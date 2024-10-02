« previous next »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  2, 2024, 10:41:59 pm
And won 6 finals.

For any blues struggling to read, that's this many

Wonder how many years in the Champions League would Everton need to play to match our 250 games?  ;D

And yes I know you have to qualify first.  :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: 4pool on October  3, 2024, 12:45:35 am
Wonder how many years in the Champions League would Everton need to play to match our 250 games?  ;D

And yes I know you have to qualify first.  :lmao

UEFA get their way, just a couple  ;D
Another point gained for the bitters... they will be fine this season.
Quote from: thegoodfella on October  5, 2024, 11:55:25 pm
Another point gained for the bitters... they will be fine this season.

2 dropped on last season though
Everton v Newcastle, one of those games you want them both to drop points so probably for the best. Anthony Gordon having a mare managed to pacify the hoardes.
I see they are all up in arms about Carragher pointing out the hate towards Gordon.
Apparently they hate Gordon because he wanted away from Goodison.
They all forget that they chased him down Goodison road and told him to get out of their club after he gave away a free kick for doing what they wanted and  getting stuck in in midfield. A free kick, their shite defence allowed Southampton to score from.
They poured their hatred on Gordon long before he wanted to leave.
The same Coke fuelled hate that they directed at Yerri Mina until he  faced up to the rat element
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everton-fan-launched-glass-bottle-30085118

In other news today, a horrible little Bitter gobshite has been handed a ban for launching a glass bottle into a coppers face at the Anfield derby last season.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:39:15 am

The same Coke fuelled hate that they directed at Yerri Mina until he  faced up to the rat element

As soon as he opened his door the twats went from shithouse to shithouses.

All captured in glorious HD  ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:30:05 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everton-fan-launched-glass-bottle-30085118

In other news today, a horrible little Bitter gobshite has been handed a ban for launching a glass bottle into a coppers face at the Anfield derby last season.
No doubt it was some red shite trying to give Everton fans a bad name.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:03:04 pm
No doubt it was some red shite trying to give Everton fans a bad name.

Yes, definitely a false flag operation by undercover Redshite.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:36:19 pm
Yes, definitely a false flag operation by undercover Redshite.
But what about his EFC car number plate and his side-of-calf Everton crest tattoo, his Z-Cars ringtone and blue front door? 🤔
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:06:25 pm
But what about his EFC car number plate and his side-of-calf Everton crest tattoo, his Z-Cars ringtone and blue front door? 🤔
Some red shite will go to any length to sully the good name of Everton fans
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:06:25 pm
But what about his EFC car number plate and his side-of-calf Everton crest tattoo, his Z-Cars ringtone and blue front door? 🤔

And his framed and signed David Moyes winning without winning poster?
And his closet full of blue rubber gimp-wear Real Madrid and Abu Dhabi shirts?
They gave evidence for City at the tribunal. The tribunal decided that shareholder loans need to be at commercial rates. The club with the biggest shareholder loans. Everton winning without winning.
Me Mrs is Texan and doesn't follow footie at all, we live in Holland and just put an offer in on a house that's been painted blue all over. Told her about their absolute mental view on colours and how most would never consider buying a red house and some even drink pepsi over coke just because of the red can.

She didn't believe me at first then burst out laughing when I got up a few articles about Koeman's baubles.

They're fucking nuts and an absolute parody of themselves, they're genuinely unbelievable to anyone not used to their shite.  ;D
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm
Me Mrs is Texan and doesn't follow footie at all, we live in Holland and just put an offer in on a house that's been painted blue all over. Told her about their absolute mental view on colours and how most would never consider buying a red house and some even drink pepsi over coke just because of the red can.

She didn't believe me at first then burst out laughing when I got up a few articles about Koeman's baubles.

They're fucking nuts and an absolute parody of themselves, they're genuinely unbelievable to anyone not used to their shite.  ;D

In Holland I would be more worried about the red lights.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm
Some red shite will go to any length to sully the good name of Everton fans

Even wear lonsdales?
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:51:13 am
Even wear lonsdales?
Well, almost any length. Have to draw the line somewhere tho.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:51:13 am
Even wear lonsdales?

After five years under cover you start to fray mentally, so, its a possibility.
I heard on the radio that 777 has collapsed. The guy on Radio Merseyside was hilarious. Some footie financial expert. Hearing him describing the super league six versus clubs like Everton, re the City ruling. He could only name us and United out of the six. He was about to say smaller clubs, but then he thought of the fall out from the blues and struggled for an alternative. Came up with aspirational. :rofl
Totally glossed over the £1b spent under Moshiri, and the fact that it was all borrowed money and payday loans.
Told the blue quarter not to worry about the £200m loan owed to 777 as it wont matter who owns the debt as it is down the pecking order for loan repayments
Weird
The "people's club" falling in line behind Man City along with Newcastle and Chelsea  :o.  If you're not sure if you've picked the right side then take a look around - if all you see are malignant forces like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia then it shouldn't be a difficult one to work out.

I've always tried to retain a bit of a soft spot for them as we share a city and I know a lot of good people that support them.  I was happy when Leicester and their Tory boys were relegated instead of Everton.  Right now though I'm embarrassed to share a city with Everton and they can fuck off into oblivion as far as I'm concerned.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:41:34 am
The "people's club" falling in line behind Man City along with Newcastle and Chelsea  :o.  If you're not sure if you've picked the right side then take a look around - if all you see are malignant forces like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia then it shouldn't be a difficult one to work out.

I've always tried to retain a bit of a soft spot for them as we share a city and I know a lot of good people that support them.  I was happy when Leicester and their Tory boys were relegated instead of Everton.  Right now though I'm embarrassed to shared a city with Everton and they can fuck off into oblivion as I'm concerned.

Well if Trump wins the election American support for Ukraine will evaporate over night, sanctions will cease forthwith and Usmanovs money, in some form, will come back into play.

So theyre just preparing the groundwork for more dubious investment.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:41:34 am
The "people's club" falling in line behind Man City along with Newcastle and Chelsea  :o.  If you're not sure if you've picked the right side then take a look around - if all you see are malignant forces like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia then it shouldn't be a difficult one to work out.

I've always tried to retain a bit of a soft spot for them as we share a city and I know a lot of good people that support them.  I was happy when Leicester and their Tory boys were relegated instead of Everton.  Right now though I'm embarrassed to shared a city with Everton and they can fuck off into oblivion as I'm concerned.

Utter madness that they joined up with City, Newcastle and Chelsea, and another example of how their fan's and board's bitterness has had them acting against their own interest. That's three clubs above them purely through financial doping, two of them probably wouldn't even be in the same league.
Also baffling as City's argument that loans should be included in these rules, will really effect them (and Chelsea).

I think any loans could be swapped for equity (shares) in the company, but the lender may not want to do that
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:55:01 am
Utter madness that they joined up with City, Newcastle and Chelsea, and another example of how their fan's and board's bitterness has had them acting against their own interest. That's three clubs above them purely through financial doping, two of them probably wouldn't even be in the same league.


It's like 3 rich bullies hanging around and a broke kid who wants to be like them but never will be just hangs around with them in the hope they drop some of their half used fags.
Once they then realise that the PL may want to fair market value loans.

"Whoa whoa whoa, we meant change the rules so they don't come into play not include loans too!!!"
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:53:00 pm
Once they then realise that the PL may want to fair market value loans.

"Whoa whoa whoa, we meant change the rules so they don't come into play not include loans too!!!"
Grand Old Team is a depressing read (even compared to usual).  Their two takeaways from yesterday:
1) Hahahahaha - bad luck Masters, you got destroyed by Man City.
2) They won't retrospectively apply those rules about the loans, will they?!

They seem to have become nihilistic when it comes to the general state of football.
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-premier-league-ruling-arsenal-chelsea-3313255   Why Arsenal, Brighton and Everton are the big losers from Man Citys APT case         Of £4.8bn borrowed across the Premier League, £1.9bn comes from shareholder loans, with Evertons £451m the largest of these. Two other clubs who most significantly benefit from these soft loans are Brighton (£373m) and Arsenal (£259m).As it stands, these loans are not considered within the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
While this will not mean points deductions given the rules are still so changeable and fragile and that interest on these loans will not be backdated, it could limit these clubs spending going forward and mean they have to sell to meet PSR in future, while also disincentivising shareholder loans.


Stupid Fuckers
Blue turkeys - "We really can't wait for Christmas".
