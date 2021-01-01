Seems like in this thread that any news for Everton must be bad news.
Is this fella a cowboy too? Surely this is the best they could have hoped for given the predicament they are in?
The situation at Roma isn't pretty at the moment, and they seem to be very much in the background, rather than stepping in for the last 4 years. De Rossi was sacked after a bad start to the season, and the fans got nasty and turned against the CEO who has resigned.
They released a statement to try and reassure Roma fans
We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma, the Friedkins said on the Roma website. "If anything, the multi-club symbiosis will only help Roma."
Each club in our portfolio operates independently and AS Roma remains at the heart of our football ambitions. Rest assured, our commitment of time, resources, and energy to Roma will not be diminished.
They were in charge and got a decent squad together for Mourinho to win the Conference league, but they haven't really kicked on and finish consistently outside the top 4, whereas the years before they were consistently in the top four.
They'll likely spend a bit for Everton, if they stay up this season, and settle them, but longer term it depends where they decide to concentrate their focus. You can see Roma fans worry, as the money of the Premier league could turn their focus away from Roma.