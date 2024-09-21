I think Leicester will find the away game easier as they'll have a new manager by then. It feels like they appointed Cooper when they were expecting a points deduction and almost certain relegation.



The Leicester game was the start of a quite gentle set of fixtures for Everton so they could be well clear of the bottom three by the time of the derby.



Palace (h)

Newcastle (h)

Ipswich (a)

Fulham (h)

Southampton (a)

West Ham (a)

Brentford (h)

Man U (a)

Wolves (h)



Everton are probably better than Leicester and hell perhaps even Southampton over a 38 game season.........but I'll back Ipswich over them every single time. Forest too. Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolves have better teams as well........I think this may be the year



I wouldn't describe any of those fixtures as "gentle" for Everton. Out of all of them I only think Southampton and West Ham should be considered bankers as I expect Everton to be better on the road than at the pit.Leicester were probably better than Everton in the season they were relegated; they made a serious strategic blunder by not sacking Rodgers sooner. Which is to say, relegation doesn't always come down to which team is "better" in terms of players. More often than not, there's a fair slice of luck involved and more than a few sliding doors moments.But I concur with your conclusion! Everton have been potential relegation candidates for a good five years now. We've seen it before with other teams - you can only get away with circling the drain for so long.