« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 412 413 414 415 416 [417]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 967559 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16640 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Filling the bowl (an unfortunate turn of phrase given their future neighbours) is going to be a bit of a reality check for the club. Someone at Everton will have done the numbers and will know what the median cost of a ticket is going to have to be. Shit on a stick, losing, football and massive ticket price hikes isn't a recipe for selling out every fortnight, and I doubt the club is in a position to subsidise ticket prices.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,152
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16641 on: Today at 02:38:08 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm

Some whopper in the comments claims only 25% of Liverpool's match day crowds have Merseyside postcodes.

No evidence to back it up, like. Just a figure plucked out of his arse.

It's always comments from Blues like this that are ridiculous in their nature.

Yes, the club allows International Branch members to purchase a ticket to a home League match only. No Cups, No European fixtures. ( I've done this in the past) And the combined allocation for all Branches is small. ( I've been shut out before as well).

But the idiots across the park focus on the out of towners coming in when, pay attention Evertonians, the vast yes vast majority of the ground is Season Tickets. And Season ticket holders are overwhelmingly locals. You're not going to have a ST living in the USA, Australia, or the rest of the world and travel every other week for a match. And keep your Cup seats as well.

Then you get into match day sales and you need loads of credits to get one of those. Again, you're not from the rest of the World travelling to every match to keep your credits up for League and Cup fixtures.

Evertons own survey said 25% of locals support them. 50% support LFC. 25% were non committed or not footy fans.

Cognitive thinking is not a requirement to support Everton.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16642 on: Today at 06:32:13 am »
Their insular outlook at the game is why their commercial revenues are £19 million a year and ours are £272 million and will be around £280-£300 million a year in the next results.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16643 on: Today at 07:33:27 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm
Some whopper in the comments claims only 25% of Liverpool's match day crowds have Merseyside postcodes.

Is that a bad thing? Surely an one of the most recognised team in THE world and internationally successful team will attract higher international crowd?!

If Everton were ever in that position, he would know of course.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16644 on: Today at 08:29:44 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm
A lengthy and sobering breakdown of Evertons current malaise from a Blue.

And not one if the comments accused him of being a RS!

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/24-25/comment/fanscomment/45293.html

But they still dont understand what he is saying. Some feller still making dog whistles to Heysel as the cause of their problems. The reality is Lineker was hated by a section of their fans who disliked the idea of a centre forward who scored 40 pace goals a season, rather than diving headers like Dixie and Joe Royle used to do. (Think of their obsession with Ferguson as well) They never properly replaced him. Kendall left because Everton couldnt, or didnt want to, convince him to stay. Perhaps his sad decline into depression and drink was worrying them.
They failed to get in a top manager and reverted to the mid table dross pre Kendall. They revelled in the dogs of war.
But of course its the fact that we had a media presence on MOTD that really did for them.
Andy Grey was the face of Sky Sports until he let his sexism be known. And Gary Lineker has been the face of MOTD for many years.
As the original poster implies, a Everton legends game would be torture for their fans.
Its always someone elses fault. Even the original poster had a go at . He fails to realise that the opposite to Shelbyville is a place run by Monty Burns type, with Little Miss Dynamite as Smithers, with a Moyes lookalike running the equivalent of the the Red Brick, and a ginger Homer Simpson managing the Isotopes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16645 on: Today at 10:47:11 am »
You can guarantee if Everton boasted our international support and associated revenues the fans would pivot their opinion to the opposite of what it is now.  It's easy to denounce clubs with larger non-local fanbases when your own fanbase is much smaller.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,744
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16646 on: Today at 10:59:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm

Some whopper in the comments claims only 25% of Liverpool's match day crowds have Merseyside postcodes.

No evidence to back it up, like. Just a figure plucked out of his arse.

My 82 yo uncle says stuff like this all the time, there's no arguing with him about it it's culty. He is great about footy generally and very knowledgeable - complimentary about Slot and LFC this season etc, but he's been on toffeeweb for a few years now and it's turned him re: some information. He takes it as gospel and it's just not true.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,695
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16647 on: Today at 11:02:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm

Some whopper in the comments claims only 25% of Liverpool's match day crowds have Merseyside postcodes.

No evidence to back it up, like. Just a figure plucked out of his arse.

 He has taken that from an article written by a bluenose wind-up merchant called Azul.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,942
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16648 on: Today at 11:07:12 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:02:57 am
He has taken that from an article written by a bluenose wind-up merchant called Azul.

"I've pulled the figured out of my arse, so you don't have to."

These are second hand arse figures!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,695
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16649 on: Today at 11:11:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:07:12 am
"I've pulled the figured out of my arse, so you don't have to."

These are second hand arse figures!

It's just all completely fabricated. He does this sort of thing all the time. Often pretends to be some random journo on Twitter and then decides to wind some fan base up. Be it us, Newcastle's, Villa's, Forest's, or even his own. He has even said that he completely made that article up, yet you still get blues lapping it up.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,555
  • Indefatigability
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16650 on: Today at 11:19:23 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm

Some whopper in the comments claims only 25% of Liverpool's match day crowds have Merseyside postcodes.

No evidence to back it up, like. Just a figure plucked out of his arse.
This is just lifted from their Greatest Hits album. Other tracks include PED FC, Asthma Inhaler FC, Devils Club and Media Darlings.

Its great stuff.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,069
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16651 on: Today at 12:35:44 pm »
All the big clubs have a global fan base. For example, if you are lucky enough to watch a game at the Nou Camp, there is a fair chance that you will sit next to someone from Beijing rather than Barcelona. I know people from Sweden who are regulars at Anfield, I also know Scousers who are regulars.

At best, Everton fans mocking our international fan base show themselves to be small time. At worst, they show themselves to be bitter about their club being left behind.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16652 on: Today at 01:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:11:41 am
It's just all completely fabricated. He does this sort of thing all the time. Often pretends to be some random journo on Twitter and then decides to wind some fan base up. Be it us, Newcastle's, Villa's, Forest's, or even his own. He has even said that he completely made that article up, yet you still get blues lapping it up.
Sounds like Everton are the Scientologists of football, and that Azul guy is their L Ron Hubbard
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16653 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:29:44 am
He fails to realise that the opposite to Shelbyville is a place run by Monty Burns type, with Little Miss Dynamite as Smithers, with a Moyes lookalike running the equivalent of the the Red Brick, and a ginger Homer Simpson managing the Isotopes.
Ha ha love the idea of Mo(ye)'s Tavern

Moyes picks up phone

"Hello...hang on I'll check...Hey is there a Mr Lerlashing here? First name Todd? C'mon I need a Todd Lerlashing"

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16654 on: Today at 01:14:32 pm »
Everton FC is a positive thing for Liverpool. Takes the guess work out of compartmentalising who the morons are. Theyre easy to spot by their miserable demeanours. Theres even pubs solely for them.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,824
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16655 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:59:44 am
My 82 yo uncle says stuff like this all the time, there's no arguing with him about it it's culty. He is great about footy generally and very knowledgeable - complimentary about Slot and LFC this season etc, but he's been on toffeeweb for a few years now and it's turned him re: some information. He takes it as gospel and it's just not true.

Talking of Toffeeweb another of their more realistic fans just posted this;

 Everton Premier League rankings this season:
Possession 35% - Rank 20th

Successful passes 893 - Rank 20th

Passing accuracy 75.4% - Rank 20th

Shots on target 12 - Rank 18th

Shots faced 27 - Rank =20th

League position - 20th

I'm not a mathematician but...

Not looking good,is it?
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16656 on: Today at 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:38:08 am
Evertons own survey said 25% of locals support them. 50% support LFC. 25% were non committed or not footy fans.

Cognitive thinking is not a requirement to support Everton.
The article on Toffeeweb was well written and well observed - a good piece. Despite this and the club's own research, there are still some who insist that the split in the city is 50:50  ::) It's undoubtedly a fact that our local fans constitute a smaller percentage of our fan base than theirs but that's because we have such a huge global fanbase. It's basic maths. Weirdly a lot of them also routinely claim to be on Walton Breck Road before our games and report, with a straight face, that our fans are all Norwegian. It's odd because I've never noticed despite doing that walk for 50 years.

It's obviously grim being a Blue and the stats that are building up confirm it. The opening lines in last night's article in the Guardian cracked me up.

"It has got to the stage where people are having to debate exactly why Everton fans are booing."

 https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/19/an-ongoing-success-dyche-defends-everton-record-but-trouble-is-brewing

Really? We've been talking about it for years  :lmao
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,800
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16657 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:47:11 am
You can guarantee if Everton boasted our international support and associated revenues the fans would pivot their opinion to the opposite of what it is now.  It's easy to denounce clubs with larger non-local fanbases when your own fanbase is much smaller.
They did exactly that some years back when there was a rumour that China was interested in buying them. They were banging on how they'd instantly have hundreds of millions of  Chinese people turning into instant blues, and how 'massive' they'd become. They do similar, but smaller scale, fan-grabbing regarding tourists on cruise liners. For some bizarre reason I can never fathom, they seem to think every cruise ship passenger is going to look at BMD and become instant Bitters. They forget that most will probably be wondering which train station or Tesco it is, as they eagerly pass it by to see the Liver Buildings further up river.

They also forget that any football fans onboard will be of a certain age and will already no doubt have a lifelong team of their own from elsewhere. People who can afford to go on cruises are not impressionable six year olds. Funny thing is, there'll be a fair few on those ships who are actually lifelong Liverpool fans, and no doubt some who are onboard that particular cruise because it docks in Liverpool and they can visit their spiritual home - Anfield.

But yes, you are absolutely correct. They denounce global clubs and their global reach simply because their own club reaches as far as a quarter of the city it originates from and a few Scouse ex-pat enclaves of North Wales. As soon as they get a sniff of attracting a wider audience though, they jump on it and bang on about how big they'll be. This is not banter and piss taking. It's truth. Their own actions betray this fact. As it stands today, deep down they'd love to be big, but they aren't, and we are. So they are compelled to belittle and denounce global clubs and, instead, embrace the small time, insular and commercially suicidal 'local club for a quarter of the local people' angle instead.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16658 on: Today at 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:07:04 pm
Talking of Toffeeweb another of their more realistic fans just posted this;

 Everton Premier League rankings this season:
Possession 35% - Rank 20th

Successful passes 893 - Rank 20th

Passing accuracy 75.4% - Rank 20th

Shots on target 12 - Rank 18th

Shots faced 27 - Rank =20th

League position - 20th

I'm not a mathematician but...

Not looking good,is it?
That is grim.  Even with the loan signing of Mangala their midfield is really poor.  Any combination of Gueye, Garner, Mangala, Iroegbunam and Doucoure lacks in almost every department.  It's not really a surprise that they cede possession in every game.

It's also not like they've had a particularly tough start.  After this weekend they'll have played the teams that are 6th, 13th, 11th, 5th and 15th (and the first four are all a place or three higher by virtue of getting three points off Everton).  Including the cups you can add in 6th in L2 and 19th.

There's a lot riding on Branthwaite to turn it all around!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,824
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16659 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:32:54 pm
thing is, there'll

But yes, you are absolutely correct. They denounce global clubs and their global reach simply because their own club reaches as far as a quarter of the city it originates from and a few Scouse ex-pat enclaves of North Wales. As soon as they get a sniff of attracting a wider audience though, they jump on it and bang on about how big they'll be. This is not banter and piss taking. It's truth. Their own actions betray this fact. As it stands today, deep down they'd love to be big, but they aren't, and we are. So they are compelled to belittle and denounce global clubs and, instead, embrace the small time, insular and commercially suicidal 'local club for a quarter of the local people' angle instead.

They ADORE City, Pep, their players and owners and just hope that Citys legal team get one over on the Corrupt PL.

Admittedly they dont understand the concept of irony.

Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16660 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:07:04 pm
Talking of Toffeeweb another of their more realistic fans just posted this;

 Everton Premier League rankings this season:
Possession 35% - Rank 20th

Successful passes 893 - Rank 20th

Passing accuracy 75.4% - Rank 20th

Shots on target 12 - Rank 18th

Shots faced 27 - Rank =20th

League position - 20th

I'm not a mathematician but...

Not looking good,is it?

The points tally is all that matters, and these will be comfortably 16 or 17th at the end of the season.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,069
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16661 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:32:54 pm
They did exactly that some years back when there was a rumour that China was interested in buying them. They were banging on how they'd instantly have hundreds of millions of  Chinese people turning into instant blues, and how 'massive' they'd become. They do similar, but smaller scale, fan-grabbing regarding tourists on cruise liners. For some bizarre reason I can never fathom, they seem to think every cruise ship passenger is going to look at BMD and become instant Bitters. They forget that most will probably be wondering which train station or Tesco it is, as they eagerly pass it by to see the Liver Buildings further up river.

They also forget that any football fans onboard will be of a certain age and will already no doubt have a lifelong team of their own from elsewhere. People who can afford to go on cruises are not impressionable six year olds. Funny thing is, there'll be a fair few on those ships who are actually lifelong Liverpool fans, and no doubt some who are onboard that particular cruise because it docks in Liverpool and they can visit their spiritual home - Anfield.

But yes, you are absolutely correct. They denounce global clubs and their global reach simply because their own club reaches as far as a quarter of the city it originates from and a few Scouse ex-pat enclaves of North Wales. As soon as they get a sniff of attracting a wider audience though, they jump on it and bang on about how big they'll be. This is not banter and piss taking. It's truth. Their own actions betray this fact. As it stands today, deep down they'd love to be big, but they aren't, and we are. So they are compelled to belittle and denounce global clubs and, instead, embrace the small time, insular and commercially suicidal 'local club for a quarter of the local people' angle instead.

The amount of cruise tourists Liverpool gets is not that massive.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_busiest_cruise_ports_by_passengers


The percentage of those passengers that will want to visit the Bitter Bowl in preference to a Beatles tour, Walker and Tate visit or Anfield would hardly make Everton rich.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16662 on: Today at 05:22:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:07:04 pm
Talking of Toffeeweb another of their more realistic fans just posted this;

 Everton Premier League rankings this season:
Possession 35% - Rank 20th

Successful passes 893 - Rank 20th

Passing accuracy 75.4% - Rank 20th

Shots on target 12 - Rank 18th

Shots faced 27 - Rank =20th

League position - 20th

I'm not a mathematician but...

Not looking good,is it?
nah, you need to take the average to get the full picture.
Logged

Online David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • Evolution Not Revolution
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16663 on: Today at 07:17:09 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 04:47:10 pm
The points tally is all that matters, and these will be comfortably 16 or 17th at the end of the season.

I'm enjoying your reverse psychology here.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,721
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16664 on: Today at 07:31:01 pm »
New contract for Dele incoming
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 412 413 414 415 416 [417]   Go Up
« previous next »
 