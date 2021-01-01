Seems like in this thread that any news for Everton must be bad news.



Is this fella a cowboy too? Surely this is the best they could have hoped for given the predicament they are in?



I don't think he's the best they could have hoped for but he's certainly the best of the three most recent bidders (Textor and 777 Partners were both massively over-leveraged already) and better than Moshiri. Moshiri had seemingly accepted that he was stuck with terrible loan terms so Friedkin just consolidating those debts into long-term loans with reasonable interest rates is a step in the right direction. Their immediate future is secure which it's not really been for a while.In the short-term at least though I expect Friedkin will be loading even more debt onto Everton. They will be relying on clinging to the coattails of the Premier League to service that debt and making smart moves in the transfer market to nudge up the table.Arguably FSG's biggest success with us has been how they've grown our commercial income and that's something Moshiri was dreadful at (except for the incredible naming rights deal he struck with USM...). Admittedly we're more marketable but surely Friedkin can drum up better deals than Moshiri managed.