So, Friedkin.
What can they do that Moshiri did not do.
Spend money, tried it, made no difference
Get more revenue in, where from if not the match day fans
Sack the manager, tried it, 6 times, made them worse.
Appoint a well respected international manager, you can't get much bigger than Ancelotti. Maybe transfer in Mourinho, they obviously rate him, I'd actually love to see him with the faithful over there playing his shit football and remember that's what the coked up knobheads wanted and they always get what they want. Beware Friedkin, don't let any fans stand behind you when times are tough, you're likely to be strangled or at least find something nasty in your hair, especially after Southgate fucks up.
Anyway, looks like their problems are over because they are rich all over again...................................Thanks Mosh