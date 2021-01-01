You can guarantee if Everton boasted our international support and associated revenues the fans would pivot their opinion to the opposite of what it is now. It's easy to denounce clubs with larger non-local fanbases when your own fanbase is much smaller.



a quarter of the

They did exactly that some years back when there was a rumour that China was interested in buying them. They were banging on how they'd instantly have hundreds of millions of Chinese people turning into instant blues, and how 'massive' they'd become. They do similar, but smaller scale, fan-grabbing regarding tourists on cruise liners. For some bizarre reason I can never fathom, they seem to think every cruise ship passenger is going to look at BMD and become instant Bitters. They forget that most will probably be wondering which train station or Tesco it is, as they eagerly pass it by to see the Liver Buildings further up river.They also forget that any football fans onboard will be of a certain age and will already no doubt have a lifelong team of their own from elsewhere. People who can afford to go on cruises are not impressionable six year olds. Funny thing is, there'll be a fair few on those ships who are actually lifelong Liverpool fans, and no doubt some who are onboard that particular cruise because it docks in Liverpool and they can visit their spiritual home - Anfield.But yes, you are absolutely correct. They denounce global clubs and their global reach simply because their own club reaches as far as a quarter of the city it originates from and a few Scouse ex-pat enclaves of North Wales. As soon as they get a sniff of attracting a wider audience though, they jump on it and bang on about how big they'll be. This is not banter and piss taking. It's truth. Their own actions betray this fact. As it stands today, deep down they'd love to be big, but they aren't, and we are. So they are compelled to belittle and denounce global clubs and, instead, embrace the small time, insular and commercially suicidal 'local club forlocal people' angle instead.