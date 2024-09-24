I completely agree mate, but like an older wiser brother, we have to drive a better relationship - not let that bitter shit pool draw us down.



Ive read many of your posts and nodded away in agreement. Imagine what is possible if we could use your phenomenal positivity when addressing our neighbours.



I work in sales managing a nightmare of a team - there is a phrase I use regularly where no is a common occurrence - kill them with kindness.



I really hope this new stadium of theirs is the beginning of something new for them, as the current feeling Is god awful, and as brothers, sisters, cousins - its fucking wank mate being on the end of their miserable beating stick.



I don't disagree with your points. It's worth saying, regarding the bit in bold, that I show no animosity at all to blues in my daily life. I'm the kind of person who just takes as he finds. If anyone wants to talk sensibly, I'm in. If they go a bit weird, I leave them to it. I'm respectful to anyone and everyone. I'd not give anyone any negative comment in general football conversation. I've always acknowledged their mid 80s side too. They were damn good.I replied to a blue online recently. He put some real shite up and I pulled him up on it. Give him his due, he came back full of apology and said he'd had a rethink and was a bit ashamed of what he wrote. We ended up having a really nice conversation and wishing each other all the best. It was pretty refreshing really.I think on here we tend to be responding to the genuinely loopy element in their support. I suspect virtually every one of us on here wouldn't be so cutting when talking to genuine, decent blues in daily life though. I know I'm not.