued for tickets in vain. Well, if that happens and they are just the same types of punter it can only bring in £6m extra at the very best (ie assuming 52,000 every game)
2. Corporates who will pay large fees to access facilities that until now they have been unable to access. (?)3, Paying more for pies, coke and beer (ie squeeze more out of the existing fans)4. Raise prices

?????

I know a lot of their fans seem to be on it, but it seems a bold move to start selling it in the stadium.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:49:17 am
They will smash their prices up.  We all know that
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:43:47 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:17 am
They will smash their prices up.  We all know that
The Peoples Club? Surely not.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:08:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:15:12 am
And there lies their great conudrum, they see the new stadium as their saviour, the ground that massively increases their revenue (from £17m to £50m) and allows them to join the elite.
But;
How do they raise the revenue when they (rightly) don't wish to see ticket prices rise.
It can only be of 3 ways (without raising prices;
1. 13,000 fans who, up to now, have queued for tickets in vain. Well, if that happens and they are just the same types of punter it can only bring in £6m extra at the very best (ie assuming 52,000 every game)
2. Corporates who will pay large fees to access facilities that until now they have been unable to access. (?)3, Paying more for pies, coke and beer (ie squeeze more out of the existing fans)4. Raise prices

?????




This is why demanding a huge new stadium was always a stupid path to go down. They rightly don't want raised prices, but the club is skint and that ground needs paying for. I've been in Corporate at Anfield and loads were there just for the jolly and to get pissed, but the majority wanted to watch the game too. At least we serve up football worth watching, so how do you attract corporate to a stadium with shit access, right by the river, with a horrible hostile atmosphere and with a far better option sitting proudly overlooking them? £456 to watch LFC in a CL game, or £456 to watch the shite  in the PL?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:30:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:08:24 pm
This is why demanding a huge new stadium was always a stupid path to go down. They rightly don't want raised prices, but the club is skint and that ground needs paying for. I've been in Corporate at Anfield and loads were there just for the jolly and to get pissed, but the majority wanted to watch the game too. At least we serve up football worth watching, so how do you attract corporate to a stadium with shit access, right by the river, with a horrible hostile atmosphere and with a far better option sitting proudly overlooking them? £456 to watch LFC in a CL game, or £456 to watch the shite  in the PL?
They think being right by the river will attract corporates  Ive no idea why.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:31:18 pm
Especially when it's smelly.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:32:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:30:42 pm
They think being right by the river will attract corporates  Ive no idea why.
Do Eskimos even like footy?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:17 am
They will smash their prices up.  We all know that

When they're selling coke in the stadium, that's not all that will be smashed up...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:07:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:30:42 pm
They think being right by the river will attract corporates  Ive no idea why.

The views of New Brighton and the Welsh hills the selling points?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm
FFS, they're going to escape again, the fucking wankers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm
way too many garbage teams in the league. These clowns will never be in relegation danger.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm
way too many garbage teams in the league. These clowns will never be in relegation danger.

Of course they won't. The last chance was the other year when Leicester bottled it. They'll never get relegated now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:36:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:17 am
They will smash their prices up.  We all know that
If they've got any sense then they'd keep rank and file tickets at the same price for the first season to build up demand and make sure the first televised games are sell outs, then blitz prices in season two. An American owner with loans to pay might go nuclear from day one. 

Either way, the match goers need to realise that they are the ones who will ultimately be paying for the stadium.
