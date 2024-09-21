« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16680 on: September 21, 2024, 04:09:16 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 21, 2024, 04:03:06 pm
It's not pronounced "shairt?"

My Scouse needs work...


I was just trying approximate when they chant it to the tune of Bread of Heaven
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16681 on: September 21, 2024, 04:16:29 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2024, 04:09:16 pm
I was just trying approximate when they chant it to the tune of Bread of Heaven

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16682 on: September 21, 2024, 05:05:04 pm
Only failed to hold on to a 1 goal lead this week. Is that progress?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16683 on: September 21, 2024, 05:25:12 pm
Draw doesn't really help either side, would have preferred the Leicester win of course.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16684 on: September 21, 2024, 05:27:37 pm
Off the bottom of the table by virtue of a third Villa goal in injury time against Wolves.

Winning without winning.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16685 on: September 21, 2024, 05:28:00 pm
Everton still can't hold onto a lead, & had a biblical thunderstorm at halftime.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16686 on: September 21, 2024, 07:12:40 pm
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16687 on: September 21, 2024, 10:48:47 pm
Give them some credit, they are off the bottom of the table.

By virtue of "E" being ahead of "W" in the alphabet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16688 on: September 21, 2024, 10:57:52 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on September 21, 2024, 07:12:40 pm
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!

Winning without ...... winning  ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16689 on: Yesterday at 02:58:56 am
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16690 on: Yesterday at 09:01:02 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:58:56 am
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.  :D

Easy one next to get them off and running 😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16691 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on September 21, 2024, 07:12:40 pm
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!

It's funny cause it's true! That's a relegation six pointer that Leicester have fluffed. But given how the Goodison faithful get on the backs of the Everton team when things don't go their way - so, like, always - Leicester might actually find the away game easier!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16692 on: Yesterday at 11:15:53 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:58:56 am
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.  :D
Their easiest away maybe?

Still, at least people cant say that Everton are pointless any more
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16693 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:53 am
Still, at least people cant say that Everton are pointless any more

Oh, they can.  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16694 on: Yesterday at 02:53:29 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16695 on: Today at 09:47:17 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:11:53 am
It's funny cause it's true! That's a relegation six pointer that Leicester have fluffed. But given how the Goodison faithful get on the backs of the Everton team when things don't go their way - so, like, always - Leicester might actually find the away game easier!
I think Leicester will find the away game easier as they'll have a new manager by then.  It feels like they appointed Cooper when they were expecting a points deduction and almost certain relegation.

The Leicester game was the start of a quite gentle set of fixtures for Everton so they could be well clear of the bottom three by the time of the derby.

Palace (h)
Newcastle (h)
Ipswich (a)
Fulham (h)
Southampton (a)
West Ham (a)
Brentford (h)
Man U (a)
Wolves (h)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16696 on: Today at 10:03:19 am
Everton are probably better than Leicester and hell perhaps even Southampton over a 38 game season.........but I'll back Ipswich over them every single time. Forest too. Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolves have better teams as well........I think this may be the year  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16697 on: Today at 10:09:17 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:47:17 am
I think Leicester will find the away game easier as they'll have a new manager by then.  It feels like they appointed Cooper when they were expecting a points deduction and almost certain relegation.

The Leicester game was the start of a quite gentle set of fixtures for Everton so they could be well clear of the bottom three by the time of the derby.

Palace (h)
Newcastle (h)
Ipswich (a)
Fulham (h)
Southampton (a)
West Ham (a)
Brentford (h)
Man U (a)
Wolves (h)

I may be overestimating them, but if they aren't coming from that with at least 14 points they may be in real trouble
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16698 on: Today at 10:10:34 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:47:17 am
I think Leicester will find the away game easier as they'll have a new manager by then.  It feels like they appointed Cooper when they were expecting a points deduction and almost certain relegation.

The Leicester game was the start of a quite gentle set of fixtures for Everton so they could be well clear of the bottom three by the time of the derby.

Palace (h)
Newcastle (h)
Ipswich (a)
Fulham (h)
Southampton (a)
West Ham (a)
Brentford (h)
Man U (a)
Wolves (h)

I wouldn't describe any of those fixtures as "gentle" for Everton. Out of all of them I only think Southampton and West Ham should be considered bankers as I expect Everton to be better on the road than at the pit. ;D

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:03:19 am
Everton are probably better than Leicester and hell perhaps even Southampton over a 38 game season.........but I'll back Ipswich over them every single time. Forest too. Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolves have better teams as well........I think this may be the year  :D

Leicester were probably better than Everton in the season they were relegated; they made a serious strategic blunder by not sacking Rodgers sooner. Which is to say, relegation doesn't always come down to which team is "better" in terms of players. More often than not, there's a fair slice of luck involved and more than a few sliding doors moments.

But I concur with your conclusion! Everton have been potential relegation candidates for a good five years now. We've seen it before with other teams - you can only get away with circling the drain for so long. :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16699 on: Today at 10:16:05 am
Seems as though Friedkin is close to agreeing a takeover.
