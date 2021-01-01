« previous next »
Elzar

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16840 on: Today at 11:24:00 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:06:27 am
Seems like in this thread that any news for Everton must be bad news.

Is this fella a cowboy too? Surely this is the best they could have hoped for given the predicament they are in?

The situation at Roma isn't pretty at the moment, and they seem to be very much in the background, rather than stepping in for the last 4 years. De Rossi was sacked after a bad start to the season, and the fans got nasty and turned against the CEO who has resigned.

They released a statement to try and reassure Roma fans
Quote
We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma, the Friedkins said on the Roma website. "If anything, the multi-club symbiosis will only help Roma."

Each club in our portfolio operates independently and AS Roma remains at the heart of our football ambitions. Rest assured, our commitment of time, resources, and energy to Roma will not be diminished.

They were in charge and got a decent squad together for Mourinho to win the Conference league, but they haven't really kicked on and finish consistently outside the top 4, whereas the years before they were consistently in the top four.

They'll likely spend a bit for Everton, if they stay up this season, and settle them, but longer term it depends where they decide to concentrate their focus. You can see Roma fans worry, as the money of the Premier league could turn their focus away from Roma.


Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16841 on: Today at 11:26:49 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 11:02:52 am
We 'only' made £57 per seat with a higher baseline GA ticket price and absolutely fucking loads of hospitality.

Thinking Everton can do £20 better than that is hilarious.
They will make a few quid when the weather is shabite, the concourses will be chocka when the rain is coming in sideways off the river.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16842 on: Today at 11:29:18 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:06:27 am
Seems like in this thread that any news for Everton must be bad news.

Is this fella a cowboy too? Surely this is the best they could have hoped for given the predicament they are in?
I don't think he's the best they could have hoped for but he's certainly the best of the three most recent bidders (Textor and 777 Partners were both massively over-leveraged already) and better than Moshiri.  Moshiri had seemingly accepted that he was stuck with terrible loan terms so Friedkin just consolidating those debts into long-term loans with reasonable interest rates is a step in the right direction.  Their immediate future is secure which it's not really been for a while.

In the short-term at least though I expect Friedkin will be loading even more debt onto Everton.  They will be relying on clinging to the coattails of the Premier League to service that debt and making smart moves in the transfer market to nudge up the table.

Arguably FSG's biggest success with us has been how they've grown our commercial income and that's something Moshiri was dreadful at (except for the incredible naming rights deal he struck with USM...).  Admittedly we're more marketable but surely Friedkin can drum up better deals than Moshiri managed.
stewy17

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16843 on: Today at 11:31:29 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:06:27 am
Seems like in this thread that any news for Everton must be bad news.

Is this fella a cowboy too? Surely this is the best they could have hoped for given the predicament they are in?

I think you can make a strong case that this has pretty much always turned out to be true for around 35 years.  ;D
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16844 on: Today at 11:34:28 am
I presume PSR rules will still apply in January and they won't be able to spend their way out of their current prediciment any time soon, unless they sell big as well.

To that extent, is this not a case of the king's new clothes, at least for a couple of years yet?
A Complete Flop

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16845 on: Today at 11:37:30 am
We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma, the Friedkins said on the Roma website.

Everton are part of their "portfolio". Yeah i can tell anyone using that word in association with football really loves the beautiful game.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16846 on: Today at 11:43:21 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:37:30 am
We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma, the Friedkins said on the Roma website.

Everton are part of their "portfolio". Yeah i can tell anyone using that word in association with football really loves the beautiful game.

Possibly one of the hardest words to stomach in football. An indication in nine letters of how wrong a turn the game has taken.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16847 on: Today at 11:58:50 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:34:28 am
I presume PSR rules will still apply in January and they won't be able to spend their way out of their current prediciment any time soon, unless they sell big as well.

To that extent, is this not a case of the king's new clothes, at least for a couple of years yet?

PSR changes next season doesn't it? So I'm guessing they'll only need to go through the January transfer window before the slate is wiped clean
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16848 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:43:21 am
Possibly one of the hardest words to stomach in football. An indication in nine letters of how wrong a turn the game has taken.

Everton only has 7 letters in it
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16849 on: Today at 01:03:54 pm
In some ways it's little different than a bank taking control of an asset.

If Friedchicken pay off all outstanding loans to consolidate Everton's debt on a very very long term repayment schedule then it's probably the best Everton could have hoped for. But without growth, servicing the debt will be Everton's biggest millstone.

Even Hicks and Gillett recognised how archaic "The Liverpool Way" was in many respects, especially in commercial terms. They needed the club to generate money to pay off the debt they piled onto LFC. Difference was there were far higher expectations and the backdrop to the league was very different.

Everton need to overhaul their squad and they could still go down. They continue to be a PSR risk. The short term is very dicey for them. Relegation could throw a huge monkey wrench into Friedchicken's plans for the club.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16850 on: Today at 01:04:26 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:58:50 am
PSR changes next season doesn't it? So I'm guessing they'll only need to go through the January transfer window before the slate is wiped clean
The thing is with PSR - even in its current state - is that it does let clubs still spend more than they bring in.  Loads of expenses are exempted (e.g. infrastructure, academy and women's teams), incomes can be exaggerated (e.g. selling infrastructure to holding companies) and even ignoring all that average losses of £35m/season are permitted.

Chelsea have shown how you can spend well over £1bn within PSR.
SP

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16851 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:43:28 am
Friedkin loaned then similar and can take over that debt and Everton would have to pay him back with interest. He will have the new stadium as collateral.
He could even split off the stadium from the club and charge rent if he wanted.

Evict Everton and start a new club to play in his stadium?
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16852 on: Today at 02:06:57 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Evict Everton and start a new club to play in his stadium?
Sock Robbers FC
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16853 on: Today at 02:27:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:46:27 pm
Man Utd were Disney land though.

Everton are one of those travelling circuses you'd find in 1930s America.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freak_show
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16854 on: Today at 06:54:28 pm
Friedkin looks good for them (despite being a Chelsea fan), the good fans deserve this.
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16855 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:54:28 pm
Friedkin looks good for them (despite being a Chelsea fan), the good fans deserve this.

The thing is they won't realise that being better run is the way forward. They will just see how much he is worth and expect him to bankroll them like Abramovich did with Chelsea. He will be lauded as much wealthier and a better owner than FSG. Then when they don't spend money like confetti then the Bullens wall will want him out.

Being a well-run club with a potentially decent future isn't enough. They aren't interested in being the best they can be. They have to be instantly better than us. When that doesn't happen, never mind the toys, the toddlers will be getting thrown out of the pram.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16856 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:54:28 pm
Friedkin looks good for them (despite being a Chelsea fan), the good fans deserve this.

What, both of them?
Kennys from heaven

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16857 on: Today at 07:37:09 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:34:28 am
I presume PSR rules will still apply in January and they won't be able to spend their way out of their current prediciment any time soon, unless they sell big as well.

To that extent, is this not a case of the king's new clothes, at least for a couple of years yet?
They'll probably sell Branthwaite for £120m and Pickford for £90m...

To Roma. Et Voila! PSR sorted.
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16858 on: Today at 07:50:34 pm
I'm sure they realize that the Sly 6 won't permit this to go through. So scared are they of an Everton revival to glory.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16859 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:05:57 pm
The thing is they won't realise that being better run is the way forward. They will just see how much he is worth and expect him to bankroll them like Abramovich did with Chelsea. He will be lauded as much wealthier and a better owner than FSG. Then when they don't spend money like confetti then the Bullens wall will want him out.

Being a well-run club with a potentially decent future isn't enough. They aren't interested in being the best they can be. They have to be instantly better than us. When that doesn't happen, never mind the toys, the toddlers will be getting thrown out of the pram.

When the ticket prices soar at a swanky new stadium, the usual treading water playing dogs of war dinosaur football, won't cut it anymore.
