Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 973722 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:38:49 pm
Refuse to believe there is 3 sides worse than these this season in the league. This is finally the season  :wave

Its not. All 3 promoted teams for a start are and then you've got to consider that City may get a relegation worth points deduction that would only see 2 others go down. They'll stay up and probably quite comfortable too.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 01:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:40:46 pm
Its not. All 3 promoted teams for a start are and then you've got to consider that City may get a relegation worth points deduction that would only see 2 others go down. They'll stay up and probably quite comfortable too.


Indeed, they have not been as bad as their points suggest Ndiayh looks decent and Branthwaite coming back will help them at the back. I'd say nothing spectacular but Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester and City have more chance of relegation this season at the moment. That said, their run of relatively comfortable games has only a short while to run now. If they don't pick up some wins shortly then they will probably be down in the mix till new year. I'm sure they will pick up in the spring like they always do and, whatever you say about him, Dyche does not crack under pressure.
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
@David_Ornstein

🚨 BREAKING: The Friedkin Group reaches total agreement to buy Everton. TFG purchasing all Farhad Moshiri shares + investing to reduce club debt. Moshiri accepted best deal for #EFC. Approval process ~12wk. Secures financial stability/future   @TheAthleticFC

@_pauljoyce
The Friedkin Group has agreed a deal to buy Farhad Moshiris 94.1 percent stake in Everton.
A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.
We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Farhad

After 8 great years

All I can say ...

TAHNK YOU!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16724 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:03:49 pm
Farhad

After 8 great years

All I can say ...

TAHNK YOU!
Has Farhad been let out of his straightjacket yet?
Online Draex

« Reply #16725 on: Today at 02:06:25 pm »
If it came to a vote on deleting cheaty from the league, surely another American would be against cheaty rather than for them like Moshiri was?
Offline A Complete Flop

« Reply #16726 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:40:01 pm
Man Cheaty might be among the 3 teams that drop.

115 and Everton 1995 down in the same season.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16727 on: Today at 02:07:31 pm »
Thats Dyche gone around Christmas then.
Online Ray K

« Reply #16728 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:03:49 pm
Farhad

After 8 great years

All I can say ...

TAHNK YOU!
What's your favourite Moshi-la moment?

So many to choose from. I think appointing Lampard because he shouted at Kloppo that time has to be right up there.
Online gerrardisgod

« Reply #16729 on: Today at 02:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:07:42 pm
What's your favourite Moshi-la moment?

So many to choose from. I think appointing Lampard because he shouted at Kloppo that time has to be right up there.
Signing about 5 number 10s in one transfer window and all being dogshit.
Offline Terry de Niro

« Reply #16730 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:07:04 pm
115 and Everton 1995 down in the same season.
Please don't... 



Online disgraced cake

« Reply #16731 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:07:42 pm
What's your favourite Moshi-la moment?

So many to choose from. I think appointing Lampard because he shouted at Kloppo that time has to be right up there.

Belling Jim White on transfer deadline day or 'We have our own fab four' are strong choices

The entire eight year spell was absolutely hilarious, long may it continue

Online gerrardisgod

« Reply #16732 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Oh yeah, its got to be their glorious mural containing the likes of Van De Beek, Alli and other shite.
Offline Qston

« Reply #16733 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:51:27 pm

Indeed, they have not been as bad as their points suggest Ndiayh looks decent and Branthwaite coming back will help them at the back. I'd say nothing spectacular but Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester and City have more chance of relegation this season at the moment. That said, their run of relatively comfortable games has only a short while to run now. If they don't pick up some wins shortly then they will probably be down in the mix till new year. I'm sure they will pick up in the spring like they always do and, whatever you say about him, Dyche does not crack under pressure.

They're worth a laugh, but I think your assessment is correct.
Offline Bread

« Reply #16734 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:11:23 pm
'We have our own fab four'

Can't even remember who their "fab four" was. I remember an over-the-hill Rooney and Sigurdsson, who were the other 2? Surely not Cenk Tosun? What a player.
Offline Qston

« Reply #16735 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:07:31 pm
Thats Dyche gone around Christmas then.

And Gallant Gareth as his replacement. Sweet sweet music
Online disgraced cake

« Reply #16736 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:23:32 pm
Can't even remember who their "fab four" was. I remember an over-the-hill Rooney and Sigurdsson, who were the other 2? Surely not Cenk Tosun? What a player.

Bolasie was one of them  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online newterp

« Reply #16737 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
The Friedken Group should have just set fire to money instead.

Need to:

1) pay all the debts
2) pay for the new stadium
3) pay to build a team that isn't fighting relegation regularly.
Online CraigDS

« Reply #16738 on: Today at 02:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:01:55 pm
@David_Ornstein

🚨 BREAKING: The Friedkin Group reaches total agreement to buy Everton. TFG purchasing all Farhad Moshiri shares + investing to reduce club debt. Moshiri accepted best deal for #EFC. Approval process ~12wk. Secures financial stability/future   @TheAthleticFC

Sounds to me they're paying Moshilaaa some money, prob writing off their £200m loan to the club, and then gonna keep most of the debt on there which it has. Maybe getting rid of a little - but I expect will still be a hell of a lot of debt on there.
Online Rattleduser

« Reply #16739 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
As of December 2023, Dan Friedkin estimated net worth is US$6.1 billion.

Everton now have US$6.1 billion
Online smicer07

« Reply #16740 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 02:51:35 pm
As of December 2023, Dan Friedkin estimated net worth is US$6.1 billion.

Everton now have US$6.1 billion

They're rich! Again!
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #16741 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Shame to see Moshiri go but these have been absolute shit for Roma.
Online Fromola

« Reply #16742 on: Today at 02:55:02 pm »
Americans love buying PL clubs but only to make money. Although god knows how he'll do that here. Ellis Short and Randy Lerner lost a fortune, it doesn't always work

Good short term fix for them but not the money laundering, slorts washing oil barons they'd have craved.
Online boots

« Reply #16743 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
How do you make a small fortune in football? Start with a larger fortune and buy Everton.
