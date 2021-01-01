Was down the dock road on my bike at lunchtime yesterday. The smell from Nortons for Crap was something else...



The Dock Road is one of my favourite roads in the City. We used to ride down there on our bikes in the 70s as we made our way to the ferry to ride over to Wirral and into Wales. I loved the dirty, industrial edge it had. I loved seeing the ships in dock. I remember seeing the Atlantic Conveyor tied up there with a sister ship, before it later went to the Falklands and was sunk by a missile. Such history along that stretch. It's no place for a football stadium though. Mrs Spion's late Dad was a Mersey docker. It can be brutal down there unless the weather is good.Last night I had a bit of a shock whilst driving down there. Something really big came hurtling down the road, forcing me to brake. Turns out it was a full sized quilt off a bed. Flying down the road on the wind like a scrap of paper.The smell of the sewage works hasn't been so bad in recent times. Mind you, the summer was awful. In warmer weather it's been horrible at times. Windows shut and air vents closed on the car as I've passed.I've certainly noticed the holes punched into the dock road wall. Such a shame to see it, but I suppose it was inevitable given that the stadium is built on a horribly small site. Safety has to be the priority. Getting in, and especially out, of there looks like it will be a nightmare. I hope I'm wrong, but it looks like an accident waiting to happen.