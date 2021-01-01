I don't think there will be an issue. There will also be an exit path along the river, so shouldn't be too much of a problem. It will likely be slow going getting out during a normal match day though as not a lot of directions to disperse until you get a little away from the ground.



It's even worse than your pic makes out too, as there is a section of dock which is filled in there to make building easier, but that's been dug out now I think allowing access again to the dock.



I've been in crushes outside grounds with 15k capacity that have as much if not more space than this.There are a lot of red flags.*Inadequate numbers of exit gates in the dock wall: there looks to be about 5 gates spaced throughout the wall, but they are both inconspicuous and away from natural 'desire paths'. The natural path will be to just the two old gates which are highly visible and in direct line of the north and south stands.* Very narrow passage on the north side of the ground. There looks to be a space approximately 6m wide here.* South side contains numerous obstructions minimising the usable space. They have had to erect large numbers of metal baffles here to try to mitigate the wind blowing in from the river. These are compounded by numerous trees.* West stand is very badly designed. The egress is directly on to a large open set of steps with almost zero flat space beyond the lowest step (other than the water itself). This in itself is inherently risky. People having to stop and queue on stairs due to logjams ahead are especially vulnerable to being pushed by crowd weight from behind.* Expected egress route from the west stand is unclear. There are large steel gates being erected in the south-west corner which I presume will be used for crowd control. This would leave only two egress point from that quadrant of the stadium. One of which happens to be along a narrow walkway with drops into dock water each side and of a considerably longer walking length. Large numbers of people will prefer to use the north-west corner, meaning you have contraflow of bodies in an already restricted situation.Along with a set of stairs coming from the upper tier exits, and 'tunnels' leading out from the lower tiers created by the steps. They all funnel into two tight pinch points created by the angle of the upper platform corners.